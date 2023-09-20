Who’s News: 9/22/23

PEACE CORPS

Carlsbad resident J. Finn Schwartz is among the first Peace Corps volunteers to return overseas since the agency’s Covid pandemic evacuation in March 2020. Schwartz is going to the Philippines for a two-year stay.

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVER

Cal State San Marcos graduate student Yesenia Mora was selected as the campus’ recipient of the 2023 CSU Trustees’ Award for Outstanding Achievement, the university’s highest recognition of student accomplishment.

STUDENT CRAFTSMAN

Oceanside High School junior Bryce Sanford received first place in a national competition and at the Del Mar Fair for his crafted record player cabinet, earning a total of $1,300 in prize money.

ANIMAL SHELTER

The Enterprise Holdings Foundation has donated $2,500 to Rancho Coastal Humane Society in Encinitas.

POETRY SLAM

Winners of the La Paloma Full Moon Poetry Slam on Aug. 30 include Alisha Rodney, who won first place, and Mike Wilson and Brad McMurry, who tied for second place.

TECH AWARDS

Several North County tech leaders, including Maria Callander, information technology director for the city of Carlsbad; DeWayne Cossey, director of information technology for Vista Unified School District; David Penalva of HelioVolta startup in Carlsbad; Rob Honma of Santa Fe Christian Schools; and Rob Kaufman of Scientist.com were among 12 San Diego County’s technology innovators recognized at the 16th annual Top Tech Awards on Sept. 13 at The Sound at Del Mar Fairgrounds.

ART MUSEUM

Oceanside resident Taylor Chapin will show “Tell Me About Yourself,” a series of paintings using bold color, swirling patterns and camouflaged figures to portray a society that treats beauty and goods as social currency from Sept. 23 to Dec. 30 in the Institute of Contemporary Art in San Diego.

HALL OF FAME

The Oceanside High School Foundation will induct six members into its Hall of Fame Class of 2023 on Oct. 14. The inductees include Dr. Cynthia Glover Woods (1985), Kate Oberjat (1993), Kristin Jones (2000), Warren Mobley Jr. (1966), Michael Palmer (1968) and Thomas A. Bussey (1966).

ROTARY CLUB

The Encinitas Rotary Club recently allocated $92,000 to 14 beneficiaries. The funds came from the 20th Annual Encinitas Wine and Food Festival.

MAUI PETS

The Helen Woodward Animal Center welcomed the arrival of six more orphan Maui pets on Sept. 8. The shelter previously took in nearly two dozen pets orphaned by the Lahaina fire in August.

VALLECITOS AWARD

The Vallecitos Water District’s annual comprehensive report for fiscal year 2021-22 was awarded the Government Finance Officers Association’s Certificate of Achievement for Excellence in Financial Reporting. Additionally, the district received the highest rating possible from Fitch Ratings, one of the big three international ratings agencies, for its financial standings and low default risk.

HOMELESS HOUSING

Senate Bill 482, authored by Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas), passed the Senate on Sept. 14 and has gone to Gov. Gavin Newsom to be signed. The bill would require the state Department of Housing and Community Development to offer capitalized operating subsidy reserves to special needs units funded through the Multifamily Housing Program.