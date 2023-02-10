County Fair wins trade industry awards for 2022

DEL MAR — The 2022 San Diego County Fair received 42 Awards of Excellence from two top fair industry associations; 10 from the International Association of Fairs and Expositions (IAFE) and 32 from Western Fairs Association (WFA). The awards were announced during the IAFE 2022 Virtual Awards Show, and the WFA 2023 Convention & Trade Show.

The IAFE and WFA have developed these award programs to recognize fairs excelling in their marketing, publicity, competitive exhibits, and agricultural education efforts, among others. Entries are judged by panels of experts in their respective fields, based on creativity, use of theme, production excellence, best use of resources, highest level of innovation and other criteria.

“We are so very proud and honored to have been recognized by the fair industry for our team’s efforts in 2022,” said Carlene Moore, CEO at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. “Summer starts at the San Diego County Fair, and we look forward to once again hosting this cherished annual family tradition.”

First place 2022 IAFE contest awards included:

Hall of Honor Communications

Single-sided, flat promotional ad – full page color advertisement in San Diego Magazine

Promotional/advertising poster – Toyota Summer concert series poster

Miscellaneous Marketing – Costco savings pack pallet display

Promotional Advertising: Outdoor – Fair-themed outdoor billboard

First Place 2022 WFA contest results included:

Featured Programs – Community Outreach – Care ‘n Share Toy Drive

Overall Fair Marketing Campaign – Heroes ReUnite!

Media and Marketing:

Fair Advertising Poster

Fair Commemorative Poster – Award of Excellence

Fair Logo

Radio ad, foreign language; Radio ad, series; Radio ad, single; Social Media ad, series; Social Media ad, single

Television Ad, foreign language; Television ad, series; Television Ad, Single

Innovations and Management Excellence:

Interim Events – FoodieLand Night Market

New Competition, Animal or Still – chalk art

Non Profits – Don Diego Scholarship Foundation

Theme Program – Heroes ReUnite!

“Give it Your Best Shot” Photography Competition

Animals With or Without People – Award of Excellence

Carnival – Award of Excellence

Entertainment & Grounds Acts – Best entertainment photo

Exhibits, Competitive or Educational: