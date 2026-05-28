Encinitas hospitality executive launches new consulting firm

ENCINITAS — A veteran hotel and meetings industry executive has launched a new consultancy in Encinitas, specializing in hotel sourcing, negotiations and event management for meetings and incentive travel programs, according to a release.

After more than 25 years in the industry, hospitality consultant Raffaella Tasca founded Stellina Connections in 2025 following leadership roles at several hospitality organizations, including Millennium Hotels & Resorts, Krisam Group, Teneo Hospitality Group, The Venetian Las Vegas and AMR Collection, which later became part of Hyatt.

Most recently, Tasca served as regional director of groups for the West Coast, overseeing corporate group business and strategic partnerships across the hospitality sector.

According to a profile published by Influential Women, Stellina Connections focuses on sourcing and managing hotels and destinations for corporate meetings, executive retreats, conferences and incentive travel programs.

Tasca said the company emphasizes relationship-driven service, transparency and long-term client partnerships while helping organizations navigate a changing hospitality industry shaped by consolidation, operational pressures and evolving client expectations.

The consultancy also advocates luxury all-inclusive resort models in the meetings and incentives industry, highlighting their operational simplicity and value for corporate events.

Tasca earned a bachelor’s degree in hotel and resort management with a business minor from Rochester Institute of Technology and has been a member of the Society of Incentive Travel Excellence for more than 15 years.