Tony’s Jacal celebrates 80 years of food, history in La Colonia

SOLANA BEACH — Tony’s Jacal, the historic Mexican eatery in the heart of La Colonia de Eden Gardens in Solana Beach, is celebrating 80 years of business carried on by multiple generations of the Gonzalez-Rincon family.

Tony and Catalina Gonzalez opened Tony’s Jacal in 1946 after Tony returned from military service at the end of World War II, 40 years before the city of Solana Beach was officially incorporated. They opened it in their home along 621 Valley Avenue, hence the name “jacal,” which means “old shack.”

The modest eatery could only serve a couple of dozen people at first, with Catalina cooking and Tony serving tables. However, it quickly found itself with a line out the door and expanded several times, resulting in the building that stands today, featuring a lush outdoor patio, large dining rooms, and a lively bar.

Last week, Tony’s Jacal held a weeklong celebration of its 80th anniversary with special food deals, live mariachi, and a recognition from the Solana Beach City Council.

Raymond Rincon Jr., 68, the grandson of Tony and Catalina and the current manager, credits the restaurant’s eight decades of endurance to not only to the quality food and beverages — it’s known as the go-to spot for margaritas and Mexican favorites like the fresh turkey tacos, chiles rellenos, enchiladas, and burritos — but its environment as a community gathering place.

“It’s rare. There aren’t too many restaurants that can say that. Of course, it starts with great food, great drinks, but also how we treat everybody. We treat them like family here,” Ray Jr. said. “We’re not just a restaurant to people, we’re part of their lives.”

Over the years, Tony’s Jacal has drawn countless dedicated locals, visitors to the horse races, and even a smattering of celebrities, including Elizabeth Taylor, Desi Arnaz, and J. Edgar Hoover. Many customers have been coming for decades, for everything from birthdays and other milestones to Little League post-game meals.

Tony passed away in 1974, and Catalina passed away in 2000, but the restaurant has remained strong under the care of subsequent generations.

Their daughters, Teresa Rincon and Catalina “Liza” Salgado, ran the restaurant for several years. Liza passed away in 2021 and was remembered for working in nearly every position, including cook, waitress, and hostess, before transitioning behind the scenes to oversee bookkeeping.

Teresa, 85, is now retired but has been known as the face of the restaurant, spending years greeting customers at the hostess stand and calling out orders over the loudspeaker.

While she has stepped away over the past year, Teresa returned for the restaurant’s anniversary celebration weekend to resume her post at the front.

“That was kind of the iconic thing for her,” Ray Jr. said of his mother. “Everybody was really happy to hear her voice over the microphone.”

Ray Jr., for his part, remembers starting work at the restaurant when he was around 11 years old, helping his dad, Raymond Sr., cut food and wash cars in the parking lot. He went on to bus tables around age 15, and continued working his way up to serving and then management.

“It was in my blood, like my mom. I learned everything from the bottom up,” Ray Jr. said.

Several other descendants of Tony and Catalina have also been involved in the restaurant from a young age. Some remain involved to this day, including Ray Jr.’s son, who helps with the restaurant website, ordering, and other technical tasks, and his nephew, who works as a bartender.

Tony’s Jacal is also ingrained in the community outside of the restaurant walls. Every year, the restaurant hosts a special dinner to raise money for the Mexican American Educational Guidance Association (MAEGA), which provides scholarships to Latino youth. Catalina Gonzalez was one of the individuals who originally provided funding to start MAEGA.

Tony Gonzalez also started an original local Little League team in the area, and the restaurant would go on to sponsor several teams over the years, as seen in the rows of framed team photos lining the entryway walls.

Tony’s Jacal has also been involved for years with supporting St. Leo Mission Church in La Colonia.

Tony’s Jacal is open every day except Tuesday, except for the summer racing season, when it is open seven days a week. Regular hours are 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4:30 to 9 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and noon to 8:30 p.m. on Sunday.

For more information, visit tonysjacalsd.com.