Woman arrested for stabbing mother in San Marcos

SAN MARCOS — A woman was arrested on Friday after she allegedly stabbed her mother in the San Elijo community, according to the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department.

Deputies received a call for service in the 1200 block of San Elijo Road just after 5 p.m. and discovered a woman with stab wounds. The woman said she had been stabbed by her 27-year-old daughter.

With the help of the Sheriff’s aerial search unit, deputies located Anzy McWha soon after on a nearby hiking trail. She was booked into the Vista Detention Facility and charged with attempted murder and concealed carry of a weapon, according to Sheriff’s arrest records.

McWha’s mother did not sustain life-threatening injuries.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing. McWha’s arraignment is scheduled for Dec. 28 in Vista Superior Court.