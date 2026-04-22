Legal Notices, April 24, 2026

CITY OF ENCINITAS ENGINEERING DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE CITY COUNCIL PLACE OF MEETING: City of Encinitas – City Council Chambers 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 IN COMPLIANCE WITH THE AMERICANS WITH DISABILITIES ACT/SECTION 504 REHABILITATION ACT OF 1973 AND TITLE VI, THIS AGENCY IS AN EQUAL OPPORTUNITY PUBLIC ENTITY AND DOES NOT DISCRIMINATE ON THE BASIS OF RACE, COLOR, ETHNIC ORIGIN, NATIONAL ORIGIN, SEX, RELIGION, VETERANS STATUS OR PHYSICAL OR MENTAL DISABILITY IN EMPLOYMENT OR THE PROVISION OF SERVICE. IF YOU REQUIRE SPECIAL ASSISTANCE TO PARTICIPATE IN THIS MEETING, PLEASE CONTACT THE CITY CLERK AT (760) 633-2601 AT LEAST 72 HOURS PRIOR TO THE MEETING. NOTICE IS HEARBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas will hold a public hearing introducing Ordinance No. 2026-09, amending Articles II and III of Chapter 14.40 (Stopping, Standing, and Parking) of the Encinitas Municipal Code. This Ordinance proposes amending Chapter 14.40.090 (Curb Markings) and adding a new Chapter 14.40.130 (Time-Limited Parking) to provide updated code regulations for timed parking zones in the City of Encinitas. Meeting Date: Wednesday, May 20, 2026, or soon thereafter / Time: Meeting commences at 6:00 P.M. Environmental Status: The proposed ordinance is exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) because it is not a “project” under Section 15061(b)(3) of the CEQA Guidelines because it can be seen with certainty that there is no possibility that the activity in question may have a significant effect on the environment. The action is also exempt from CEQA under Section 15378(b)(5) of the CEQA Guidelines because it involves an organizational or administrative activity of government that will not result in the direct or indirect physical change in the environment. The proposed ordinance will be posted on the City of Encinitas municipal website (www.encinitasca.gov/government/agendas-webcasts) no later than Friday, May 8, 2026, as part of the agenda packet for the City Council meeting on May 13, 2025. Instructions for providing public comments via email or during the meeting will be included with the agenda packet. The ordinance shall take effect no sooner than thirty (30) days after City Council adoption. Staff Contact: Engineering Department at 760-633-2770 or [email protected] 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32235

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of May 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Ocean Bluff Residential; CASE NUMBER: MUTLI-006443-2023, SUB-006459-2023, DR-006444-2023, CDP-006445-2023, CDP-008050-2025, ENV-007304-2024; FILING DATE: August 14, 2023; APPLICANT: R&K Ballard Family LP; LOCATION: 501 Ocean Bluff Way (APNs 258-141-23, 258-141-24, 258-141-25, and 258-141-26); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Continued hearing for the removal of existing Wireless Communication Facilities and Subdivision of four lots into 27 lots using State Density Bonus Law and associated waivers, construction of 27 single-family residential dwelling units (24 market-rate units and 3 affordable housing units), as well as the construction of a private road, and associated utilities, drainage, landscaping, stormwater improvements, and right-of-way improvements; ZONING/OVERLAY: RR-2, R-3, Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: An Environmental Impact Report (EIR) was prepared to analyze the potential environmental effects of the project. In accordance with the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA), the draft EIR was published for a 45-day review from May 16, 2025 to June 30, 2025. Through the analysis provided in the EIR, it was determined the project would not result in significant environmental impacts with the incorporation of mitigation measures to reduce the environmental impacts to less than significant levels for air quality, biological resources, cultural resources, noise and vibration, and tribal cultural resources. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Danna, Senior Planner, (760) 633-2692 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/24/2026 CN 32229

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th Day of May, 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: Blackford Oversized Garage; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-006279-2023; USE-006281-2023; DR-006280-2023; FILING DATE: 5/24/2023; APPLICANT: Quentin and Melissa Blackford; LOCATION: 3275 Poppy Hills Ln (APN: 264-091-90); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Construction of a new oversized detached RV-Garage in Hillside Inland Bluff Overlay (HIBO) zone and site improvements such as grading quantities exceeding 8 feet of cut; ZONING/OVERLAY: RR-Rural Residential, Special Study, Hillside Inland Bluff, Cultural Natural Resources Overlay; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: Exempt; The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15303 which exempts construction of small structures and section 15304 minor alteration of land. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Fran Carr, Associate Planner, (760) 633-2734 or [email protected]. An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/24/2026 CN 32228

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARINGS BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veterans status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the development services DEPARTMENT AT (760) 633-2710 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 7th day of May, 2026, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing item of the City of Encinitas: PROJECT NAME: The Captain Final Map; CASE NUMBER: SUB-006706-2023 FILING DATE: November 8, 2023; APPLICANT: The Captain Encinitas LLC; LOCATION: 158, 184, and 186 North Coast Highway 101 (256-392-06, 256-392-11, 256-392-12); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider approval of the recordation of the Final Map; ZONING/OVERLAY: N-CM-2 (North 101 Corridor Specific Plan) and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15268(b)(3), which considers approval of final subdivision maps as ministerial projects. STAFF CONTACT: Kathy Vang, Engineer I, (760) 943-2213 or [email protected] An appeal of the Planning Commission determination, accompanied by the appropriate filing fee, may be filed by 5 p.m. on the 10th calendar day following the date of the Commission’s determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the application prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 04/24/2026 CN 32227

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/1, 5/15 etc.) 8:00 AM TO 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Pavlovich ADU; CASE NUMBER: CDPNF-008617-2025; FILING DATE: October 23, 2025; APPLICANT: Sarah Azarmi; LOCATION: 985 Hymettus Ave (APN: 256-242-56); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: A coastal development permit for the conversion of an existing attached garage into a 502-square-foot accessory dwelling unit; ZONING/OVERLAY: Residential 3 (R3) Zone and Coastal Overlay Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is exempt from further environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15303(a), which exempts the construction of a new accessory dwelling unit. The project meets this criterion. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historic resources are affected by the proposed project. STAFF CONTACT: Megan McElfish, Assistant Planner: (760) 633-2715 or [email protected] PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 4, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/24/2026 CN 32226

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT 505 S. Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 Phone: (760) 633-2710 | Email: [email protected] | Web: www.encinitasca.gov City Hall Hours: Monday through Thursday 8:00 AM to 5:00 PM and every other Friday (5/1, 5/15, etc.) 8:00 AM to 4:00 PM NOTICE OF PENDING ACTION ON ADMINISTRATIVE APPLICATION AND COASTAL DEVELOPMENT PERMIT PROJECT NAME: Ducker Lot Consolidation; CASE NUMBER: MULTI-008555-2025, CDPNF-008574-2025, BADJ-008573-2025; FILING DATE: December 9, 2025; APPLICANT: Sally Ducker; LOCATION: 2273 Cambridge Ave (APN: 261-082-35); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Boundary Adjustment and Coastal Development Permit to authorize the consolidation of two existing legal lots; ZONING/OVERLAY: R-11(Residential-11), Special Study, and Coastal Overlay Zones; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines section 15305(a) which exempts minor alterations in land such as lot line adjustments. The project meets these criteria. None of the exceptions in Section 15300.2 of the CEQA Guidelines apply, and no historical resources will be impacted by the proposed development. STAFF CONTACT: Esteban Cisneros, Contract Assistant Planner: (760) 943-2244 or [email protected]. PRIOR TO 5:00 PM ON MONDAY, MAY 4, 2026, ANY INTERESTED PERSON MAY REVIEW THE APPLICATION AND PRESENT TESTIMONY, ORALLY OR IN WRITING, TO THE DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT. WRITTEN TESTIMONY IS PREFERRED IN ORDER TO HAVE A RECORD OF THE COMMENTS RECEIVED. If additional information is not required, the Development Services Department will render a determination on the application, pursuant to Section 2.28.090 of the City of Encinitas Municipal Code, after the close of the review period. An Appeal of the Department’s determination accompanied by the appropriate filing fee may be filed within 10- calendar days from the date of the determination. Appeals will be considered by the City Council pursuant to Chapter 1.12 of the Municipal Code. Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above item is located within the Coastal Zone and requires the issuance of a regular coastal development permit. The action of the Development Services Director may not be appealed to the California Coastal Commission. Under California Government Code Sec. 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or prior to the date and time of the determination. 04/24/2026 CN 32225

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2026-07 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2026-07 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Adding Chapter 23.27 (Plants and Trees) to Title 23 (Building and Construction) of the Encinitas Municipal Code.” Ordinance 2026-07 would provide a regulatory framework for future qualifying public and private development projects to require the planting of southern California native plants. The goal of the Ordinance is to increase local pollinator species, promote environmental sustainability and resilience, improve habitat and local native biodiversity, and foster long-term successful native landscapes. Ordinance 2026-07 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on March 25, 2026, and adopted at the April 15, 2026, Regular City Council Meeting by the following vote: AYES: Ehlers, Lyndes, O’Hara, San Antonio, Shaffer. NAYS: None. ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. If you require special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the City Clerk’s Office at 760-633-2601 at least 72 hours prior to the meeting. /Pete Weichers, Interim City Clerk. 04/24/2026 CN 32212

REQUEST FOR PROPOSALS SAN MARCOS SAFETY CENTER CHILLER AND BOILER REPLACEMENT – 182 AND 184 SANTAR PLACE, SAN MARCOS, CA 92069 PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that IDS Real Estate Group and the City of San Marcos (City) request proposals from qualified contractors for the above stated project. DESCRIPTION OF WORK The Work includes Replacement of select HVAC Components. The work will occur at 182 and 184 Santar Place. Contractors must meet or exceed the specifications and requirements stated in the Request for Proposal (RFP). CONTRACT TERM The Contractor shall diligently and continuously prosecute the work to completion, which shall be no later than October 30, 2026. DEADLINE FOR SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: All proposals must be received by the project construction manager via email no later than 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 15, 2026. Late proposals will not be accepted. Proposing contractors are required to request a read receipt or a reply from the project construction manager for confirmation of delivery. Facsimile submittals are not acceptable. Proposals should be addressed to City of San Marcos c/o IDS Real Estate Group, Attn: Construction Manager, 785 J Street, San Diego, CA 92101. All proposals are to be electronic and shall be sent to: [email protected] PRE-SUBMITTAL MEETING AND SITE WALK: A mandatory pre-submittal meeting has been scheduled at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, May 1, 2026, Meeting at the front door of 184 Santar Place, San Marcos, CA 92069. The purpose of the pre-submittal meeting is to discuss the Scope of Work included in the RFP and answer questions proposers have relating to the RFP and/or the Contract. A mandatory site walk of the project will immediately follow the pre-submittal meeting. All proposers must attend the pre-submittal meeting and site walk. Failure to attend either of these events shall be cause for rejecting proposals. SUBMISSION OF PROPOSAL: A complete RFP package is available for download electronically from: https://spaces.hightail.com/space/e1woaT07I0 It is the responsibility of the proposer to download and carefully review the contents of all documents provided in this RFP, including the addenda and any exhibits attached thereto. Proposers must provide a response to all components specified in this RFP. Incomplete proposals, proposals containing errors or inconsistencies, failure to comply with the submission requirements contained in the RFP, or other process or content errors or deficiencies may constitute cause for rejection. Submission of a proposal indicates acceptance by the proposer of the conditions contained in the RFP and the attachments thereto, unless clearly and specifically noted in the proposal and confirmed in the Contract executed between the Owner and the selected service provider. The Owner reserves the right to retain all proposals submitted and to use any idea(s) in a proposal regardless of whether that proposal is selected. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, pursuant to the San Marcos City Charter and the San Marcos Municipal Code, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. The California Department of Industrial Relations determines the general prevailing wage rates for the State and are available at the DIR website, http://www.dir.ca.gov, or from the City of San Marcos’ City Clerk Office. DIR REGISTRATION Under (SB 854), “contractors” are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the (DIR) and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32197

NOTICE OF VACANCY Vista Fire Protection District — Board of Directors, Division B NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN, pursuant to §1780 of the California Government Code, that a vacancy exists on the governing board of the Vista Fire Protection District representing Division B, effective April 8, 2026. NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that the remaining Board members may fill this vacancy by appointment at a duly noticed public meeting no later than June 7, 2026, or may call for a special election. The term of office for this seat will expire upon the commencement of the term of the person elected at the next General Election, to be held in November 2026. The successful appointee is encouraged to file nomination papers with the San Diego County Registrar of Voters prior to the deadline for that election. Eligibility Requirements To be considered for appointment, applicants must: 1. Be 18 years of age or older; 2. Be a registered voter; and 3. Reside within the boundaries of Division B of the Vista Fire Protection District. How to Apply Interested individuals should submit the following to Karlena Rannals, Board Clerk, at [email protected] by 5:00 p.m. on May 4, 2026: • A current resume • A letter of interest addressing the eligibility requirements above. The Board of Directors has scheduled a special meeting for May 13, 2026, at 1:00 p.m., at which time all applicants will be interviewed. BY ORDER OF THE GOVERNING BOARD OF THE VISTA FIRE PROTECTION DISTRICT Karlena Rannals, Board Clerk 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32180

CITY OF SAN MARCOS REQUEST FOR PROPOSAL (IFB CONBID 26-02) 2026 SURFACE SEAL PROJECT PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of San Marcos, hereinafter referred to as Agency or City, invites proposals for the above stated Project and will be available on line via PlanetBids. Proposals are due up to the hour of 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday, May 19, 2026. PRE-PROPOSAL MEETING None. WORK DESCRIPTION The work consists of cold mill of existing pavement, asphalt concrete overlay, slurry seal, micro surfacing, traffic signal improvements, and striping and markings. A detailed Scope of Work can be found in the IFB Documents. LOCATION OF WORK Various locations throughout the City of San Marcos, California. ESTIMATED BUDGET The estimated overall budget is $3,639,718.00. TERM Sixty (60) Working Days. CONTRACTORS LICENSE The Contractor shall possess at the time the contract is awarded, a California Contractors license classification Type A General Engineering or California Subcontractors license classification Type C-12 Earthwork and Paving. PREVAILING WAGE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, payment of prevailing wages and compliance with the California Labor Code Sections 1770 et seq is required for this project. The Contractor will be required to comply with all of the terms and conditions (including State General Prevailing Wage requirements) prescribed for Contractor performing public works construction projects. DIR REGISTRATION Under SB 854, contractors and subcontractors performing work on public works contracts are required to register with the Department of Industrial Relations (DIR) on an annual basis (July 1-June 30). All contractors and subcontractors submitting bids will be required to have registered in advance with the DIR and must meet the minimum program qualifications necessary to be eligible to work on public works projects pursuant to Labor Code section 1725.5 and Public Contract Code Section 4104. AVAILABILITY OF DOCUMENTS The City uses PlanetBids to post and receive bids/proposals. Only vendors that are registered will be eligible to submit a bid/proposal for formal solicitations with the City. PlanetBids is accessible via the City’s website and direct link provided below and provides all documents at no cost to bidders/proposers. https://www.sanmarcosca.gov/Home OR https://www.planetbids.com/portal/portal.cfm?CompanyID=39481 GENERAL The company to whom the Contract is awarded, and any subcontractor under such company, shall hereby ensure that minority and women business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit bids for subcontracts. Further, there shall be no discrimination in employment practices on the basis of race, religious creed, color, national origin, ancestry, physical handicap, medical condition, marital status, age, or sex. 04/24/2026 CN 32224

CITY OF DEL MAR NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on Tuesday, May 5, 2026, at 4:30 p.m., (or as soon thereafter as practicable) in the City of Del Mar Town Hall, 1050 Camino del Mar, Del Mar, California, the City Council will conduct a public hearing on the following: De Novo of an Appeal of Encroachment Permit EP25-049. A request to allow asphalt grasscrete material and other improvements within the public right-of-way at 1612 Stratford Way. (Applicant: Paul Rael) APN #: 299-280-47-00 Those desiring to be heard in favor of or in opposition to this item will be given an opportunity to do so by participating in City Council meetings by addressing the City Council for up to three minutes or by submitting a written comment. Please submit a completed “Speaker Slip”, including the item number you wish to speak on, to the City Clerk prior to the Mayor announcing the agenda item. The forms are located near the door at the rear of the Meeting Room. When called to speak, please approach the podium and state your name for the record. Written Comments: Members of the public can participate in the meeting by submitting a written red dot comment via email to [email protected]. The deadline to submit written comments is 12 p.m. on the day of the meeting and the subject line of your email should clearly state the agenda item you are commenting on. If you have questions about the information in this notice, please contact Nestor Machado, Email: [email protected], Phone: 858-755-9314. Under California Government Code 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in Court, you may be limited to raising only those issues you or someone else raised at the public hearing described in this notice, or written correspondence delivered to the City at, or prior to, the public hearing. s/s Sarah Krietor, Administrative Services Manager /City Clerk DATE April 15, 2026 04/24/2026 CN 32211

NOTICE OF SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Uniform Commercial Code, there being due and unpaid storage and other charges related to the storage for which Oceanside Terrace, LLC is entitled to a lien as Warehouse on the goods hereinafter described, and due notice having been given to those known to claim an interest, and the time specified in such notice for payment of such charges having expired, notice is hereby given that these goods will be sold at public auction at 221 N EL CAMINO REAL, SPACE 75, OCEANSIDE, California 92058 on May 12th, 2026 at 10:00 a.m. The following is a brief description of the property to be sold: A 1993 Skyline Mobilehome, Decal number LAT9573, Serial number 1V710622FA / 1V710622FB, HUD Label/Insignia Number ULI363259 / ULI363258, 56 feet in length, 23 feet, 8 inch in width. Said mobilehome and its contents will be sold “as is” and “where is,” and without any covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, mobilehome park approval, encumbrances (including taxes and fees owed to County or State) or any other matter whatsoever. Payment in the form of money order or cashier’s check must be made at the time of the sale. Purchase of the mobilehome by any bidder does not include any right of possession to the mobilehome space itself, any right to resell the home on-site, or to tenancy in the park. All bidders other than Warehouse lienholder must remove the mobilehome from the park by a licensed bonded contractor within 7 days. Please note that the sale may be cancelled at any time, up to and including the time of the sale. Name of Owners: The Estate of William Hackbarth Amount Due: $3,364.07 Dated at Sunnyvale, California April 21, 2026. By: JUDY C. TSAI Attorney for Oceanside Terrace, LLC 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32230

T.S. No. 143935-CA APN: 166-330-11-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 4/13/2014. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 5/29/2026 at 9:00 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 4/29/2013 as Instrument No. 2013-0266821 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: ADAN CARACHURE, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE PROPERTY WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; ENTRANCE OF THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE ACCURATELY DESCRIBED IN SAID DEED OF TRUST. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 3135 LINDA DR, OCEANSIDE, CA 92056-4359 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $146,343.49 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (855) 313-3319 or visit this Internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 143935-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (855) 313-3319 CLEAR RECON CORP 3333 Camino Del Rio South, Suite 225 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 959080_143935-CA 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32205

T.S. No.: 25-15334 Loan No.: ******8358 APN: 207-021-45-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 8/23/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Eileen S. Carbone, A Widow And Karlie Carbone, A Single Woman, As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Prestige Default Services, LLC Recorded 8/31/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0347804 of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/18/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $1,079,312.90 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4208 PARK DRIVE Carlsbad, California 92008 A.P.N.: 207-021-45-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. All checks payable to Prestige Default Services, LLC. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this Internet Website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (949) 776-4697, or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-15334 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC 1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Nida Taylor, Foreclosure Coordinator PPP #26-004055 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026, 05/08/2026 CN 32204

Notice of Public Sale Notice is hereby given pursuant to California Civil Code Section 798.78 and California Commercial Code Sections 7209 and 7210 that the following described property will be sold by Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park (Warehouseman) at public auction to the highest bidder for cash, in lawful money of the United States, or a cashier’s check payable Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park, payable at time of sale, on Thursday, May 7, 2026 at 10:00 a.m., at the following location: 3570 Calevero Lane, Park Office, Oceanside, Ca 92056. Said sale is to be held without covenant or warranty as to possession, financing, encumbrances, or otherwise on an “as is,” “where is” basis. Upon sale to a third-party bidder, the mobilehome must be removed from the Premises. The property which will be sold is described as follows: Manufacturer: Unknown Trade Name: New Moon Year: 1969 H.C.D. Decal No: AAB3948 Serial No.: S14867, S14867U The current location of the subject property is: 141 Skyview Lane, Oceanside, Ca 92056 The public auction will be made to satisfy the lien for storage of the above-described property that was deposited by The Estate of Casimera M Ferrales aka Casimera Ferales/ Casimera M Ferrales aka Casimera Ferales with Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park. The total amount due on this property, including estimated costs, expenses and advances as of the date of the public sale, is $9,170.63. The auction will be made for the purpose of satisfying the lien on the property, together with the cost of the sale. Dated: April 17, 2026 HART KIENLE PENTECOST By: James W. Barrett, Esq. Authorized Agent for Rancho Calevero Mobilehome Park Contact: Julie Rosario (714) 432-8700 (IFS# 43880 04/17/26, 04/24/26) CN 32200

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No.: 2024-02000 Loan No.: SPM-552022 APN: 216-370-01-10 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 5/26/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below, The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Sheldon E. Stunkel And Sally M. Stunkel, Husband And Wife As Joint Tenants Duly Appointed Trustee: Superier Loan Servicing Recorded 6/1/2022 as Instrument No, 2022-0231069 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 5/11/2026 at 10:00 AM Place of Sale: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E, Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $679,397.93 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 7428 Via De Fortuna Carlsbad, California 92009 A.PN.: 216-370-01-10 “As Is Where Is” The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. No Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale shall be issued or authorized for recording unless and until the foreclosure trustee has received all required federal reporting certifications or verified that the transferee qualifies for an applicable exemption. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (714) 730-2727 or visit this Internet Web site www.servicelinkASAP.com , using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale, NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (714) 730-2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkASAP.com, using the file number assigned to this case 2024-02000 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 4/13/2026 Superior Loan Servicing, by Asset Default Management, Inc., as Agent for Trustee 28348 Roadside Drive, 1st Floor Agoura Hills, California 91301 Sale Line: (714) 730-2727 Julie Taberdo, Trustee Sale Officer A-4871867 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32189

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE Trustee Sale No. 25-00146-2CTT Loan No: Deluca APN 129-292-36-00 and 185-041-13-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST WITH ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS DATED NOVEMBER 30, 2010. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On May 11, 2026, at 10:00 AM, at the entrance io the East County Regional Center by statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, as the duly appointed Trustee (the “Trustee”), under and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust with Assignment of Rents recorded on November 30, 2010, as Instrument No. 2010-0657174 of official records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, CA, executed by: Dino A. DeLuca, a married man as his sole and separate property, as Trustor (the “Trustor™), in favor of DJA Investments, LLC, a California limited liability company, as Beneficiary, and any modifications thereto are collectively referred to herein from time to time as the “Deed of Trust”, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in lawful money of the United States, all payable at the time of sale, that certain property situated in said County, California describing the land therein as: As more particularly described in Exhibit “A” attached hereto and made a part hereof NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: if you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the Property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the Property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. if you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the Property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this Property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. if you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the Property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this Property, you may call 1.866.684.2727 or visit this Internet Website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. if you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. if you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 1.866.684.2727, or visit this internet website www.servicelinkasap.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-00146-2CTT to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale, If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. The real Property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real Property described above is purported to be: 11146 Old Castle Road, Valley Center, CA. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining unpaid balance of the obligations secured by and pursuant to the power of sale contained in that certain Deed of Trust (together with any modifications thereto). The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligations secured by the Property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be $2,505,305.12 (Estimated), provided, however, prepayment premiums, accrued interest and advances will increase this figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid at said sale may include all or part of said amount. In addition to cash, the Trustee will accept a cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the California Financial Code and authorized to do business in California, or other such funds as may be acceptable to the trustee. In the event tender other than cash is accepted, the Trustee may withhold the issuance of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until funds become available to the payee or endorsee as a matter of right. The Property offered for sale excludes all funds held on account by the Property receiver, if applicable. DATE: April 10, 2028 CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, TRUSTEE 25-00146-2CTT 5170 Golden Foothill Parkway, Suite 130 El Dorado Hills, CA 95762 916-636-0114 Lindsay Lopez, Authorized Signor SALE INFORMATION CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.servicelinkasap.com AUTOMATED SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 1.866.684.2727 EXHIBIT “A” PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, AT FILE NO. 260572, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAN DIEGO COUNTY, BEING A PORTION OF THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN AND A PORTION OF THE SOUTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 33, TOWNSHIP 10 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN. EXCEPTING THEREFROM THAT PORTION THEREOF AS DESCRIBED IN DEED TODWIGHT H. HANAWALT, ET AL RECORDED OCTOBER 26, 1982, AS FILE NO. 82 329283, OF OFFICIAL RECORDS, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID SAN DIEGO COUNTY, DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THAT CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND LYING SOUTHERLY ON OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, IN THE NORTHEAST QUARTER OF SECTION 4, TOWNSHIP 11 SOUTH, RANGE 2 WEST, SAN BERNARDINO MERIDIAN, IN THE COUNTY OF SAN DIEGO, STATE OF CALIFORNIA, AS A PORTION OF PARCEL 1 OF PARCEL MAP NO. 7473, OF PARCEL MAPS, FILED JUNE 22, 1978, IN THE OFFICE OF THE COUNTY RECORDER OF SAID COUNTY, SAID CERTAIN PARCEL OF LAND BEING MORE PARTICULARLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: BEGINNING AT THE MOST SOUTHERLY CORNER OF PARCEL 1 OF SAID PARCEL MAP NO. 7473; THENCE NORTH 69° 20’ 28” WEST 113.34 FEET TO A POINT ON THE SOUTHERLY LINE OF SAID OLD CASTLE ROAD, 100 FEET WIDE, SAID POINT BEING THE MOST WESTERLY CORNER OF SAID PARCEL 1; THENCE NORTH 68° 17’ 06” EAST ALONG SAID SOUTHERLY LINE 122.49 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 4° 19’ 01” WEST 25.19 FEET TO THE BEGINNING OF A CURVE CONCAVE WESTERLY AND HAVING A RADIUS OF 1400 FEET; THENCE SOUTHERLY ALONG SAID CURVE THROUGH A CENTRAL ANGLE OF 2° 28’ 30”, AN ARC DISTANCE OF 60.48 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING. APN: 129-292-36-00, 185-041-13-00 A-4871826 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32188

T.S. No.: 26-19180 Loan No.: ******6372 APN: 144-053-18-00 Order Number: 250197769-CA-VOI NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT DATED 3/11/2024. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 5/13/2026 at 10:00 AM, Prestige Default Services, LLC, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant that certain DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT dated 3/11/2024 (“Deed of Trust”) recorded on 3/15/2024, as Instrument No. 2024-0065190,, of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by OB DEV 1, LLC, A California Limited Liability Company (“Trustor”), as trustor, to secure obligations in favor of RFLF 4, LLC, A DELAWARE LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY , as beneficiary. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by Cash, a Cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). Checks must be made payable to Prestige Default Services. At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the Statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, 92020, all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT in the property situated in said County, California, describing the land therein: The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1518-1520 San Jose Street, Oceanside, CA 92058 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warrant, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , with interest (including, without limitation, default interest) and late charges thereon, the prepayment premium, legal fees and other costs, fees, expenses and charges, and advances, and interest thereon, and the fees, charges and expenses of the undersigned trustee (“Trustee”) as provided in the note, loan agreement and other loan documents secured by the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT , at the time of the initial publication of this Notice of Trustee’s Sale reasonably (Estimated as of 4/06/2026) $1,792,395.11. The amount may be greater on the day of sale as accrued interest, costs and fees, and any additional advances, will increase the figure prior to sale. The current beneficiary under the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT (the “Beneficiary”) hereby elects to conduct a unified foreclosure sale pursuant to the provisions of California Commercial Code Section 9604(a)(1)(B) and to include in the non-judicial foreclosure of the estate described in this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale all of the personal property and fixtures described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . The Beneficiary reserves the right to revoke its election as to some or all of said personal property and/or fixtures, or to add additional personal property and/or fixtures to the election herein expressed, at the Beneficiary’s sole election, from time to time and at any time until the consummation of the trustee’s sale to be conducted pursuant to the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT and this Notice of Unified Trustee’s Sale. The personal property which was given as security for trustor’s obligation as described in the DEED OF TRUST, ASSIGNMENT OF LEASES AND RENTS, FIXTURE FILING, AND SECURITY AGREEMENT . No warranty is made that any or all of the personal property and/or fixtures still exists or is available for the successful bidder and no warranty is made as to the condition of any of the personal property and/or fixtures, which shall be sold “as is” “where is”. The Beneficiary heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned, a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a Written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located, and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (949) 776-4697 or visit this internet website https://prestigepostandpub.com, using the file number assigned to this case 26-19180. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Date: 4/6/2026 Prestige Default Services, LLC

1920 Old Tustin Ave. Santa Ana, California 92705 Questions: 949-427-2010 Sale Line: (949) 776-4697 Ileanna Petersen, Commercial Trustee Sale Officer PPP #26-003810 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026, 05/01/2026 CN 32170

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE T.S. No. 25-02559-LC-CA Title No. 250528404-CA-VOI APN. 104-010-08-00 YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/14/2019. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cash, cashier’s check(s) drawn on a state or national bank must be made payable to National Default Servicing Corporation, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state; will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made in an “as is” condition, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. Trustor: Jerry L Osborn and Patricia G Osborn, husband and wife as community property Duly Appointed Trustee: National Default Servicing Corporation Recorded 01/16/2020 as Instrument No. 2020-0023913 (or Book, Page) of the Official Records of San Diego County, California. Date of Sale: : 06/12/2026 at 9:00 AM Place of Sale: Entrance of the East County Regional Center, East County Regional Center, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020 Estimated amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $274,312.28 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 303 Summit Ave, Fallbrook, CA 92028-2834 AP.N.: 104-010-08-00 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The requirements of California Civil Code Section 2923.5(b)/2923.55(c) were fulfilled when the Notice of Default was recorded. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property, You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com/sales, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the internet website. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT*: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” you may be able to purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction, There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call 888-264-4010, or visit this internet website www.ndscorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 25-02559-LC-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as a “representative of all eligible tenant buyers” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. NOTICE: To the extent that the sale is subject to Financial Crimes Enforcement Network’s Residential Real Estate Reporting Rule (31 C.F.R. Part 1031), purchaser agrees to provide all required information and further agrees to reimburse trustee for any costs, expenses or fees incurred as a result of the collection of such information *Pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code, the potential rights described herein shall apply only to public auctions taking place on or after January 1, 2021, through December 31, 2025, unless later extended. Date: 03/31/2026 National Default Servicing Corporation c/o Tiffany And Bosco, P.A,, its agent,1455 Frazee Road, Suite 820 San Diego, CA 92108 Toll Free Phone: 888-264-4010 Sales Line 800-280-2832; Sales Website: www.ndscorp.com Connie Hernandez, Trustee Sales Representative A-4870586 04/10/2026, 04/17/2026, 04/24/2026 CN 32151

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE In accordance with the provisions of the California Self-Storage Facility Act, Section 21700, et seq. of the Business and Professions Code of the State of California the under-signed will be sold at public auction conducted on STORAGETREASURES.COM on May 5th, 2026, ending at 10 am. The personal property including but not limited to: Personal and household items stored at West Coast Self-Storage Del Sur 16001 Babcock St San Diego CA 92127, County of San Diego, by the following persons: Tenant Mir Sadat – Unit 1055 Natalie Fragoso – Unit 2064 Property is sold “AS IS BASIS.” There is a refundable $100 cleaning deposit on all units. Sale is subject to cancellation. 04/24/2026 CN 32231

Notice of Public Sales Notice is hereby given by that Pursuant to section 21701-21715 of the business and Professions Code and Section 535 of the Penal Code of the State of California, A Lien Sale will be held. Auction will be conducted online at storageauctions.net starting at 10 am May 10th, 2026 ending at 12 pm May 23th, 2026. Unit(s) are at Oceanside RV and Self-Storage located at 444 Edgehill Lane, Oceanside, CA 92054. Pictures at: storageauctions.net The following personal items: clothes, boxes of household goods, Hand tools, etc. will be sold as follows: Name Unit(s) Adonna Gorline 131A Debbie Guzman 141B 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32222

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 24CU024038N NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Erick Rodrigo Avalos, All Around Plumbing, LLC, & Does 1 to 5 YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): Jose Lozano NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California, County of San Diego 325 S. Melrose Dr. Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Law Office of Daniel Callaway 603 Seagaze Dr. Ste 1102 Oceanside CA 92054 Telephone: 760.637.6740 Date: (Fecha), 01/16/2025 Clerk by (Secretario), S. Allen Thurston Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32218

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF ROBERT C. LASLEY, aka BOB LASLEY, aka ROBERT LASLEY Case # 26PE000912C To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Robert C. Lasley, aka Bob Lasley, aka Robert Lasley. A Petition for Probate has been filed by James Lasley in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that James Lasley be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: May 26, 2026; Time: 10:00 AM; in Dept.: 501. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. (https://www.sdcourt.ca.gov/sdcourt/probate2/probatevh) Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings. Plan to check in 15 minutes prior to the scheduled hearing time. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Petitioner: James Lasley 4341 Palomar Dr. Fallbrook CA 92028 Telephone: 760.521.4917 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32179

BIRTH ANNOUNCEMENT LET IT BE KNOWN TO ALL PEOPLE OF UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – This is public notice and affirmation that a baby girl has been born on the land in a mortal body to the Clark-Gainzhr family. The family welcomed their baby earthside on the land of the geographical location commonly known as [San Diego, California Republic, United States of America] North America on the 5th day of June in the calendar year 2023 AD. She is happy, healthy and thriving! 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2027 CN 32115

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006460 Filed: Mar 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Malas With Meaning. Located at: 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Deanne McLaughlin, 10385 Eagle Lake Dr., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 06/30/2017 S/Deanne McLaughlin, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32236

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008179 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Ollie’s Shop. Located at: 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hallett Adaptive Strategies, LLC, 5162 Long Branch Ave., San Diego CA 92107. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Katie Hallett, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32234

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008868 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Brenner’s Coastal Detailing. Located at: 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colby Christian David Brenner, 1319 Savannah Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2026 S/Colby Christian David Brenner, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32233

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008565 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Little Drift Coffee & Matcha. Located at: 4016 ½ Shasta St., Pacific Beach CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ivana Lolli, 4016 ½ Shasta St., Pacific Beach CA 92109; 2. Boris Naavgust, 4016 ½ Shasta St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: A Married Couple. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/15/2026 S/Ivana Lolli, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32232

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005766 Filed: Mar 12, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vitality Hydration Co. Located at: 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Vitality LLC, 614 Shenandoah Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Emily Ragland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32223

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008876 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Encinitas Half Marathon. Located at: 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Excelarace, Inc., 270 N. El Camino Real #F-141, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/17/2024 S/Stephen Lebherz, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32221

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006387 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beauty House. Located at: 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Beauty House L and I LLC, 1135 Camino Del Mar, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alena Martsiushova, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32220

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008777 Filed: Apr 20, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Leona. Located at: 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Akerland Ventures, LLC, 7523 Solano St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/18/2026 S/Marcus Akerland, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32219

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008597 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Peoples Media. Located at: 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jade River Reed Morgan, 1480 Tennis Match Way, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jade Morgan, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32217

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007235 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. G Hauling; B. G Demolition. Located at: 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gonzos Junk Removal LLC, 10116 Cliffside Pl., Spring Valley CA 91977. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/25/2026 S/Joshua Eddy, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32216

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008619 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JB Motor Group LLC. Located at: 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. JB Motor Group LLC, 3827 Monroe Ave., San Diego CA 92116. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/17/2026 S/Jonathan Baize, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32215

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007801 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Evolve DPT. Located at: 6125 Paseo Del Norte, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Gaspar Physical Therapy, APC, 6221 Metropolitan St. #101, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Paul D. Gaspar, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32214

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008624 Filed: Apr 17, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Pro Haul. Located at: 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 11252 Rolling Hills Way, Valley Center CA 92082. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Domingo Alvaro-Francisco, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32213

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007838 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wild Thing Bookshop. Located at: 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Liliana Ruby Molina, 5128 Via Mindanao, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Liliana Ruby Molina, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32210

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008426 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kick It Co. Located at: 3512 Alander Ct., Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alison Nichol Todd, 3512 Alander Ct, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alison Nichol Todd, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32209

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008182 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Kestrel Tools. Located at: 2723 Abedul St, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Matthew Warner Titcomb, 2723 Abedul St., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Matthew Warner Titcomb, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32208

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007160 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Blockz. Located at: 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Sonic Relay Systems Inc., 1111 6th Ave. Ste 550 543233, San Diego CA 92101. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Andrew Hampton, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32207

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008430 Filed: Apr 15, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Royal Shaft Publishing. Located at: 803 Windcrest Dr, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. William Daniel Peek, 803 Windcrest Dr., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/William Daniel Peek, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08, 05/15/2026 CN 32206

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9006109 Filed: Mar 17, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Cat Rose Photography. Located at: 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 09/22/2025 and assigned File # 2025-9018135. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Catherine Lynch, 5214 Candlelight St., Oceanside CA 92056. The Business is Conducted by: An Individual. S/Catherine Lynch, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32202

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008297 Filed: Apr 14, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Breeze Tech Hub. Located at: 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Esmatullah Veedy, 738 S. Orange Ave. #B, El Cajon CA 92020. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/14/2026 S/Esmatullah Veedy, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32201

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008202 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Seed and Soil Gardens. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32199

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008201 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Custom Claims Public Adjusting. Located at: 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. KC Patrick Cullum, 3395 Calle Del Sur, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/01/2021 S/KC Patrick Cullum, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32198

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007973 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beach Terrace, A Carlsbad Hotel. Located at: 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Carlsbad Beach Hotel Properties, LLC, 2775 Ocean St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/09/2026 S/Renier Milan, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32196

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007875 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. JMB Marketing. Located at: 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jenna Marie Batrony, 4642 Rose Dr., Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Jenna Marie Batrony, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32193

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008081 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Conserva Irrigation of North County San Diego. Located at: 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. True Coast Holdings LLC, 2532 Marron Rd. #301, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ryan Rodriguez, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32187

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008129 Filed: Apr 13, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Business Consultants. Located at: 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Justus Enterprises Inc., 13750 Danielson St. #B, Poway CA 92064. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/13/2026 S/Keith Justus, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32185

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007331 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Storage Hive. Located at: 860 Regal Rd., Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. All Storage Encinitas, PO Box 31, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Dean Lingenfelder, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32184

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9008054 Filed: Apr 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Reception. Located at: 363 Hemlock Ave. #B, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Pacific Drift Ventures LLC, 363 Hemlock Ave, #B, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacob Wood, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32182

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2026-9007989 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Sommailier. Located at: 12837 Corbett Ct., San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 07/22/2022 and assigned File # 2022-9016686. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. Yung Beverages LLC, 12837 Corbett Ct. San Diego CA 92130. The Business is Conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. S/Laurent Yung, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32181

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005604 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Quality Blooms Flower Fields. Located at: 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Valerie Monique Mendoza, 1719 Elser Ln., Escondido CA 92026. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Valerie Mendoza, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32178

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007300 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chile Loco. Located at: 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Dirk Vandeman, 410 3rd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2026 S/Dirk Vandeman, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32177

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007877 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dusha Acupuncture Located at: 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 849 Etcheverry St., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Dusanka Mraovich, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32174

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007447 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Firefly Fudge Company. Located at: 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heather Luella Wallig, 677 Ascot Dr., Vista CA 92083. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heather L. Wallig, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32173

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007157 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pacific Spine & Rehab. Located at: 2623 Gateway Rd. #104, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Belton and Thompson Chiropractic Inc., 1084 N. El Camino Real #B390, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Peter Thompson, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32172

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005448 Filed: Mar 10, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mar & Fuego. Located at: 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Iron Coast Steak and Seafood LLC, 4961 Clairemont Dr. #A, San Diego CA 92117. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/09/2026 S/Salvador Diaz, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32171

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007963 Filed: Apr 09, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sun and Sea Community Care. Located at: 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgyn Mae Taylor, 724 Oliver Pl. #724, San Diego CA 92109. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Morgyn Mae Taylor, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32169

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007814 Filed: Apr 08, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hidden Ledger Studios. Located at: 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Hubert Global, 12432 Carmel Cpe, San Diego CA 92130. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Hubert Pilloud, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01, 05/08/2026 CN 32167

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007783 Filed: Apr 07, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. REGENEXMED. Located at: 741 Garden View Ct, #101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Chang Encinitas Medical PC, 741 Garden View Ct. #101, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Jamie Chang, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32166

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006940 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Thomas Lee Living. Located at: 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Black Whale Inc., 1092 N. El Camino Real #C, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2023 S/Kirsten Recce, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32163

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007661 Filed: Apr 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Wise Owl Software; B Wise Owl. Located at: 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Brent Rector, 2405 Vista Mountain Dr., Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Rector, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32156

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007527 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. North County Dumpsters. Located at: 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Alex Avelar, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Alvaro Villa, 2588 El Camino Real #F118, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Co-Partners. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Alex Avelar, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32155

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007026 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Huge Home Pros. Located at: 8170 Ronson Rd, San Diego CA 92111 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Huge Handyman Home Service LLC, 8170 Ronson Rd. #H, San Diego CA 92111. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/24/2026 S/Gregory Schmitt, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32154

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005263 Filed: Mar 06, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Black Label Protection & Security. Located at: 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Cecilia T. Pino, 840 Snowberry Ct., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Cecilia T. Pino, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32153

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006653 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Walking Eagle Mobility. Located at: 380 S. Melrose Dr. #315. Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Walking Eagle Mobility Consultants LLC, 27 NE Tremont Dr., College Place WA 99324. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lee Cole Walking Eagle, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32152

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007144 Filed: Mar 30, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Snotty Ned’s Fine Ice. Located at: 1414 Santa Anita St., Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 1414 Santa Anita St, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Kimanae Jo Gustafson, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32150

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004830 Filed: Mar 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PuraClean Water. Located at: 3132 Tiger Run Ct #109, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. CF Plumbing Inc., 3132 Tiger Run Ct. #109, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/04/2016 S/Rachelle Fomon, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32149

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007541 Filed: Apr 03, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. San Diego HOA Election Services. Located at: 239 W. Washington Ave., Escondido CA 92025 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Lisa Jean Inc., 1433 Camino De Vela, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Lisa Gunther, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32148

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006222 Filed: Mar 18, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numbskulls LLC. Located at: 466 N. Coast Hwy #5, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Numbskulls LLC, 829 2nd St. #B, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Jason Janecek, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32146

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007375 Filed: Apr 02, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. H & H Optical. Located at: 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Colleen Hannegan, 650 S. Rancho Santa Fe Rd. #129, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/21/2026 S/Colleen Hannegan, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32145

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007267 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bennett Real Estate Services. Located at: 1621 Arrow Wood Ln., Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bennett Real Estate Services LLC, PO Box 4604, Carlsbad CA 92018. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/31/2026 S/Sheila Bennett, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32144

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006962 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Beyond Binge Eating. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Kristina Dobyns, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/26/2026 S/Kristina Dobyns, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32143

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006829 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindset For Better Living. Located at: 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Michael O. Jenkins, 230 Walsh St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/04/2026 S/Michael O. Jenkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32142

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004955 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Anytime Fitness Vista. Located at: 1280 E. Vista Way #8, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. 247 Fitness 1 LLC, 218 Viking Ave, Brea CA 92821. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Robert Higgins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32141

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006995 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Perkins Electric Co. Located at: 630 Overlook St., Escondido CA 92027 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. S B Perkins Electric Inc., 2434 Catalina Cir. #622, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Perkins, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32140

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007265 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Knights FHC. Located at: 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Heidi Harris, 643 Twin Oaks Valley Rd. #207, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/16/2026 S/Heidi Harris, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32138

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007251 Filed: Apr 01, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Everist Consulting. Located at: 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Christopher Adam Everist, 12825 Gambusa Way, San Diego CA 92129. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 04/01/2026 S/Chris Adam Everist, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24, 05/01/2026 CN 32137

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007086 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Glitz & Go. Located at: 3510 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Morgan Mutscheller, 3510 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Brittany Muncy, 30068 Olive Grove St., Lake Elsinore CA 92530. This business is conducted by: A General Partnership. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Morgan Mutscheller, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32134

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007053 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. TekneFX. Located at: 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #329, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Ronald Byrd, 1930 W. San Marcos Blvd. #329, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Ronald Byrd, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32133

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006579 Filed: Mar 23, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Assessment Consulting. Located at: 345 Saxony Rd. #104, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011-4653. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Stephanie Lord PHD Clinical Psychologist Inc., 7040 Avenida Encinas #104, Carlsbad CA 92011-4653. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/12/2026 S/Stephanie Lord, PHD, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32132

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006395 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ORM; B. ResponseScribe. Located at: 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Shout About Us Inc., 1110 Camino Del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: A Corporation. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Griffeth L. Emery, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32131

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007097 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Empowerment Coaching. Located at: 680 Kumquat Way, Oceanside CA 92058 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Miriam Julia Throckmorton, 680 Kumquat Way, Oceanside CA 92058. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/01/2025 S/Miriam Julia Throckmorton, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32128

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006300 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. FleetVu. Located at: 9919 Rio San Diego #28, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. FleetMaster LLC, 9919 Rio San Diego #28, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 12/12/2025 S/Vern Epstein, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32127

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007100 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reagann Cloey Photo; B. Just For Keeps. Located at: 516 S. Santa Fe Ave. #309, Vista CA 92084 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Reagann Cloey Co. LLC, 516 S. Santa Fe Ave. #309, Vista CA 92084. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Reagann Larsen, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32126

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9005601 Filed: Mar 11, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Finely Home Interiors. Located at: 565 Grand Ave. #D-102, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Finely Home LLC, 565 Grand Ave. #D-102, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 07/01/2025 S/Duvae Morgan, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32125

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006853 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Connections CA; B. Coastal Connections. Located at: 1307 Via Isidro, Oceanside CA 92056 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #143, Oceanside CA 92056. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Coastal Connections Life Skills and Social Development LLC, 4140 Oceanside Blvd. Ste 159 #143, Oceanside CA 92056. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/13/2026 S/Nina Lee, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32124

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9007055 Filed: Mar 27, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Facial Rituals. Located at: 560 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2A, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Facial Rituals, 560 N. Coast Hwy 101 #2A, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Heba Mahmoud, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32123

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006938 Filed: Mar 26, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Affinity PR. Located at: 7138 Sitio Bahia, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Karina Siew Shaver, 7138 Sitio Bahia, Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 01/01/2026 S/Karina S. Shaver, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32122

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006903 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Bright Hill Energy. Located at: 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #202, Encinitas CA 92024-1775 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Nackerman Consulting LLC, 925 N. Vulcan Ave. #202, Encinitas CA 92024-1775. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Colin Nackerman, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32121

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006757 Filed: Mar 24, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Beached Creative. Located at: 1871 Oliver Ave., San Diego CA 92109 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: 70 Sheepshank Ln., Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Leah Madison Block, 70 Sheepshank Ln., Santa Rosa Beach FL 32459. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 02/12/2026 S/Leah Madison Block, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32120

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006834 Filed: Mar 25, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. CASA GINO. Located at: 2348 Russell Pkwy #740, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Bruni Livier Pinera, 2348 Russell Pkwy #740, San Diego CA 92108. This business is conducted by: An Individual. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Bruni Livier Pinera, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32119

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9006381 Filed: Mar 19, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. The Flock. Located at: 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008-3618 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Freshwater Group LLC, 4111 Isle Dr., Carlsbad CA 92008-3618. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: 03/03/2026 S/Kevin Ann Jordan, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32117

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2026-9004943 Filed: Mar 04, 2026 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. POD Solutions and Tactical. Located at: 6725 Mesa Ridge Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92121 San Diego. Business Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Name and Business Mailing Address: 1. Performance on Demand Solutions and Tactical LLC, 6725 Mesa Ridge Rd. #100, San Diego CA 92121. This business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Began to Transact Business Under the Names(s) Above as of: Not Yet Started S/Alvin Mei, 04/03, 04/10, 04/17, 04/24/2026 CN 32116