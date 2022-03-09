Music to surround Encinitas Spring Street Fair

ENCINITAS — The music at the upcoming Encinitas Spring Street Fair, presented by the Encinitas 101 MainStreet Association will play on three live-entertainment stages, offering 25 different bands rocking out at the two-day fair, as well as the return of the Beer Garden. The fair will be held from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. April 9 and April 10 in downtown Encinitas on Highway 101.

Music at the Lumberyard Courtyard will open from noon to 2 p.m. April 9 with Smoking Guns. Jimmy and Enrique follow, from 3 to 5 p.m. April 10 kicks off with the TomiTom Show from noon to 2 p.m. and Black Rock Candy from 3 to 5 p.m.

On the Beer Garden’s Main Stage, music starts with Maka and DJ Rashi from noon to 1 p.m., followed by Synrgy from 1:30 to 2:45 p.m. To conclude Saturday, Party Foul will be performing from 3:30 to 5 p.m. The festivities will wrap up April 10 with Son of Kane performing from noon to 2 p.m., DJ Mancat from 2 to 3 p.m. and the Farmers from 3 to 5 p.m. The Beer Garden is child-friendly and dogs are welcome, too.

On the Hansen’s Community stage will be an eclectic collection of local artists ranging from individual artists, to up-and-coming bands.

For more information, visit encinitas101.com.