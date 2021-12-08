Holiday window decor winners named

In the spirit of the holiday season, Mainstreet Oceanside held its annual ‘Tis the Season Window Decorating Contest.

First place in the 2021 contest went to Carrillo Pottery, 309 S. Coast Highway, above. The second-place winner was Reap & Sow at 1830 S. Coast Highway. A third-place tie was split between Seaside Flowers, 1002 S. Coast Highway and Sugar on the Glow, 212 N. Freeman St.

The contest is part of ‘Tis the Season to Shop Local, a fun, distinctly local holiday celebration inviting our community to explore Oceanside retail establishments and to shop local. A total of 14 businesses throughout Oceanside participated by decorating their shop windows and storefronts to the theme of ‘Tis the Season. A panel of local judges viewed the holiday displays selected the winners.