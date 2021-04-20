Who’s News: 4/23/21

‘GOD & GANGSTERS’

In June, Coast News columnist Chris Ahrens (“Waterspot”) will launch a new YouTube Channel, “God & Gangsters,” based on his book of the same name. Ahrens will interview famed personalities like convict turned actor, Danny “Machete” Trejo, the founder of one of the world’s most vicious motorcycle gangs and cop killer Raylene Brooks. With the exception of Tex Watson, known as Manson’s right-hand man, each of those profiled have been released from prison and are working to make society safer through instructing kids on the wasted life in prison and the hazards of gang life and drug use. Preview “God and Gangsters” at https://youtu.be/QnghwwuC8hw.

STUDENT-ATHLETE HONORS

Cal State University San Marcos Athletics has honored the academic achievements of its student-athletes. The announcement was made in lieu of the traditional CSUSM Scholar-Athlete luncheon, canceled during quarantine. The awards included the Cougar Award for students with 3.0 to 3.49 grade point averages; the Big Blue Award, for students earning 3.5 to 3.99 GPA and the Mangrum Award for students who earn a perfect grade-point average of 4.0 during a semester. Winners are listed at csusmcougars.com/news/2021/4/12/academics-csusm-reveals-cougar-award-winners.aspx, csusmcougars.com/news/2021/4/13/academics-csusm-announces-big-blue-award-winners.aspx and csusmcougars.com/news/2021/4/14/academics-csusm-celebrates-mangrum-award-winners.aspx.

AMERIPRISE WINNER

Marie Accunzo, CFP, ChFC, MBA, a private wealth advisor with Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC in Carlsbad, has earned the 2020 Ameriprise Client Experience Award. This award was given to Accunzo for her ability to consistently deliver personalized, goal-based advice and exceptional client service. Award recipients earned an overall client satisfaction rating equal to or greater than 4.9 out of 5.0* and maintained stellar business results.

WOMAN OF THE YEAR

The Woman’s Club of Vista will select its 2021 Women of Achievement from nominees Judy Bird, Ellen Clark and Tammy Megison. One will be named Vista’s Woman of the Year for 2021 April 24. As the club explored continuing its signature event beginning in 2019, the first Woman of Achievement winner in 2019 was Mayor Judy Ritter and Eleanor Hutchins in 2020.

STATE ST. FARMERS’ MARKET

Visit Three Sons Farm stand at the Carlsbad Wednesday State Street Farmers’ Market from 2:30 to 7 p.m. Three Sons Farm is a small family farm in Ramona that sells pasture raised chicken and eggs. What started as a 4-H youth leadership/agriculture program 12 years ago has turned into a family business with a passion for sustainable farming.

AQUAPONICS ADDITION

As of April 6, ECOLIFE Conservation is partnering with Encinitas’ Coastal Roots Farm to grow fresh produce and educate the public sustainable food systems. With the integration of a state-of-the-art aquaponic system at Coastal Roots Farm’s STEM Science Lab, staff will be able to further talk about plant and animal adaptations and students will be able to compare habitat requirements between the fish and chickens currently living on the Farm.

PHI KAPPA PHI

Kimberly Quintero of Carlsbad was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation’s oldest all-discipline collegiate honor society.

NEW DEGREES AT PALOMAR

The Palomar College Governing Board passed a resolution by unanimous vote at its April 6, 2021 meeting in support of California Assembly Bill 927, which would allow the college to provide targeted bachelor degrees focused on workforce development.

GRANT FOR FACE

The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) announced it has been awarded a $10,000 grant investment from Petco Love (formerly Petco Foundation) to help pets fight cancer by covering the cost of care for pet parents who are unable to afford treatment. For more information about FACE Foundation, visit www.face4pets.org