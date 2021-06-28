Autism’s Got Talent fundraiser set

REGION — The Autism Society of San Diego has launched the 2021 Southern California Autism’s Got Talent online talent competition fundraiser. This event is open to any and all ages of individuals on the autism spectrum, giving them an opportunity to share their talents with the world.

Competition begins at 8 a.m. July 22 and ends Aug.16. The Autism’s Got Talent (AGT) registration period closes at midnight July 18. Entry fees are $25 for a solo act and $50 for groups or bands. For groups or bands, an individual with autism must be featured. Each talent or act must record a one- to two-minute video and upload it to the AGT website during registration.

“We look forward to holding our second annual AGT competition and highlight so many talented individuals in our community and their families,” said AGT Chair Shirley Fett. “After all of the positive feedback we received after our inaugural AGT, we realized that

a need was there for this population to have a platform where they can display their talents. The fundraiser online not only allows the contestants to participate from anywhere in Southern California, people can watch and vote from all over the world.

Votes are $5 each for any of the contestants in the competition. Each round resets with those moving on to the next round starting the voting over at zero. After all of the rounds are completed, the top three winners of Autism’s Got Talent will be crowned.

To register for Autism’s Got Talent, visit autismsgottalent.net.