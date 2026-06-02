An elevated McRib and more at Shake Shack

I’m going to admit up front that when McDonald’s offers its limited-time, annual McRib, I make it a point to partake. I order two, one to devour before I get out of the parking lot in my truck, and one to eat cold the next day, which makes me equally happy.

Evidently I’m not alone in my love of this weird and wacky sandwich of ground pork meat shaped to look like ribs, as the Wall Street Journal reported sales of over 60 million McRib sandwiches over a three-year period. Heck, it’s even been parodied in “The Simpsons,” where homer goes into a “Ribwich” delirium that is classic.

So there, I am not alone. Burger King and Arby’s have made similar attempts, but they never really stuck like the McRib. I’ve even taken it to the point where I create my own version of the McRib at home that I call the “McBuck.” I’ll get to that recipe later in the column.

When I heard that Shake Shack introduced its BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, I had a hunch this was going to be an elevated version of the McRib…like very elevated. And with ribs that have been hand-deboned, marinated in a proprietary barbecue-sauce blend with apple-cider vinegar, slow-cooked for nine hours, then topped with barbecue sauce, coleslaw and pickles for $12.99, well how could I not be all over it?

So I was, and I loved it. Just to be clear, this is not a McRib substitute, it’s a different animal altogether, and when the McRib makes its annual appearance at McDonald’s, I’ll be right there in line with everyone else feeling no shame.

There are some additional limited-time summer special menu offerings, including a new Mac & Cheese, Smoky Classic BBQ Burger, Smoky Classic BBQ Chicken Sandwich, Spicy Fries with Ranch and several new beverages, including the splendid Sparkling Cucumber Basil Water.

And don’t forget their shakes and floats, as their soft, premium ice cream is made in-house daily with real cane sugar and cage-free eggs.

All this hype around the BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich actually made me rediscover all the goodness Shake Shack has on its menu, and I will make it a regular stop moving forward, as there is a lot of goodness to sample there.

So back to my homemade version of the McRib, which in my opinion is better than both the McDonalds and Shake Shack versions and really quite simple to make.

I get the baby back ribs from Trader Joe’s (which are not always in stock), but they are my preferred brand. I put a rub on them overnight. Trader Joe’s has a Salmon Rub that honestly is a perfect rub for just about any meat or fish, not sure why they limit it to salmon in their branding…but that’s the marketer in me chiming in.

When I had a smoker the ribs would go on that low and slow, but I’ve found that same technique can be used in my oven, 225 degrees for 3-4 hours covered tight in foil. Then, and this is key, during that last hour, get your Weber grill out loaded with a mix of charcoal, cherry wood or mesquite and let them get ash white, hot but not overly so.

Slather up your ribs with your favorite BBQ sauce and coat them good. Put them on the grill, turning frequently, as the flames love that sauce and drippings, letting the sauce caramelize but not burn. Then cover them tight in foil and more sauce and put them back in the oven for 30 minutes.

Enjoy those fall-off-the-bone ribs for dinner but be sure to cook enough that you have plenty left over, as that is our primary objective here. Pull the meat off the leftover ribs while they are still warm, as it comes off easier that way. Set it aside for your McBuck the next day.

I construct mine on spongy white bread, plenty of rib meat and sauce, sandwich cut pickles (I like the bread and butter) and if you have it on hand, some fine cut coleslaw, but you will be quite happy with the ribs, sauce, pickles and spongy white bread.

I like it cold with a Mexican Coke or Boylan Soda Ginger Ale and your favorite plain potato chips. It’s usually a game-time decision if I heat up the meat for the McBuck, as I enjoy it hot as much as I do cold.

So there you have it, the no-shame McRib, the very worthy Shake Shack BBQ Boneless Baby Back Rib Sandwich, and the Lick the Plate McBuck. All worthy in their unique way and worth giving a shot but get on the Shake Shack version soon, as it’s a limited time offer.

Local Shake Shacks can be found in Carlsbad and Del Mar. Full menu and exact addresses at www.shakeshack.com.