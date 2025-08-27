A helping hand from someone who understands

Aging brings wisdom, perspective, and memories worth cherishing — but it can also bring challenges that only someone in the same season of life can truly understand. That’s why Alice Assists was founded: to offer seniors the kind of companionship and practical support that feels natural, respectful, and uplifting.

Unlike traditional caregiving services, Alice Assists is designed for seniors who want to live life fully — but with a little extra support to make the everyday easier and more enjoyable. Whether it’s a ride to the doctor, a trip to the grocery store, or simply sharing coffee and conversation, the focus is on creating genuine connection.

As one client, “Margaret, 78, from Encinitas” recently shared:

“When Alice visits, it doesn’t feel like someone is ‘taking care’ of me. It feels like a friend is stopping by who happens to understand exactly what I’m going through. She listens, she laughs, and she reminds me that I’m not alone. That kind of companionship is priceless.”

Alice Assists isn’t about rushing through tasks — it’s about slowing down, listening, and bringing peace of mind to seniors and their families. From social outings to transportation to the bank or pharmacy, every service is tailored with compassion and respect for the individual.

This peer-to-peer approach builds trust because it comes from a place of understanding. Alice knows what it means to be a senior in today’s world — the joys, the struggles, and the desire to stay independent. That perspective makes all the difference.

If you or a loved one could use companionship, social support, or reliable help with errands and appointments, Alice Assists is ready to step in with kindness and care.

Special Offer: Call by Sept. 9 and enjoy services at just $30 per hour (regularly $33). A small discount, but a big step toward making life easier and more connected.

Because sometimes, the best help comes from someone who’s walking the same path.

Call (760) 688-8480 today to schedule your first visit and experience the difference of Alice Assists.