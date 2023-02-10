Man arrested in Oceanside homicide

OCEANSIDE — An 18-year-old man suspected of shooting and killing a 29-year-old man in Oceanside last week was arrested, the Oceanside Police Department reported Feb. 9.

Joshua Parker of Oceanside was arrested on Feb. 2.

Just after 4 p.m. Dec. 9, the OPD responded to Balderrama Park after a call regarding a man spray-painting gang graffiti in the area, according to police.

As officers were nearing the park, the original caller reported multiple gunshots in the area, according to police. Authorities arrived to the park and found the victim, Carlos Gutierrez, 29, injured. Gutierrez died due to multiple gunshot wounds, the OPD reported.

After a two-month investigation, Parker, the suspected shooter, was taken into custody.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to contact OPD’s Detective Jennifer Torres at (760) 435-4790 or through the anonymous tip line at (760) 435-4730.