County Fair wins trade industry awards for 2022

DEL MAR — The 2022 San Diego County Fair received 42 Awards of Excellence from two top fair industry associations; 10 from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) and 32 from Western Fairs Association (WFA). The awards were announced during the IAFE 2022 Virtual Awards Show, and the WFA 2023 Convention & Trade Show.
The IAFE and WFA have developed these award programs to recognize fairs excelling in their marketing, publicity, competitive exhibits, and agricultural education efforts, among others. Entries are judged by panels of experts in their respective fields, based on creativity, use of theme, production excellence, best use of resources, highest level of innovation and other criteria.
“We are so very proud and honored to have been recognized by the fair industry for our team’s efforts in 2022,” said Carlene Moore, CEO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. “Summer starts at the San Diego County Fair, and we look forward to once again hosting this cherished annual family tradition.”
First place 2022 IAFE contest awards included:
- Hall of Honor Communications
- Single-sided, flat promotional ad – full page color advertisement in San Diego Magazine
- Promotional/advertising poster – Toyota Summer concert series poster
- Miscellaneous Marketing – Costco savings pack pallet display
- Promotional Advertising: Outdoor – Fair-themed outdoor billboard
First Place 2022 WFA contest results included:
- Featured Programs – Community Outreach – Care ‘n Share Toy Drive
- Overall Fair Marketing Campaign – Heroes ReUnite!
Media and Marketing:
- Fair Advertising Poster
- Fair Commemorative Poster – Award of Excellence
- Fair Logo
- Radio ad, foreign language; Radio ad, series; Radio ad, single; Social Media ad, series; Social Media ad, single
- Television Ad, foreign language; Television ad, series; Television Ad, Single
Innovations and Management Excellence:
- Interim Events – FoodieLand Night Market
- New Competition, Animal or Still – chalk art
- Non Profits – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation
- Theme Program – Heroes ReUnite!
- “Give it Your Best Shot” Photography Competition
- Animals With or Without People – Award of Excellence
- Carnival – Award of Excellence
- Entertainment & Grounds Acts – Best entertainment photo
Exhibits, Competitive or Educational:
- Food & Beverage – Award of Excellence