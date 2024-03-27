Grocery Outlet brings big savings and quality

ENCINITAS — Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, an extreme-value grocery retailer, has officially opened its newest location off of S. El Camino Real in Encinitas.

The store has helped create 32 new jobs in the community thus far and provides big savings on name-brand, high-quality merchandise for local consumers. Grocery Outlet offers the same trusted brands as traditional grocery stores but at lower prices, and stores are independently operated by local families who are committed to supporting their communities.

The Encinitas Grocery Outlet is independently operated by Stefanie Droessler and Nikki Ames. Stefanie has spent the greater part of her career in restaurant management. Nikki has years of experience in warehouse work, truck driving and law enforcement.

They started their training at the Wildomar Grocery Outlet, as well as the Oceanside Grocery Outlet, which provided them with the knowledge and understanding to meet the needs of their customers.

“We are so thrilled to be a part of the Encinitas community and provide relief with big savings on quality groceries,” said Independent Operator Stefanie Droessler. “This partnership with Grocery Outlet gives us the ability to grow our business, create new jobs and more importantly, give back to the local community.”

“We’re thrilled to open this quintessential beach town location, providing us an amazing opportunity to invite new consumers to Grocery Outlet and bring a huge benefit to the community by offering high-quality, healthy grocery options at significantly lower prices,” said Independent Operator Nikki Ames. Product prices at Grocery Outlet are generally 40 to 60 percent below those of conventional retailers.

During the store’s grand opening celebration, Stefanie and Nikki donated $1,000 to Encinitas Educational Foundation, whose mission is to assist in the achievement and maintenance of a superior public school education within the Encinitas Union School District.

Serving the community is an important part of operating a Grocery Outlet, making the store different than a typical chain–stores are locally owned and operated, so by shopping with Grocery Outlet, the community can support entrepreneurs within your own community.

Grocery Outlet offers a full range of products, including fresh produce, fresh meat, deli, dairy, packaged groceries, frozen, health and beauty care, and general merchandise products. This includes more than 500 natural, organic, specialty and healthy items as well.

Grocery Outlet also has a beer and wine selection with 50 different varieties of wines under $5. Furthermore, from March 25 to April 2, Grocery Outlet is hosting a wine sale featuring 20 percent off every single bottle of wine. Grocery Outlet’s wine buyers take great care to ensure that stores offer the best quality wines at the best possible prices.

In fact, Grocery Outlet was voted one of the “50 Best Wine Retailers in America for 2020” by Wine Enthusiast. Grocery Outlet maintains a team of experienced, in-house wine professionals who curate the company’s wine selection and ensure that it is available at the incredibly low prices customers have come to expect.

For more information about Grocery Outlet, please visit www.GroceryOutlet.com. Follow Encinitas Grocery Outlet on Facebook: @EncinitasGroceryOutlet and Instagram: @Encinitas_GroceryOutlet.