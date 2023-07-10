Obituary – Paul Douglas (Doug) Mayberry

In loving memory of Paul Douglas (Doug) Mayberry

January 1, 1931 – June 9, 2023

Paul Douglas (Doug) Mayberry died of natural causes peacefully in his sleep on June 9th, 2023 at age 92 in Carlsbad, California. He was a master at making people laugh and feel loved.

Born on January 1st, 1931 in Claremore, Oklahoma; he was immensely proud of his hometown and birth state and was a lifelong “Sooner”.

He was both a graduate of Claremore High School and Oklahoma University where he majored in journalism. He later received his master’s degree in journalism at the University of Southern California and taught it there as well.

He followed up his OU ROTC stint by relocating in 1952 to March Field (now March Air Reserve Base) in Riverside, California as an intelligence officer in charge of entertainment and parties; where he met his future wife Eleanor Prentiss Tubby of Massachusetts on a blind date, arriving three hours late!

Much of Doug’s life centered around newspapers, real estate, and gardening.

He worked for the Los Angeles Times for 35 years, mostly spent in advertising and at The LA Times Syndicate becoming a corporate board member and the nationally syndicated advice columnist “Dear Doug”.

He became a real estate broker and investor in Southern California, but his pride and joy were his succulent collections and his white rock garden.

Doug was preceded in death by his loving wife Eleanor 22 years ago. They spent much of their 48-year marriage travelling around the world together and raising their two sons Paul D. Mayberry Jr. and John P. Mayberry.

Doug is survived by his two sons Paul and John and his five grandchildren (Dean, Emma, Douglas, Amelia, and Ellenora) and his great grandchild Sophia.

He will be interred together with his wife at the Riverside National Cemetery. There will be a simple Memorial Service which will be coordinated with his internment at his request.

In lieu of flowers (which he would have loved) please donate to your favorite cause in Claremore, Oklahoma in his name and place a white rock somewhere in your front yard to remember him.