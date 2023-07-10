Who’s News: 7/14/23

COLLEGE GRADUATES

The following students graduated from their respective colleges: Erik Buchholz of Oceanside from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock; Sara Kisztelinksi of San Marcos from the Metropolitan Campus of Fairleigh Dickinson University in New Jersey; Luke Lawver of Carlsbad, Isha Sharma of San Marcos and Laura Woods of Oceanside from the Georgia Institute of Technology.

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the spring dean’s list at their respective colleges: Andy Yu of Encinitas at the Georgia Institute of Technology; Taylor Peters of Carlsbad at Le Moyne College in New York; Sarah Michelsen and Ryn Yi of Carlsbad, Keona Lee of Oceanside, Will Shapiro of San Marcos, Huon Fitzpatrick of Encinitas and Brian Chander of Rancho Santa Fe at Emerson College in Boston.

FACULTY HONORS

The following students earned the distinction of faculty honors for the spring semester at the Georgia Institute of Technology: Adrien Cao of San Marcos, Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe and Garrett Warner of Encinitas.

HIGH ACHIEVERS

The following University of Saint Katherine students were inducted into the Omicron Delta Kappa National Leadership Honor Society: Anne Nugent and James Thomas of Oceanside, and Aubrey Cardoza and Dimitri Trigonis of San Marcos. Cardoza was named 2022-2023 Omicron Delta Kappa Circle Leader of the Year.

BACHELORETTE PARTY

The Mission Pacific Hotel and the Seabird Resort in Oceanside were featured on the third episode of the current “The Bachelorette” season on July 10.

PARK HOST WANTED

The Encinitas Parks and Recreation Department seeks an individual or couple to serve as a park host at Encinitas Community Park on a full-time basis. The primary role is to have a visible presence in the park and serve as the eyes and ears for city staff and the Sheriff’s Department. Applications will be accepted through July 31 and are available on the city’s PlanetBids website.

BACK TO SCHOOL BENEFIT

Home Start, a local nonprofit organization dedicated to child abuse prevention and providing evidence-based family-strengthening services, is collecting donations throughout the month of July for its annual Back-to-School Backpack Drive. The donated supplies will benefit children served by Home Start.

FOOD DRIVE

The Rock Church is providing food distributions weekly at Rock Church campuses throughout San Diego County, including every first Thursday of the month at Rock Church San Marcos.

GOOD WATER

Vista Irrigation District published its annual consumer confidence report that shows how in 2022, as in past years, the district’s tap water met all federal and state safe drinking water standards.