Cheryl Brown is propelling local small businesses toward success

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce is hosting its first-ever Small Business Resource Fair from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday, October 5th at MiraCosta College San Elijo Campus. They are partnering with the Small Business Administration and the San Diego and Imperial Small Business Development Center (SBDC) to provide free and low-cost resources and assistance that are important to the growth and success of local businesses.

Cheryl Brown is the Director of the North San Diego Small Business Development Center, located at the MiraCosta College San Elijo campus, which is part of the San Diego & Imperial Valley SBDC Network. An advisor since 2007, specializing in small business government contracting, this year she became the Director of the North San Diego SBDC.

“My role is to ensure our small business community has the resources they need, at no cost, to be successful,” she says. “I am also responsible for engaging with the small business community and other resource partners to share the resources available to them.”

Cheryl is excited to partner on this free event with the Encinitas Chamber. “Partnership plus collaboration equals success. Encinitas is known as a bedroom community with almost all of the businesses being small. We are excited to share with the community the vast resources available to them, at no cost!”

Attendees to the fair can visit with more than 40 representatives from organizations including SCORE, the Women’s Business Center, the County of San Diego, the North County Transit District, the State of California, the Veteran’s Business Outreach Center, Government Offices, the Hispanic Chamber of Commerce, the Black Chamber of Commerce, the City of Encinitas, the Solana Beach Chamber of Commerce, 10,000 Small Businesses Program and CDC Small Business Finance.

In the last 12 months, the SBDC, at no cost, has helped 240 new local businesses get started, supported 13,093 jobs, increased sales by over $118 million dollars, obtained over $811 million dollars in financing, and awarded over $55 million dollars in Government Contracts.

“Within our network, we can provide support in starting a business, business planning, marketing, digital marketing, strategy, accounting, funding, government contracting, technology commercialization, and so much more. We look forward to seeing you on October 5th!”

Cheryl’s perfect day in Encinitas?

“Starting the day with breakfast at Pannikin Coffee & Tea, walking around the San Diego Botanic Garden and lunching at Lobster West (I’m originally from the Northeast). Next I’d shop along Highway 101 and finish the day with a great dinner and sunset at one of the many restaurants offering ocean views, and stay the night at the Inn at Moonlight Beach!”