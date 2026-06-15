Carlsbad to host third straight Pony-13 World Series

CARLSBAD — The Pony-13 World Series will return to Carlsbad for a third consecutive year from July 31 to Aug. 3, relocating to Alga Norte Community Park as the international youth baseball tournament continues to grow.

The international youth baseball tournament will feature a 10-team field that is still being finalized as qualifying tournaments continue across the United States and internationally. Early qualifiers include Carlsbad, the Dominican Republic and Germany, though some international representatives may still be determined as qualification and travel logistics are finalized.

Japan captured last year’s championship, while host Carlsbad finished third overall for the second consecutive year and outlasted every other American team in the field.

The tournament’s return marks the latest step in Carlsbad Youth Baseball’s effort to establish the city as a recurring host for Pony Baseball’s premier championship event. Organizers had hoped to move the tournament to Alga Norte during the event’s first two years in Carlsbad and ultimately adjusted this year’s dates to secure the venue.

“We actually had to change the date of the World Series in order to accommodate this field,” Carlsbad Youth Baseball President Tom Benton told The Coast News. “This is the perfect place for it.”

The move is expected to significantly expand the tournament’s footprint and improve operations. Unlike Aviara Community Park, where games were played one at a time, Alga Norte’s multiple fields will allow simultaneous competition throughout much of the event.

“The biggest difference between this year and the first two years is that we’ve only had the ability to have one game at a time,” Benton said. “Now we’re doing games simultaneously on separate fields.”

The complex’s two turf fields will also reduce maintenance demands between games and help eliminate delays caused by field conditions. Benton said the larger venue offers substantially more parking and additional room for vendors, team activities and a dedicated practice area.

The event has grown steadily since arriving in Carlsbad in 2023. According to Benton, Pony Baseball recorded approximately 7,500 entries during last year’s tournament, a figure that includes spectators attending multiple days.

“We expect more people to come this year than the year before that,” Benton said.

Beyond hosting an international tournament, Benton has said one of the primary benefits for Carlsbad Youth Baseball is the additional opportunity it creates for local players to compete on one of youth baseball’s biggest stages.

Tryouts in November attracted 42 local players. The roster is made up primarily of current Carlsbad Youth Baseball players, Carlsbad residents and players from local club programs that utilize CYB facilities.

The tryout ultimately produced two teams. While one squad has already secured a place in the World Series, a second Carlsbad team remains alive in the qualification process and is competing for an additional berth.

The local qualifying process is expected to conclude by the end of June, while the remaining domestic and international berths will be finalized in the weeks leading up to opening day.

Tickets are $10 for a single day or $30 for a four-day pass.

For more information on tickets, schedules, and activities, visit www.pony13worldseries.org.