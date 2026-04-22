A Solana Beach institution: Tony’s Jacal celebrates 80 years

The Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce is proud to spotlight one of our most cherished members, Tony’s Jacal, as they celebrate an incredible 80 years in business!

It all began in 1946 when Tony and Catalina Gonzales opened a small Mexican restaurant out of their family home on Valley Avenue.

Tony had just returned from military service, and what started as a humble weekend operation with just 26 seats has grown into one of the most iconic restaurants in all of San Diego County.

For eight decades, Tony’s Jacal has been the kind of place where memories are made. Locals know it well as the spot to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, and special occasions, while visitors passing through Solana Beach make a point to stop in and experience a true piece of local history.

It is the kind of restaurant that gets passed down through families, with grandparents bringing grandchildren to the same table they sat at years before.

The menu is just as legendary as the story behind it. Guests keep coming back for the famous turkey tacos, Carne Asada, Carnitas, Chiles Rellenos, and the beloved Tostadas, all made with recipes that have stood the test of time.

And the atmosphere is just as memorable as the food. The adobe-style building, stained glass windows, cozy booths, and outdoor patio give Tony’s a warm, homey feel that is unlike any other dining experience in the area.

Tony’s Jacal is more than a restaurant, it is a cornerstone of our community. The Chamber encourages everyone to stop in and help celebrate this amazing milestone. Eighty years and still going strong!