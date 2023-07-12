‘Alice Assists’ is there for seniors

More seniors today are living independent and thriving lives, yet for some reason, the same chores they’ve had for years seem a lot harder and take a lot longer today. It may be time for some help, which is where “Alice Assists” comes in.

“Alice Assists” is a new opportunity for seniors to get help with those daily tasks like grocery shopping, cleaning or long overdue chores like organizing files, sorting through junk, fixing plumbing or other faulty utility issues. Plus, “Alice Assists” provides companionship for seniors who can’t get out as much to socialize with others.

One of the unique features of “Alice Assists” is that Alice Jacobson herself will be there with you.

“I started this business because I think I understand the real needs of seniors. When you are struggling with deciding what to keep, what to get rid of and how to move forward, I’m here to support you,” Alice said. “For many seniors, the big challenge is what to hold on to, what to let go and how to move on. I recognize these decisions can be overwhelming and that is why ‘Alice Assists’ is here.”

“Alice Assists” is a great alternative for seniors who can’t or don’t want to move into a senior living facility. Alice has a flexible schedule and a desire to deliver personalized care to each of her clients.

Alice is a highly organized professional. She previously ran all administrative duties for the same company for over 35 years and owned the Seaside Courier newspaper in Encinitas. Additionally, she invested thousands of service hours into her community, having served on the Coastal Community Foundation Board of Directors and as an Encinitas planning commissioner from 1992 to 2002, during which she was chair for seven years.

Her community involvement has rendered her a large network of people, programs and resources which she easily shares with her clients when needed. Although she isn’t a plumber, electrician, or handyman, she has connections to all the right ones who will provide quality service at an affordable price.

“It’s hard to find help if you’re not used to it,” she said.

She is also there to remind her clients to take their medications and get them to doctors’ appointments.

She ensures they are eating, which is a big relief for family members who may live farther away or have busy schedules and can’t be there to help them every day.

“I know how to connect with my customers and keep them satisfied,” Alice said. “I listen closely to my clients and I make sure they are getting what they want and that their needs are heard.”

In addition to being highly organized, a good problem solver and a good listener, she is also personable and compassionate with a customer-oriented mindset and a big heart for seniors.

When someone has recently lost a spouse or has given up driving and has a hard time getting to their social activities Alice is there as a companion, a partner, a comfort.

“Social interaction is important for seniors,” Alice said. “Without it, the lonelier life can seem.”

Alice Jacobson serves seniors throughout North County.

To hire “Alice Assists” as your senior companion, call 760-688-8480 and mention The Coast News for a special $25 per hour rate.