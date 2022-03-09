The Coast News Group
Fosters for new kittens
San Diego Humane Society needs volunteer help with spring kittens
San Diego Humane Society needs help with kittens

Jackie Noble, director of Nursery & Placement at the San Diego Humane Society, is asking for help as she reminds everyone that spring is when kittens are born at the highest rates. SDHS, with a cat shelter at its Oceanside site, 572 Airport Road, is currently seeking 100 new foster families to support bottle-feeding kittens. If you’d like to sign up, visit sdhumane.org/foster. It also sponsors a virtual Kitten Shower, To learn more or donate, visit sdhumane.org/kittenshower. For tips on how to care for kittens, visit the SDHS Found Kitten Guide.

 

