Woman arrested after allegedly running red light, killing pedestrian

OCEANSIDE — A woman was arrested on suspicion of vehicular manslaughter in the death of a pedestrian after she allegedly ran a red light, police said.

The collision happened at about 8:40 p.m. Friday at El Camino Real and Camino Town, according to Traffic Services Sgt. Rick Davis of the Oceanside Police Department.

Officers found an unresponsive man, 65, lying in the northbound lanes of El Camino Real, Davis said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Based on physical evidence at the scene, it appears the driver, Destiny Fierros, ran the red light northbound El Camino Real at Camino Town and struck the pedestrian in the crosswalk,” the sergeant said. “Following the collision, the driver remained on scene and was cooperative with police. Neither alcohol nor drugs were a factor in this collision.”

The victim’s name was being withheld pending notification to his family, Davis said.

The OPD Major Accident Investigation Team was conducting an investigation.

Anyone with information on the incident was asked to call Accident Investigator David Paul at 760-435-4431.