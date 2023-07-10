Bean Journal: Aloha Ice Company (Carlsbad)

Where: Aloha Ice Company, 445 Carlsbad Village Dr, Carlsbad, CA 92008

Open: Most days, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m., but hours vary.

What: Dawn Patrol Medium Roast – $5.66 after tax.

Tasting notes: Vanilla wafers, biscotti, walnuts, raisin

Find them at: https://alohaiceco.com/ • @alohaiceco on Instagram

What I’m listening to: Jack Johnson’s “It’s All Understood (Monk Dub).”

Aloha Ice Company in Carlsbad isn’t coffee first, as the name implies, but they do have a sign that screams “Coffee” out front every morning. The letters are big and bright white across the top of the A-frame. Even an all-lowercase sign in beige would have gotten me in the door on this grey morning.

My first impression inside is that this feels like an ice cream parlor, which seems reasonable considering their focus on Hawaiian shave ice. They also sell fresh poke and poke nachos, pastries, donuts, and ice cream. Their social media claims they will soon serve musubi, which I think is like an oversized sushi roll featuring spam, rice, and a Japanese seaweed wrap. It is an exciting menu.

Near the back, the only employee I see is prepping food, but they smile and quickly adjust to serve me a cup of pre-brewed Dawn Patrol. She confirms that a sign on the wall is accurate and all the coffee here is 100% Kona or Maui grown.

Hawaii is known for its quality and a uniquely smooth flavor profile typical to the region. If you’re looking for Kona coffee, see the percentage. Only 10% of a coffee blend must be Kona for the name to be put on the bag.

My small coffee is more expensive than I anticipate for a batch-brewed coffee. I’m all for paying more for coffee, especially a good one. This is still higher than expected, considering the coffee was batched brewed, not brewed to order as a pour-over or French press.

Coffee economics is a rabbit hole of ethics and information that I enjoy diving into, but I’m still surprised there isn’t another more affordable option.

The inside space is designed to encourage an in-and-out experience. There are only a few stools in the front window for indoor seating. I take my coffee, which smells like hazelnut and milk chocolate, out to a table under a bright yellow and white striped umbrella in front of the shop to people-watch on Carlsbad Village Drive.

Aloha Ice Co. is right across the street from the entrance to Carlsbad Village’s main shopping area on State Street. The grassy area at the juice bar and another coffee and cocktail breakfast spot across the street are filled with dogs and morning consumers. There are a few tables and a custom bar top built to look out with a half dozen stools underneath.

It is a lovely spot to sit. The walkers, bikers, road workers, and passing cars never pause. I wonder if Aloha makes their own waffle cones. The smell is intoxicating. I pop the lid on my coffee and take a sip.

I taste vanilla and nut. It is smooth, almost creamy as if they snuck some dairy or flavored syrup into it without me knowing. They didn’t. One of the appeals of Kona coffee. It naturally has the flavor that many cafes try to imitate with syrups. If this cup had been prepared fresh, these flavors would pop, but some of the sweetness has been lost in the batch brew.

I smile at the sign that talked me into getting coffee as I leave. It isn’t wrong. When I pop in on some future afternoon, it will be for one of the many shaved ice and ice cream combos. Macadamia nut ice cream with guava, passion fruit, mango, pineapple, and a sweet cream drizzle? Yes, please.

