Who’s News: 6/18/21

DISTINGUISHED YOUNG WOMAN

The winner of the Distinguished Young Woman of California for 2021 is Skyla Nelson, from Carlsbad. She is a recent graduate of Carlsbad High School and will be attending the University of Iowa in the fall.

NEW PIZZA SPOT

Mountain Mike’s Pizza pizza chain announced its newest location at 2251 S. El Camino Real, Oceanside in the Camino Town and Country Shopping Center. The store can be reached at (442) 266-8162. Hours of operation are Sunday to Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m., and Friday and Saturday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. or visit mountainmikespizza.com.

NEW BOUTIQUE

Soothe by Avacen, Jennifer Feldman’s boutique, had its grand opening hosted by the Encinitas Chamber of Commerce June 17 at 142 El Camino Real, #A, Suite 101, Encinitas.

GRADUATES

— Spring Georgia Institute of Technology graduates included Xiwen Cheng of Carlsbad, Master of Science in Analytics; Anh Tran of Carlsbad, Master of Science in Analytics; Michael Bridges of Oceanside, Master of Science in Computer Science; Jeffrey Wang of San Marcos, Bachelor of Science in Nuclear and Radiological Engineering with Highest Honors; Vivek Iyer of San Diego, Master of Science in Computer Science; Taehyuk Kwon of San Diego, Master of Science in Computer Science; William Nute of San Diego, Bachelor of Science in Materials Science and Engineering with Highest Honors

— Jack Gates, of Oceanside, graduated from Colorado College with a Bachelor of Arts in Economics.

— Lisa Carlson of Carlsbad, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing; Ryerson Dalton of Carlsbad, graduated with a master of business administration and Maureen McGahee of Oceanside, graduated with a bachelor of science in nursing, at Ohio University.

SCHOLAR ATHLETES

— Cal State San Marcos Athletics’ Blake Seits and Carly Slack were named recipients of the 2020-21 Dr. Hal Charnofsky Memorial Award by the California Collegiate Athletic Association.

— Cindy Tran of the UC San Diego women’s volleyball team has been selected to the College Sports Information Directors of America Academic All-District First Team as the organization announced its annual honorees June 3.

SMART COOKIES

— Neleh Coleman of Oceanside was named to the spring dean’s list at Angelo State University in San Angelo, Texas.

— Sophia Knappertz, from Carlsbad, has been named to the dean’s list for the spring 2021 semester at the University of Vermont.

— Evita Woolsey of Encinitas; Kayla Cleland of San Marcos; Chloe Torrence of Rancho Santa Fe and Maya Tyra Sevilla of San Marcos were named to University of Iowa president’s list for 2021 spring semester.

— Valdosta State University congratulates Miryam Sullivan of Carmel Valley, for earning a spot on the spring 2021 dean’s list.

— Chad Geddes of Carmel Valley, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions, and Paige Sabadin of Carlsbad, in the College of Health Sciences and Professions, were named to the spring semester 2021 dean’s list at Ohio University.

— Christian Griego, psychology major from Carlsbad was named to the dean’s list at Saint Francis University

— Rachel Medina of Carlsbad, was named to the Castleton University dean’s list for the spring semester.

SCHOLARSHIP WINNERS

— Coastal Community Foundation awarded scholarships from $500 to $3,000 to graduating seniors from Carlsbad Unified, Oceanside Unified, San Diego Unified and San Dieguito Union High School Districts, including:

— Miguel Angel Herrera Fraga, Agelu Lafitaga, Angel Nava and Erica Strohm – Bill Berrier Scholarship for students who plan to be educators.

— Bryan Cheng, Jessica Imaz, Emily Kang, Tzipporah Moehringer, Alyssa Miller, Emma Reid and Mikeely Siegel – Joe W. Chavez Educational Fund for students studying government or medicine.

— Alexander Gordon – Joe DeCamp STEM Scholarship for students studying STEM.

— Casey Lavin and Nicole Park – Eric Hall Scholarship for students studying architecture or related fields.

— Sean Cooney, Sophia Lee and Roxana Morris – Eric Scott Langdon & Diana Monzeglio Scholarship Fund for Artists for students studying performing and visual arts

— Sanika Barve, Hailey Colson and Victoria Ly – Jackie Harrigan-Haase Memorial Scholarship Fund for students studying nursing, psychology or special education.

— Kayla Bushman, Steven Lancia, Sara-Marie Reed and Patrick Walker – Steve Pratt Refuse to Lose Scholarship for student athletes from Scripps Ranch High School.

— Elizabeth Gerhardt, Devin Lopez, Madeleine Miyamoto and Indya Nespor – Dr. Roy Risner Scholarship for varied studies.

— The Coastal Community Foundation Teacher Recognition Awards – Olivia Alcantar, Emiliano Doroteo-Castro, Lesley Morales, Indya Nespor, Giselle Perez, Dalia Salgado, Elissa Yanez and Michelle Zhu.

MIRACOSTA ACCREDITATION

The MiraCosta College Automotive Technology Program has been accredited by the National Institute for Automotive Service Excellence (ASE), a sought-after certification documenting the highest standard of quality for a curriculum that is training students for careers and career advancement in the field of automotive repair and maintenance.

PLANT OF THE YEAR

Olivenhain Municipal Water District’s 4S Ranch Water Reclamation Facility was honored by California Water Environment Association as its 2021 Plant of the Year (Small).

Presented during CWEA’s Virtual Conference and Expo, the award recognizes accomplishments with regard to regulatory compliance, innovative practices, employee development, cost-effectiveness, and other evidence of superior plant operations.

The 4S Ranch-Del Sur Community Foundation, an affiliate of the San Diego Foundation, awarded $25,000 to three nonprofit programs to support in their COVID-19 recovery and relief efforts for 4S Ranch and Del Sur youth.