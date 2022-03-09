San Diego Humane Society needs help with kittens

Jackie Noble, director of Nursery & Placement at the San Diego Humane Society, is asking for help as she reminds everyone that spring is when kittens are born at the highest rates. SDHS, with a cat shelter at its Oceanside site, 572 Airport Road, is currently seeking 100 new foster families to support bottle-feeding kittens. If you’d like to sign up, visit sdhumane.org/foster. It also sponsors a virtual Kitten Shower, To learn more or donate, visit sdhumane.org/kittenshower. For tips on how to care for kittens, visit the SDHS Found Kitten Guide.