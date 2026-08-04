Del Mar requests investigation into officials’ Seaside Ridge connections

DEL MAR — In an unusual move, the Del Mar City Council is asking local and federal authorities to investigate the “conduct of elected and appointed officials” related to the proposed Seaside Ridge housing development and its bearing on the city’s efforts to develop affordable housing on the Fairgrounds property.

During a special meeting on Monday, the City Council agreed in a 3-0 vote, with Councilmember Dan Quirk absent, to make an investigative referral to the San Diego County District Attorney’s Office and the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

This included a letter outlining real estate and campaign contributions connections between Brian Guiltinian, an advisor and broker for the Seaside Ridge project, 22nd District Agricultural Association Boardmember Mark Arabo, who serves on the state body that oversees the Del Mar Fairgrounds, and state Attorney General Rob Bonta.

The city said in its letter that concerns were initially brought forward by resident Debrah Barnes in early July, and that after an initial review, they felt that the situation should be reviewed further by an investigative agency.

“The public is entitled to have confidence and trust in its public institutions and officials, and to know that government decisions are being made on their merits free from conflicts of interest. The allegations in Ms. Barnes’ letters are serious and, if true, troubling. At the same time, the City has neither the legal authority to enforce nor the resources to investigate them,” the city said in its letter.

The city’s letter includes records showing that Guiltinian served as a buying agent for Arabo in March 2024 when he purchased a home in Rancho Santa Fe.

The city also notes that Arabo and Guiltinian have both contributed to Bonta’s campaign for California Attorney General, and that after these contributions, Bonta wrote a letter to the city of Del Mar warning that it could face penalties if it did not make a clear determination about the Seaside Ridge project.

According to campaign finance records, Guiltinian contributed a total of $18,200 to Bonta in 2024, and Arabo contributed $18,200 to Bonta between 2023 and 2024. Bonta sent his letter to Del Mar in December of 2025.

Del Mar leaders have been negotiating with the 22nd District Agricultural Association, which oversees the Del Mar Fairgrounds, since 2024 in hopes of reaching an agreement to develop affordable housing on their property.

The city is counting on these units to meet its affordable housing quotas within its Housing Element. If the city does not meet state-imposed deadlines for an agreement with the Fairgrounds, it will be forced to rezone other contingency sites for housing, including the North Bluff property where landowner Carol Lazier has proposed the 259-unit Seaside Ridge project.

Relationships between the city and Fairgrounds board have at times been rocky since they adopted a housing negotiation agreement in 2024. The Fairgrounds board paused the agreement in early 2025, and the board has discussed several times whether to pause it again while also expressing doubt about being able to agree on a site in accordance with the city’s deadlines.

Simultaneously, Del Mar has also been in a legal battle with the developers of Seaside Ridge, who sued the city in 2024 after it repeatedly found the project application incomplete. Following a warning letter from the state Attorney General’s Office, the City Council formally denied the project in May.

Seaside Ridge representatives argue that the city is required to process the project under the builder’s remedy law, which allows projects with affordable units to bypass zoning requirements if the city in which they are proposed lacks a certified Housing Element. The city disagrees.

While battling the city in court, Seaside Ridge representatives have also attended multiple 22nd DAA board meetings to urge the board to drop their housing negotiation agreement with Del Mar, arguing that the city can meet its affordable housing mandates by approving Seaside Ridge.

The 22nd DAA board has no authority over the Seaside Ridge project or its approval. However, Del Mar is relying on the Fairgrounds board to allow affordable housing on its property, and if agreement does not materialize by state-imposed deadlines, the city will have to rezone the proposed Seaside Ridge project site for housing, making it easier for the project to move forward.

“Simply put, Ms. Lazier’s Seaside Ridge Project stands to benefit if affordable housing is not timely developed at the Fairgrounds,” the city stated in its letter to the authorities.

The city’s letter noted that Arabo originally voted in favor of the housing negotiation agreement between the Fairgrounds and Del Mar in February 2024, but he has since repeatedly advocated for the board to pause the ENRA with the city due to concerns about the negotiating process and impacts of housing on Fairgrounds operations.

Arabo has also publicly praised the Seaside Ridge project at Fairgrounds board meetings and questioned why the city of Del Mar has not approved the proposed bluff-top development.

At a 22nd DAA board meeting in September 2025, Arabo requested that the city provide a presentation to the Fairgrounds board about Seaside Ridge and why the project had not been approved, sharing concerns that the city may not be pursuing all of the available options for affordable housing.

Arabo also mentioned Bonta’s warning to the city at a 22nd DAA board meeting in December, stating that the Fairgrounds should be wary of the potential risks of working with the city while it was under active scrutiny from the state Attorney General’s Office.

Barnes wrote in her July letter to the city that the connections she outlined could be benign, but the public deserves to know if public officials and project representatives have had undisclosed communications about the project that occurred outside of usual channels.

“Individually, none of these facts necessarily suggest improper conduct. Political contributions are lawful. Real estate transactions are commonplace. Public officials and private citizens frequently participate in civic discussions,” Barnes said. “However, when viewed collectively, these facts raise legitimate questions that deserve transparent answers.”

Arabo submitted a letter to the City Council on Friday, stating that he has no personal, financial, or business interest in Seaside Ridge. The 22nd DAA board member said he did not know Guiltinian was affiliated with Seaside Ridge when he served as his agent for the real estate transaction, and that they have had no further real estate dealings.

Arabo also declined ever having direct or indirect communications about the Seaside Ridge project with Guiltinian or Bonta, and said the city’s letter is asking readers to infer wrongdoing from “unrelated lawful events.”

He said there is no evidence that he received any benefit, entered into any improper agreement, or allowed his independent judgment to be influenced related to Seaside Ridge.

“Before taking the extraordinary step of referring a Governor-appointed public official to criminal authorities, I respectfully ask the Council to consider the complete factual record,” he wrote.

“Whether Seaside Ridge is ultimately approved or denied has never been my concern because I have no personal, financial, or business interest in that project. My concern has always been protecting the Del Mar Fairgrounds and ensuring that decisions involving state property are made in the best interests of the people of California.”

Arabo also said he is willing to cooperate with a fair and impartial investigation, and is confident that a review will confirm he acted “independently, transparently, lawfully, and solely in furtherance of my fiduciary responsibilities as a Governor-appointed member of the 22nd District Agricultural Association board.”

Seaside Ridge representatives also submitted a comment to the city, calling the investigative referral “outrageous” and accusing the city of using public resources to threaten the project and state officials.

“It appears evident the City’s main interest is not compliance with the law but in attacking the reputation of individuals and public officials seeking to enforce the City’s obligations to comply with State housing laws. We are truly disappointed to see public resources misused in this way in an attempt to prevent legally-mandated housing,” said Brooke Miller, an attorney with law firm Sheppard Mullin.

Guiltinian and the California Attorney General’s Office did not respond to requests for comment from The Coast News.

At Monday’s meeting, one public commenter, Shane Harris, said it’s very unusual for a city to elevate a resident’s request like this. Harris, a local civil rights activist, also said the state Attorney General’s office has been communicating with various cities, not just Del Mar, to ensure they are following affordable housing laws.

“This reads much more like a political stunt than it does for accountability,” Harris said. “What is the basis of requesting an investigation, and how common is it that a city would go after a sitting attorney general?”

The Del Mar City Council approved the item without any discussion on Monday. City Manager Ashley Jones said after the meeting that the resident’s letter itself was unique and that the city responded appropriately.

“This isn’t something the city independently came up with. This is something that was brought to the city,” Jones said.

She also said the council’s action should have no bearing on ongoing discussions about affordable housing with the Fairgrounds.

In June, following studies of six potential locations for housing on the property, the Fairgrounds board said they would like to continue studying the Surf & Turf RV Park site, which falls within the city of San Diego boundaries.

In order for these units to be counted toward Del Mar’s affordable housing quota, San Diego would need to annex the land to Del Mar. City Manager Ashley Jones said they have begun discussions with San Diego officials about this possibility.

“San Diego right now is not in a position to pursue housing on that site. We are,” Jones said. “Our goal is to work with the city of San Diego to take action related to annexation to be able to do that.”