Legal Notices, September 22, 2023

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF REQUEST FOR BIDS NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City of Encinitas Public Works Department (City) invites Request for Bids (RFB) for: Purchase and Delivery of Neste Renewable Diesel Fuel or Equivalent. The website for this RFP, related documents and correspondence is PlanetBids (www.encinitasca.gov/bids). To be considered for selection, a Bid must be received no later than 2:00 p.m. (Pacific Time) on Tuesday, October 10, 2023 via PlanetBids. 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 28038

CITY OF ENCINITAS DEVELOPMENT SERVICES DEPARTMENT LEGAL NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING BY THE PLANNING COMMISSION PLACE OF MEETING: Council Chambers, Civic Center 505 S. Vulcan Avenue Encinitas, CA 92024 It is hereby given that a Public Hearing will be held on Thursday, the 5th day of October, 2023, at 6 p.m., or as soon as possible thereafter, by the Encinitas Planning Commission to discuss the following hearing items of the City of Encinitas: 1. PROJECT NAME: Sage Canyon Apartments; CASE NUMBERS: MULTI-003817-2020, DR-003818-2020; CRTC-003819-2020 and CDP-003820-2020; FILING DATE: June 16, 2020; APPLICANT: Sage Canyon Partners, LLC.; LOCATION: Vacant lot on Sage Canyon Drive (APN: 262-061-85); PROJECT DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Density Bonus, Design Review Permit, Coastal Development Permit and a Certificate of Compliance for the construction of a multi-family residential development consisting of 145 residential apartments (116 market rate and 29 low income units) including, private amenity and common open spaces, grading, landscaping improvements, the use of one temporary construction trailer, and legalizing the previously designated remainder parcel of Map No. 13653. ZONING/OVERLAY: The parcels are zoned Residential 3 (R-3) and within the Residential 30 Overlay Zone (R-30 OL), Special Study, Hillside/Inland Bluff, and Cultural/Natural Resources Overlay Zones and within the Coastal Commission appeal jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project is statutorily exempt from the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) guidelines under Government Code Sections 65583.2(h) and (i). The Sage Canyon Apartment project is statutorily exempt from CEQA in that it is located in the R-30 Overlay Zone, which is designated for 'by right' approval by Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 30.09 (Zoning Use Matrix Note 35); proposes that 29 of 145 units (base density units), exclusive of additional units provided by a density bonus, will be affordable to lower income households; and does not require a subdivision. STAFF CONTACT: Andrew Maynard, Principal Planner: (760) 633-2718 or [email protected] 2. PROJECT NAME: Robley Blufftop Demolition; CASE NUMBER: CDP-005992-2023; FILING DATE: February 21, 203; APPLICANT: Chad Robley; LOCATION: 1478 Neptune Avenue (APN: 254-040-26); ZONING/OVERLAY: The subject lot is located within the Residential 11 (R-11) Zone, Ecological Resource/Open Space/Park (ER/OS/PK) Zone, Coastal Bluff Overlay Zone, and within the California Coastal Commission's Appeal Jurisdiction of the Coastal Zone; DESCRIPTION: Public hearing to consider a Coastal Development Permit request to demolish the existing fire-destroyed structure and complete surface-level clean-up of the existing blufftop property. ENVIRONMENTAL STATUS: The project has been determined to be exempt from environmental review pursuant to California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) Guidelines Section 15301(l)(1) which exempts the demolition of a primary single-family residence and related accessory structures/uses. STAFF CONTACT: J. Dichoso, AICP, Senior Planner, 760-633-2681 or [email protected] Any filing of an appeal will suspend this action as well as any processing of permits in reliance thereon in accordance with Encinitas Municipal Code Section 1.12.020(D)(1) until such time as an action is taken on the appeal. The above items are located within the Coastal Zone and require issuance of a regular Coastal Development Permit. The action of the Planning Commission or City Council on an appeal may be appealed to the California Coastal Commission for both items above. Under California Government Code Section 65009, if you challenge the nature of the proposed action in court, you may be limited to raising only the issues you or someone else raised regarding the matter described in this notice or written correspondence delivered to the City at or before the time and date of the determination. For further information, or to review the applications prior to the hearing, please contact staff or contact the Development Services Department, 505 South Vulcan Avenue, Encinitas, CA 92024 at (760) 633-2710 or by email at [email protected]. 09/22/2023 CN 28037

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CD05E LOCH LOMOND DRIVE STORM DRAIN REPAIR Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on October 4th, 2023. WORK TO BE DONE: The Work to be done consists of storm drain repairs to existing city drainage infrastructure in the vicinity of 1279 Loch Lomond Drive; and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Base Bid: The Base includes traffic control, concrete removal/restoration, pipeline cleaning, CIPP lining and pipeline point repair: Engineer's Estimate – $85,000 (Base Bid only) COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within Twenty (20) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: September 19, 2023 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 28036

NOTICE INVITING BIDS CITY OF ENCINITAS CD05E 1711 EOLUS AVENUE STORM DRAIN REPAIR Notice is hereby given that the City of Encinitas will receive ELECTRONIC BIDS ONLY, via the on-line bidding service PlanetBids, up to 2:00 PM, on October 6th, 2023. WORK TO BE DONE: The Work to be done consists of storm drain repairs to existing city drainage infrastructure in the vicinity of 1711 Eolus Avenue; and other related work as required by the various details and specifications. Base Bid: The Base includes clearing & grubbing, pipe rupture repair and landscape restoration: Engineer's Estimate – $81,000 (Base Bid only) Additive Alternate 1: Engineer's Estimate – $93,000 (Add Alt 1 only) Engineer's Estimate with all Additive Alternates – $174,000 (Base Bid + Add Alts) COMPLETION OF WORK: If only the base bid is awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within Twenty (20) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. If the base bid and all additive alternates are awarded, the Contractor shall finish all improvements complete and in place within thirty (30) working days of the Commencement Date in the Notice to Proceed. City of Encinitas BY: Jill T. Bankston, P.E. Director of Engineering/City Engineer DATE: September 19, 2023. 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 28035

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-458 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING THE VILLAGE AND BARRIO MASTER PLAN, TO IMPLEMENT HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAM 1.11 TO DEVELOP VILLAGE AND BARRIO OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS FOR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING AND MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS CASE NAME: VILLAGE AND BARRIO OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS CASE NO: AMEND 2021-0008, LCPA 2023-0016, DEV08014 The City of Carlsbad's Housing Element Program 1.11 requires the development of objective design standards for multifamily housing and mixed-use projects. The proposed amendments to the Village and Barrio Master Plan and Local Coastal Program establish the regulatory framework for objective design standards, which are incorporated in a proposed new Village and Barrio Master Plan appendix: Appendix E -Village and Barrio Objective Design Standards. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28033

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-457 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE, TITLE 21 ZONING, TO ADD CHAPTER 21.88 AND AMEND CHAPTER 21.45, TO ESTABLISH CITYWIDE OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS FOR MULTIFAMILY HOUSING AND MIXED-USE DEVELOPMENT PROJECTS PURSUANT TO HOUSING ELEMENT PROGRAM 1.11 CASE NAME: CITYWIDE OBJECTIVE DESIGN STANDARDS CASE NO: ZCA 2020-0003, LCPA 2020-0007, PUB 2020-0004 The City of Carlsbad's Housing Element Program 1.11 requires the development of objective design standards for multifamily housing and mixed-use projects. The proposed amendments to the Zoning Ordinance and Local Coastal Program establish the regulatory framework for these objective design standards and incorporate the Multifamily Housing and Mixed-Use Objective Design Standards Manual. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28032

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-456 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING SECTION 10.44.030 OF THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE RELATING TO SPEED LIMITS ON CARLSBAD BOULEVARD The proposed ordinance amends Carlsbad Municipal Code Section 10.44.030(F) to establish a 45-mph speed zone for southbound lanes of Carlsbad Boulevard from a point 1,400 feet south of the southerly boundary of the right-of-way of Manzano Drive to Island Way. The proposed adjustment in the speed limit is based on engineering studies of traffic on Carlsbad Boulevard since the Carlsbad Boulevard Restriping Project was completed. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28031

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-455 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.40 HOUSING COMMISSION TO BE CONSISTENT WITH CHAPTER 1.20 MEETINGS AND CHAPTER 2.15 BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS The proposed amendments to this chapter provide consistency with the chapters related to other city commissions and to the provisions of Chapters 1.20 and 2.15. Chapter 2.38 addresses the creation, membership, and duties of the Housing Commission. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN28030

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-454 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.38 SENIOR COMMISSION TO BE CONSISTENT WITH CHAPTER 1.20 MEETINGS AND CHAPTER 2.15 BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS The proposed amendments to this chapter provide consistency with the chapters related to other city commissions and to the provisions of Chapters 1.20 and 2.15. Chapter 2.38 addresses the creation, membership, duties, funds and powers of the Senior Commission. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28029

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-453 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.36 PARKS AND RECREATION COMMISSION TO BE CONSISTENT WITH CHAPTER 1.20 MEETINGS AND CHAPTER 2.15 BOARDS AND COMMISSIONS The proposed amendments to this chapter provide consistency with the chapters related to other city commissions and to the provisions of Chapters 1.20 and 2.15. Chapter 2.36 addresses the creation, membership, duties, funds and powers of the Parks and Recreation Commission. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28028

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-452 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, ADDING CHAPTER 2.34 BEACH PRESERVATION COMMISSION TO THE CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE The Beach Preservation Commission was originally established by resolution and does not have a chapter in the Carlsbad Municipal Code. The proposed ordinance would add Chapter 2.34 Beach Preservation Commission to the code. The ordinance addresses the creation, membership, duties and powers of the Beach Preservation Commission. PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept. 2023. PUBLISH DATE: Sept. 22, 2023 09/22/2023 CN 28027

CITY OF CARLSBAD Summary of Ordinance No. CS-451 AN ORDINANCE OF THE CITY COUNCIL OF THE CITY OF CARLSBAD, CALIFORNIA, AMENDING CARLSBAD MUNICIPAL CODE CHAPTER 2.15 BOARDS AND COMMISSION AND CHAPTER 2.28 TRAFFIC AND MOBILITY COMMISSION The proposed amendments to this chapter provide consistency with the chapters related to other city commissions and to the provisions of Chapters 1.20 and 2.15. Chapter 2.28 addresses the creation, membership, duties and powers of the Traffic and Mobility Commission. The proposed ordinance also revises the name of the Traffic and Mobility Commission to the "Traffic Safety & Mobility Commission". PASSED AND ADOPTED at a Regular Meeting of the City Council of the City of Carlsbad, California, on the 12th day of Sept.

Leucadia Wastewater District (District) 1960 La Costa Avenue Carlsbad, CA 92009 NOTICE OF BOARD OF DIRECTOR VACANCY Effective September 6, 2023, a vacancy exists on the Board of Directors of the Leucadia Wastewater District (District). The District is inviting qualified individuals to apply for appointment to fill the vacancy. The District adopted Ordinance No. 138 on January 9, 2019 implementing District based elections, and the vacancy is for a position that is within District 5 (orange area on map). The appointed director’s term will last until the next general district election in November 2024. Applicants must be registered voters and reside in District 5 to be eligible. District 5 generally covers the Village Park area of Encinitas. To determine whether you reside within District 5, please view an interactive electoral District map on the District’s website at www.lwwd.org/about/service-area-map or contact the District. Letters of interest and brief biographies may be submitted to the District no later than October 2, 2023 at 5:00 p.m. Questions may be directed to Paul J. Bushee, District General Manager, at (760) 753-0155 ext. 3014. For more information, please see the District’s website at www.lwwd.org. The Board of Directors anticipates interviewing interested individuals. The proposed interview date is October 11, 2023. The Board plans to appoint the new Director at a future Special Board Meeting prior to November 5, 2023. By: S/ Paul J. Bushee, General Manager

SERVICE AREA MAP AND DESCRIPTION

Description: Leucadia Wastewater District, established in 1959, collects, transports, treats and disposes of wastewater for approximately 62,000 customers in a 16-square-mile area that includes the La Costa area of Carlsbad and the Leucadia and the Village Park areas of Encinitas. The District disposes of about 4.5 million gallons of treated wastewater daily and also provides recycled wastewater to the Omni La Costa Resort and Hotel golf course. 09/22/2023 CN 28016

CITY OF ENCINITAS PUBLIC NOTICE OF ORDINANCE ADOPTION ORDINANCE NO. 2023-08 NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Encinitas has adopted Ordinance No. 2023-08 titled “An Ordinance of the City Council of the City of Encinitas, California, Amending Encinitas Municipal Code Chapter 2.12 Conflict of Interest Code, Section 2.12.060(C) Designated City Positions and Section 2.12.070 Boards, Commissions, and Committees.” Staff has reviewed the City’s Conflict of Interest Code, including the list of designated employees and determined that amendments are necessary. The changes recommended in draft Ordinance 2023-08 are based on organizational changes that have occurred over the past year, organizational changes included in the adopted FY 2023-24 Operating Budget, and the establishment of the Public Health and Safety Commission. The list of designated employees has been reorganized into alphabetical order and the recommended changes to positions are highlighted in Exhibit A to draft Ordinance 2023-08. The list of Boards, Commissions, and Committees has been updated to include the Public Health and Safety Commission. Ordinance 2023-08 was introduced at the Regular City Council meeting held on August 16, 2023, and adopted at the Regular City Council meeting held on September 13, 2023, by the following vote: AYES: Blackwell, Ehlers, Hinze, Kranz, Lyndes; NAYS: None; ABSTAIN: None. ABSENT: None. The Ordinance is on file in the office of the City Clerk, 505 South Vulcan Avenue and may be viewed between the hours of 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m. In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act/Section 504 Rehabilitation Act of 1973 and Title VI, this agency is an equal opportunity public entity and does not discriminate on the basis of race, color, ethnic origin, national origin, sex, religion, veteran status or physical or mental disability in employment or the provision of service. /Kathy Hollywood, City Clerk 09/22/2023 CN 28014

T.S. No.: 230419137 Notice of Trustee’s Sale Loan No.: 1344629102 Order No. 2295801CAD APN: 158-101-60-04 Property Address: 4208 Mission Ranch Way Oceanside, CA 92057 You Are In Default Under A Deed Of Trust Dated 8/31/2021. Unless You Take Action To Protect Your Property, It May Be Sold At A Public Sale. If You Need An Explanation Of The Nature Of The Proceeding Against You, You Should Contact A Lawyer. A public auction sale to the highest bidder for cashier’s check drawn on a state or national bank, cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a cashier’s check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, or savings association, or savings bank specified in Section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state will be held by the duly appointed trustee as shown below, of all right, title, and interest conveyed to and now held by the trustee in the hereinafter described property under and pursuant to a Deed of Trust described below. The sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by the Deed of Trust, with interest and late charges thereon, as provided in the note(s), advances, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, interest thereon, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee for the total amount (at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated to be set forth below. The amount may be greater on the day of sale. No cashier’s checks older than 60 days from the day of sale will be accepted. Trustor: Vishal K. Shah, not personally but as Trustee on behalf of Vishal K. Shah Revocable Living Trust Duly Appointed Trustee: Total Lender Solutions, Inc. Recorded 9/3/2021 as Instrument No. 2021-0629114 in book , page of Official Records in the office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, Date of Sale: 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM Place of Sale: by the statue at entrance to East County Regional Center, 250 East Main Street, El Cajon, CA Amount of unpaid balance and other charges: $241,049.62 Street Address or other common designation of real property: 4208 Mission Ranch Way Oceanside, CA 92057 A.P.N.: The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address or other common designation, if any, shown above. If no street address or other common designation is shown, directions to the location of the property may be obtained by sending a written request to the beneficiary within 10 days of the date of first publication of this Notice of Sale. Notice To Potential Bidders: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. Notice To Property Owner: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (877) 440-4460 or visit this Internet Web site www.mkconsultantsinc.com, using the file number assigned to this case 230419137. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. Notice To Tenant: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (877) 440-4460, or visit this internet website site www.tlssales.info, using the file number assigned to this case 230419137 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. Date: 9/7/2023 Total Lender Solutions, Inc. 10505 Sorrento Valley Road, Suite 125 San Diego, CA 92121 Phone: 866-535-3736 Sale Line: (877) 440-4460 By: Max Newman, Trustee Sale Officer 09/22/023, 09/29/2023 10/06/2023 CN 28018

Title Order No.: 2322026cad Trustee Sale No.: 86437 Loan No.: 399399918 APN: 206-140-35-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED 4/11/2022 . UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM, CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE as the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust Recorded on 4/26/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0180059 in book ////, page //// of official records in the Office of the Recorder of San Diego County, California, executed by: JOSEPH YEATES MERRILL, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY , as Trustor SEE EXHIBIT ‘B’ ATTACHED FOR BENEFICIARIES , as Beneficiary WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH (payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by cash, a cashier’s check drawn by a state or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by a state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state). At: At the entrance to the East County Regional Center by the statue, 250 E. Main Street, El Cajon, CA 92020, NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE – continued all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County, California describing the land therein: See Exhibit “A” Attached Hereto And Made A Part Hereof. The property heretofore described is being sold “as is”. The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1313 CHINQUAPIN AVENUE CARLSBAD, CA 92008. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, if any, under the terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to-wit: $2,570,109.86 (Estimated). Accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election of Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. DATE: 9/8/2023 CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALISTS, AS TRUSTEE, as Trustee 8190 EAST KAISER BLVD., ANAHEIM HILLS, CA 92808 PHONE: 714-283-2180 FOR TRUSTEE SALE INFORMATION LOG ON TO: www.stoxposting.com CALL: 844-477-7869 PATRICIO S. INCE’, VICE PRESIDENT CALIFORNIA TD SPECIALIST IS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. “NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid on a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of the outstanding lien that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 844-477-7869, or visit this internet Web site www.stoxposting.com, using the file number assigned to this case T.S.# 86437. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale.” For sales conducted after January 1, 2021: NOTICE TO TENANT: You may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (844) 477-7869, or visit this internet website www.STOXPOSTING.com, using the file number assigned to this case 86437 to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid; by remitting the funds and affidavit described in Section 2924m(c) of the Civil Code; so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. LEGAL DESCRIPTION EXHIBIT “A” All that portion of Tract 243 of Thum Lands, in the City of Carlsbad, County of San Diego, State of California, according to Map thereof No. 1681, filed in the Office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, December 9, 1915, lying within the following described boundary: Commencing at a point on the center line of the Chinquapin Avenue distant thereon South 61°21’00” West 336.14 feet from the intersection of said center line with the center line of Highland Street as said Avenue and Street are shown on said Map No. 6181, said point being the most Westerly corner of land described in Deed to Allen K. MacDougall, e t ux, recorded October 1, 1958 in Book 7278, Page 348 of Official Records; thence along the Southwesterly line of said MacDougall’s land, South 34°26‘24” East, 180.68 feet; thence parallel with the center line of said Chinquapin Avenue, North 61°21’00” East 20.10 feet to the True Point of Beginning; thence continuing along said parallel line, North 61°21’00” East 69.69 feet; thence at right angles North 28°39’00” West 180.00 feet to the center line of said Chinquapin Avenue; thence along said center line South 61°21’00” West 87.94 feet to an intersection with a line that bears North 34°26’24” West from the True Point of Beginning; thence South 34°26’24” East 180.76 feet to the True Point of Beginning. EXHIBIT ‘B’ BENEFICIARIES TS# 86437 FORGE TRUST COMPANY, CFBO: MINNIE WU IRA #449246 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 235,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FORGE TRUST COMPANY, CFBO: JAMES WU IRA #449234 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 161,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; WENZHAO WANG, A MARRIED WOMAN AS HER SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 300,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FREDERICK COOPER, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 300,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; THOMAS-ANIKST FAMILY TRUST DTD 07/27/2006 MICHAEL H. THOMAS AND ISABELLA T. ANIKST, TTEE AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 225,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; FORGE TRUST COMPANY CFBO; NATALIE YATES IRA #739741 AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 120,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; JASON EMMONS, A MARRIED MAN AS HIS SOLE AND SEPARATE PROPERTY AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 200,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST; AND ROAN HOLDINGS INC, A TEXAS CORPORATION AS TO AN UNDIVIDED 784,000.00/2,325,000.00 INTEREST STOX 940728_86437 09/15/2023, 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 27992

T.S. No. 112834-CA APN: 260-317-01-00 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE IMPORTANT NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 7/11/2022. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER On 10/16/2023 at 10:30 AM, CLEAR RECON CORP, as duly appointed trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 7/14/2022 as Instrument No. 2022-0290965 of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of San Diego County, State of CALIFORNIA executed by: DEREK EARL FOSS WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK DRAWN ON A STATE OR NATIONAL BANK, A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL CREDIT UNION, OR A CHECK DRAWN BY A STATE OR FEDERAL SAVINGS AND LOAN ASSOCIATION, SAVINGS ASSOCIATION, OR SAVINGS BANK SPECIFIED IN SECTION 5102 OF THE FINANCIAL CODE AND AUTHORIZED TO DO BUSINESS IN THIS STATE; AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE EAST COUNTY REGIONAL CENTER BY STATUE, 250 E. MAIN STREET, EL CAJON, CA 92020 all right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: MORE FULLY DESCRIBED ON SAID DEED OF TRUST The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1805-1807 MACKINNON AVENUE , CARDIFF BY THE SEA, CA 92007 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be held, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, condition, or encumbrances, including fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust, to pay the remaining principal sums of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is: $2,772,574.16 If the Trustee is unable to convey title for any reason, the successful bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy shall be the return of monies paid to the Trustee, and the successful bidder shall have no further recourse. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Declaration of Default and Demand for Sale, and a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell. The undersigned or its predecessor caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (844) 477-7869 or visit this Internet Web site WWW.STOXPOSTING.COM, using the file number assigned to this case 112834-CA. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. NOTICE TO TENANT: Effective January 1, 2021, you may have a right to purchase this property after the trustee auction pursuant to Section 2924m of the California Civil Code. If you are an “eligible tenant buyer,” you can purchase the property if you match the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. If you are an “eligible bidder,” you may be able to purchase the property if you exceed the last and highest bid placed at the trustee auction. There are three steps to exercising this right of purchase. First, 48 hours after the date of the trustee sale, you can call (855) 313-3319, or visit this internet website www.clearreconcorp.com, using the file number assigned to this case 112834-CA to find the date on which the trustee’s sale was held, the amount of the last and highest bid, and the address of the trustee. Second, you must send a written notice of intent to place a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 15 days after the trustee’s sale. Third, you must submit a bid so that the trustee receives it no more than 45 days after the trustee’s sale. If you think you may qualify as an “eligible tenant buyer” or “eligible bidder,” you should consider contacting an attorney or appropriate real estate professional immediately for advice regarding this potential right to purchase. FOR SALES INFORMATION: (844) 477-7869 CLEAR RECON CORP 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, California 92108 STOX 940468_112834-CA 09/15/2023, 09/22/2023, 09/29/2023 CN 27991

Notice to Creditors TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Posted By: Deborah Sue Hargis ® 2022 Dated this 19th day of September, 2023, regarding APN – 2051530400, which is commonly known in public records as 2021 Gayle Way, Carlsbad, California 92008, San Diego County Please take notice the following two actions Noticed herein 1) regarding DOC# 2005-0619053 DEED OF TRUST AND ASSIGNMENT OF RENTS recorded with the San Diego County Recorders office on July 25, 2005 8:00 AM, I, Deborah Sue Hargis, a living woman, did create a letter on May 25, 2023 rescinding my signature from this agreement then, mailed this letter via USPS registered mail to the entities known to have alleged they are a party to this agreement, with confirmed delivery; and, 2) regarding Deed recorded in San Diego County Recorder’s Office Fee number/Doc # 2005-0619051 on July 25, 2005 8:00 AM, I, Deborah Sue Hargis did also create and sign a letter dated June 4, 2023 titled, CERTIFICATE OF ACKNOWLEDGEMENT accepting the Deed to said property referenced above. Then, mailed this letter via USPS registered mail to the entities known to have alleged they are a party to this agreement with confirmed delivery. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28039

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00039802-CU-PT-NC TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Brie Nicol filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Reece Parker Lantz change to proposed name: Reece Parker Nicol. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On November 17, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 25 of the Superior Court of California, 325 S Melrose Dr., Vista CA 92081, North County Division. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/14/2023 Brad A. Weinreb Judge of the Superior Court. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28034

NOTICE OF PUBLIC LIEN SALE NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the contents of the following storage units will be offered for sale at public auction for enforcement of storage lien. Storage address: 1566 E. Valley Parkway, Escondido, CA 92027. The Online Auction will be held on October 6, 2023 per the times shown below. Location of Online Auction: www.storagetreasures.com. Terms are CASH ONLY! Valley Rose Self Storage reserves the right to refuse any bid or cancel the auction. The following units may include, but not limited to electronic items, furniture, & household items, unless otherwise stated. Robert Valdez unit D313 at 1:00 PM unit D320 at 1:15 PM Vannga Pang unit G215 at 1:30 PM unit B218 at 1:45 PM 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 28024

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE #: 37-2022-00048395-CL-BC-NC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): VATCHE BALJIAN YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÀ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): YAMAHA MOTOR FINANCE CORPORATION, U.S.A. NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil. case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde dentro de 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su contra sin escuchar su versión. Lea la información a continuación. Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO después de que le entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entregue una copia al demandante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en formato legal correcto si desea que procesen su caso en la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y más información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov), en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o en la corte que le quede más cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que le dé un formulario de exención de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede perder el caso por incumplimiento y la corte le podrá quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a abogados. Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es posible que cumpla con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales gratuitos de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de California Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.sucorte.ca.gov) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $10,000 ó más de valor recibida mediante un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte es): Superior Court of California North County Regional Center 325 South Melrose Vista CA 92081 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Drew A. Callahan 8880 Rio San Diego Drive, Suite 725 San Diego, CA 92108 *** Telephone: 858.750.7600 Date: (Fecha), 12/05/2022 Clerk by (Secretario), E. Deavers, Deputy (Adjunto) NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED: You are served as an individual. 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28017

ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE – CHANGE OF NAME CASE# 37-2023-00029050-CU-PT-CTL TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner(s): Winifred Joyce Sunshine filed a petition with this court for a decree changing name as follows: a. Present name: Winifred Joyce Sunshine change to proposed name: Winnie Joyce Sunshine. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this Court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for a change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: On October 30, 2023 at 8:30 a.m., in Dept. 61 of the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego, 330 W. Broadway, San Diego CA 92101 Central Division, Hall of Justice. (To appear remotely, check in advance of the hearing for information about how to do so on the court’s website. To find your court’s website, go to www.courts.ca.gov/find-my-court.htm.) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE ABOVE DATE; ATTACHMENT TO ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME (JC FORM #NC-120) NO HEARING WILL OCCUR ON THE DATE SPECIFIED IN THE ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE. The court will review the documents filed as of the date specified on the Order to Show Cause for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-120). If all requirements for a name change have been met as of the date specified, and no timely written objection has been received (required at least two court days before the date specified), the Petition for Change of Name (JC Form #NC-100) will be granted without a hearing. One copy of the Order Granting the Petition will be mailed to the petitioner. To change a name on a legal document, including a birth certificate, social security card, driver license, passport, and other identification, a certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be required. Contact the agency(ies) who issues the legal document that needs to be changed, to determine if a certified copy is required. A certified copy of Decree Changing Name (JC Form #NC-130) or Decree Changing Name and Order Recognizing Change of Gender and for Issuance of New Birth’ Certificate (JC Form #NC-230) may be obtained from the Civil Business Office for a fee. Petitioners who are seeking a change of name under the Safe at Home program may contact the assigned department for information on obtaining certified copies. If all the requirements have not been met as of the date specified, the court will mail the petitioner a written order with further directions. If a timely objection is filed, the court will set a hearing date and contact the parties by mail with further directions. A RESPONDENT OBJECTING TO THE NAME CHANGE MUST FILE A WRITTEN OBJECTION AT LEAST TWO COURT DAYS (excluding weekends and holidays) BEFORE THE DATE SPECIFIED. Do not come to court on the specified date. The court will notify the parties by mail of a future hearing date. Any Petition for the name change of a minor that is signed by only one parent must have this Attachment served along with the Petition and Order to Show Cause, on the other non-signing parent, and proof of service must be filed with the court. IT IS SO ORDERED. Filed Date: 09/13/2032 Peter F. Murray Judge of the Superior Court 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28010

AMENDED NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF STEPHEN C. LEUTHOLD Case # 37-2023-00024161-PR-PW-CTL To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of Stephen C. Leuthold. A Petition for Probate has been filed by Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold in the Superior Court of California, County of San Diego. The Petition for Probate requests that Michael S. Leuthold and Kurt A. Leuthold be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: Date: November 07, 2023; Time: 10:30 AM; in Dept.: 504. Court address: 1100 Union St., San Diego CA 92101, Central Courthouse. Court appearances may be made either in person or virtually, unless otherwise ordered by the Court. Virtual appearances must be made using the department’s Microsoft Teams (“MS Teams”) video link; or by calling the department’s MS Teams conference phone number and using the assigned conference ID number. The MS Teams video conference links and phone numbers can be found at www.sdcourt.ca.gov/ProbateHearings If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: Justin Paik, Esq. 501 W. Broadway, Ste 1450 San Diego CA 92101 Telephone: 619.233.3131 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27994

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018956 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ProHomeUpgrades. Located at: 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Faruk Korqa, 2522 W. Ranch St. #305, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/13/2023 S/Faruk Korqa, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28025

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018806 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Numi Financial. Located at: 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A 202, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Stored Value Cards Inc., 721 N. Vulcan Ave. #205, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/13/2013 S/Joann Torza, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28023

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019015 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28022

Statement of Abandonment of Use of Fictitious Business Name #2023-9019014 Filed: Sep 15, 2023 with San Diego County Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s) To Be Abandoned: A. Grant General Contractors. Located at: 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA San Diego 92008. Mailing Address: Same. The Fictitious Business Name Referred to Above was Filed in San Diego County on: 08/22/2019 and assigned File # 2019-9020696. Fictitious Business Name is being Abandoned By: 1. J.E. Grant General Contractors, Inc., 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Ross Corp Building & Development, 1545 Faraday Ave. #101, Carlsbad CA 92008. The Business is Conducted by: Joint Venture. S/Scott R. Nelson, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28021

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9019138 Filed: Sep 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Verve Plastic Surgery. Located at: 700 Garden View Ct. #208, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Anshu Gupta MD A Professional Corporation, 2325 Galena Ave., Carlsbad CA 92009. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/01/2015 S/Anshu Gupta MD, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28020

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018849 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Chunky Tacos. Located at: 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 3350 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/10/2023 S/Laura Patricia Morales-Gomez, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28019

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017382 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fully Promoted Carlsbad. Located at: 2205 Faraday Ave., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. San Diego Custom Logo Embroidery Inc., 2205 Faraday Ave. #M, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/11/2018 S/Sandra Sapol, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28015

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018920 Filed: Sep 14, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Success Rentals Property Management. Located at: 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 117, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. Registrant Information: 1. Success Rentals Inc., 15778 Puerta del Sol, Rancho Santa Fe CA 92067. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2023 S/Elizabeth B. Heller, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28013

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017932 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fork and Melon. Located at: 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 5599 Foxtail Loop, Carlsbad CA 92010. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/19/2018 S/Cheryl Kathleen Melonakos Fork, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28012

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018836 Filed: Sep 13, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Biscotti Box. Located at: 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elizabeth Trevino, 4519 Avenida Manessa, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/11/2023 S/Elizabeth Trevino, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06, 10/13/2023 CN 28011

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018726 Filed: Sep 12, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. La Chispa Farm. Located at: 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 16976 Highland Valley Rd., Ramona CA 92065. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jose Gerardo Alcaraz, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28009

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017724 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Orinda Investment Group LLC. Located at: 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Orinda Investment Group LLC, 2130 Orinda Dr. #F, Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Martin Cayetano Flores Piran, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28008

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018604 Filed: Sep 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Pool Walkers Cleaning & Services; B. Pool Walkers. Located at: 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2604-B El Camino Real #285, Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Slaughterconsulting Inc., 326 Cole Way, Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Christopher Slaughter, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28007

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016712 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Sanchez Painting. Located at: 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Julio Sanchez, 1336 Loch Lomond Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Julio Sanchez, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28006

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018264 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Carlsbad Tire Pro. Located at: 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. State Street Tire & Auto, 2615 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Brent Storms, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28004

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018445 Filed: Sep 07, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Del Sol Cleaning Services. Located at: 1360 E. Madison #29, El Cajon CA 92021 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Elisabeth Acevedo, 1360 E. Madison Ave. #29, El Cajon CA 92021. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/22/2017 S/Elisabeth Acevedo, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28003

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017829 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Love Does. Located at: 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106 San Diego. Mailing Address: PO Box 60370, San Diego CA 92116. Registrant Information: 1. Restore International, 2508 Historic Decatur Rd., San Diego CA 92106. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/24/2015 S/Jody Luke, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28002

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017094 Filed: Aug 17, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Agrelo. Located at: 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ezequiel R. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008; 2. Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 3103 Rancho del Canon, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jennifer Y. Cantoni, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 28001

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018299 Filed: Sep 05, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mindful Real Estate. Located at: 12880 El Camino Real #100, San Diego CA 92130 San Diego. Mailing Address: 682 S. Coast Hwy 101 #100 B, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Sacred Living San Diego, 13400 Sabre Springs Pkwy #100, Rancho Bernardo CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jumpei Kontani, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27999

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017480 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Karl Strauss Brewing Company San Marcos. Located at: 1293 Armorlite Dr., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. Registrant Information: 1. Associated Microbreweries LTD, 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109; 2. Associated Microbreweries Inc., 5985 Santa Fe St., Pacific Beach CA 92109. This business is conducted by: Limited Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Matt Rattner, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27998

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017715 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Gerico’s LLC; B. Gerico’s Bar & Grill; C. Gerico’s Partnership; D. Koko Beach. Located at: 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gerico’s LLC, 2885 Wilson St., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/14/2022 S/Jeffrey King, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27996

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017761 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Buy or Sell SoCal Homes. Located at: 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kaliente LLC, 6005 Hidden Valley Rd. #250, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kyle P. Souza, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27995

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018140 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. My Vintana. Located at: 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Irish Galura Adams, 508 Crouch St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Irish Galura Adams, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27993

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018153 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Products By T. And T. Located at: 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tonya Scranton, 6791 Palermi Pl., Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/10/2023 S/Tonya Scranton, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29, 10/06/2023 CN 27990

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018198 Filed: Sep 01, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vista Signature Dental. Located at: 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Willard Peng DDS Inc., 440 S. Melrose Dr. #100, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Willard Peng, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27989

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017879 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. WanderLuxe by Haile. Located at: 2712 Loker Ave. West #1122, Carlsbad CA 92010 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Haile Ashton Brant, 4808 Courageous Ln., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/14/2023 S/Haile Brant, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27988

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017775 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. MPS. Located at: 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Myers Preconstruction Services LLC, 4026 Sand Cove Way, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/27/2023 S/Anna Myers, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27987

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017746 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Crossroadz Towing & Recovery. Located at: 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Basil Maher and Mostafa Inc., 1558 Sterling Ct., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27986

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017745 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. B.A.M. Auto Collision. Located at: 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Maher Layla and Janine Inc., 525 Opper St., Escondido CA 92029. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/03/2021 S/Basil Yousef, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27985

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017541 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Dentistry in the Round. Located at: 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. William RK Britton Jr DDS Inc, 143 Liverpool Dr., Cardiff CA 92007. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/01/2023 S/William RK Britton Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27983

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017865 Filed: Aug 29, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. EveryBodySkates; B. # EveryBodySkates. Located at: 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Alphonzo Rawls Designs Inc., 224 Canyon Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/2013 S/Alphonzo Rawls Jr., 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27982

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9018025 Filed: Aug 30, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Banner Consulting. Located at: 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Allison Christine Bannerman, 1721 Tara Way, San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Allison Christine Bannerman, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27981

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015869 Filed: Jul 31, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Artiano Mediation Services; B. Artiano Mediations. Located at: 402 W. Broadway #400-4282, San Diego CA 92101 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Ray James Artiano, 18728 Olmeda Pl., San Diego CA 92128-1130. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Ray James Artiano, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22, 09/29/2023 CN 27980

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017617 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Hydrophilic Nanoengineer. Located at: 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 13876 Lewiston St., San Diego CA 92128. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Michelle Thyra Bautista-Layton, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27978

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016677 Filed: Aug 11, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Mommy and Me 4d; B. Beauty Body Sculpting. Located at: 411 Camino del Rio So. #103, San Diego CA 92108 San Diego. Mailing Address: 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. RL Schaefer Enterprises Inc., 356 Avenida de las Rosas, Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 03/01/2015 S/Rodney L. Schaefer, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27977

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017809 Filed: Aug 28, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Water Mitigation Specialists. Located at: 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Plumb365 Inc., 1445 Descanso Ave., San Marcos CA 92069. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/28/2023 S/Jason Boudreaux, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27975

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017233 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Fresca Bella Studios. Located at: 511 30th St., #A, San Diego CA 92102 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Francesca Isabella Towers, 511 30th St. #A, San Diego CA 92102. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 08/17/2023 S/Francesca Isabella Towers, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27972

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015417 Filed: Jul 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tide Fit. Located at: 7660 El Camino Real #120, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Lagoon View Fitness LLC, 1352 Bonnie Bluff Cir., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/15/2023 S/Kris Peterson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27971

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017358 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. ResponseScribe. Located at: 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shout About Us Inc., 1110 Camino del Mar #E-1, Del Mar CA 92014. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Griffeth L. Emery, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27970

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016409 Filed: Aug 08, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc. Located at: 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344 San Bernardino. Mailing Address: 7020 San Carlos St., Carlsbad CA 92011. Registrant Information: 1. Team on Fire Real Estate Academy Inc., 6560 Caliente Rd., Oak Hills CA 92344. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 04/07/2023 S/Carlton H. Brown Sr., 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27968

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017694 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Eclectic Soul Personal Chef. Located at: 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Shanika Brown, 3871 San Ramon Dr. #177, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Shanika Brown, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27967

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017677 Filed: Aug 25, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. PacFordia Education LLC. Located at: 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. PacFordia LLC, 450 S. Melrose Dr. #109, Vista CA 92081. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Yui Koho, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27966

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017628 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Aoshima Collaborative. Located at: 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kathleen Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008; B. Alyssa Lancaster, 300 Carlsbad Village Dr. #108A, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: General Partnership. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Kathleen Lancaster, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27964

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017468 Filed: Aug 23, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Tax Strategies Financial Network; B. TSFN. Located at: 3056 Via Romaza, Carlsbad CA 92009 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Tim Snodgrass Financial L.L.C., 2100 Palomar Airport Rd. #204, Carlsbad CA 92011. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/30/2019 S/Tim Snodgrass, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27963

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017630 Filed: Aug 24, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. NeatNook Design Co. Located at: 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Jacqueline A. Isola, 4785 Frazee Rd. #1107, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Jacqueline A. Isola, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27962

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9016991 Filed: Aug 16, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Reflective Remodeling; B. Reflective Builders. Located at: 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Charley Lowe, 209 N. Ditmar St., Oceanside CA 92054. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Charley Lowe, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27961

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015579 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Levinson Law Group Accident Attorneys. Located at: 5927 Balfour Ct. #201, Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Gordon R Levinson A Professional Corporation, 5927 Balfour Ct., #201, Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/15/2004 S/Gordon R. Levinson, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27959

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017154 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Cucina Italiana. Located at: 2943 State St., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 10/01/1999 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27953

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017153 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Trattoria Italiana. Located at: 503 N. Coast Hwy 101, Encinitas CA 92024 San Diego. Mailing Address: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 05/01/2007 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27952

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017152 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Vigilucci’s Seafood & Steakhouse. Located at: 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Vigilucci’s Restaurants Group Inc., 3878 Carlsbad Blvd., Carlsbad CA 92008. This business is conducted by: Corporation. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 09/12/2003 S/Roberto Vigilucci, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27951

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9015547 Filed: Jul 26, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Image Maker Photography; B. Lake San Marcos Notary Public Services. Located at: 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Kelly Lara, 1030 San Marino Dr., San Marcos CA 92078. This business is conducted by: Individual. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 07/26/2023 S/Kelly Lara, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27950

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017384 Filed: Aug 22, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Coastal Carts San Diego; B. Coastal Carts SD; C. Coastal Carts Cbad; D. Coastal Carts Encinitas; E. Coastal Carts Pacific Beach; F. Coastal Carts PB; G. Coastal Carts La Jolla; H. Coastal Carts San Diego Service and Rentals. Located at: 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057 San Diego. Mailing Address: Same. Registrant Information: 1. Weber Diversified LLC, 4321 Morgan Creek Way, Oceanside CA 92057. This business is conducted by: Limited Liability Company. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: 01/30/2020 S/Erich Weber, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27949

Fictitious Business Name Statement #2023-9017237 Filed: Aug 18, 2023 with County of San Diego Recorder/County Clerk. Fictitious Business Name(s): A. Torus Collective. Located at: 6882 Embarcadero Ln., Carlsbad CA 92011 San Diego. Mailing Address: 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. Registrant Information: 1. Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024; 2. Daryl Zhee Kin Yong, 2505 Rosemary Ct., Encinitas CA 92024. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. Registrant First Commenced to Transact Business Under the Above Names(s) as of: Not Yet Started S/Olivia Taylor Leitstein, 09/01, 09/08, 09/15, 09/22/2023 CN 27948