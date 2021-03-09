Who’s News: 3/12/21

FIGHTING HUNGER

The team at Ralphs in Encinitas welcomed representatives Feb. 26 from Feeding San Diego to present a $50,000 donation to the food bank as part of the company’s Zero Hunger | Zero Waste commitment. Encinitas Store Leader Maron Dean was selected to present the check for his team’s top performance in the recent Help for the Hungry fundraiser that collected more than a half-million dollars to provide hunger relief throughout Southern California.

WHAT’S UP IN CARLSBAD?

Watch the newest Carlsbad Is Calling video highlighting the city’s leisure market and amenities at carlsbad-village.com/post/visit-carlsbad-launches-carlsbad-is-calling.

STAR STUDENTS

• Natalia Sarram, a Carlsbad junior at Hollins University in Virginia, has been named to the dean’s list for the 2020 Fall Semester.

• Biola University dean’s list in fall 2020 included Sophia Bucelli, Griffin Douglass, Katherine Fandey, Kate Krippner, Kimberly Krzewski, Lily Journey, Emily Tkach, Lydia Tkach and Jeffrey Woolson Jr from Carlsbad; Joshua Bundren, Andrew Etzweiler and Ian Lam from Rancho Santa Fe; Jonathan Chan, Madison Chang, Jane Kania, Logan Kightly, Kyra Simmonds and Allison Tan from San Diego; Lindsey Gilbert, Danielle Gmyr, Kameron Cole, Hannah Larson and Anna Van Otterloo from San Marcos; Eden DeLaVara and Eliana Mihlik from Vista; Helaina Hannan, Marion McMullen, Samantha Russell and Damien Torbit Jr from Oceanside; and Natalie Kim, Ethan Merritt and Hannah Litts from Encinitas

• Neleh Coleman of Oceanside has been named to the Angelo State University athletic director’s honor roll for the fall 2020 semester.

• The University of Rhode Island named Trevor Dalton of Carlsbad and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach to the Fall 2020 dean’s list.

MORE EQUITY FOR VACCINES

Vista Community Clinic’s San Diego North County branch of Community Healthcare Centers has been selected as the only San Diego County group of a pilot program, to receive more COVID-19 vaccines to ensure equity in vaccine distribution. The program, being launched in a collaborative effort between the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA) and the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) comes after President Joe Biden has directed vaccines be set aside to reach those that have been disproportionately affected by the virus. Groups being targeted include: people experiencing homelessness, migrant farmworkers, public housing residents, and patients with limited English proficiency.

MIRACOSTA 4-YEAR DEGREE

California Assembly Bill (AB) 927 calls for making the current 15 community college baccalaureate degree programs permanent, with the removal of the 2026 sunset date. The bill would also authorize an expansion of the program to authorize additional districts and colleges to apply to the State Chancellor’s Office of the California Community Colleges for approval of workforce oriented baccalaureate degree programs. The bill upholds the prohibition on the duplication of programs at the University of California and California State University; the baccalaureate degree offerings at California Community Colleges are to train in the unmet, high-demand workforce fields.

SHOP TO SAVE ANIMALS

Wag N’ Purr Shop is a high-end shopping experience with 100% of proceeds benefiting the nonprofit FACE Foundation & its mission to save pets from economic euthanasia. The Foundation for Animal Care and Education (FACE) hosts its annual Bags & Baubles to raise funds for pets in need of life-saving emergency veterinary care in Rancho Santa Fe. Cini Robb expanded upon the concept and founded Wag N’ Purr Shop, an online resale boutique with items for women, men, and pets. As a celebration of its grand opening, Wag N’ Purr Shop is offering free shipping on all purchases. Shop at wagnpurrshop.org.

BUSINESS LOANS HELP

U.S. Small Business Administration is focusing its efforts on small and low-and-moderate-income businesses in the second draw of PPP funding. Small businesses continue to be the most vulnerable as they try to survive and recover from the pandemic. Better Business Bureau serving the Pacific Southwest encourages those who plan to apply for loan funding utilize their recently updated CARES Act and Paycheck Protection Program Course to prepare for the application process. Get started at https://bbb-psw.journeyage.com/bbb-psw/login#signUp.

EASING BORDER WAIT

Leaders from the SANDAG Borders Committee, the Committee on Binational Regional Opportunities, and the Municipalities and state government of Baja California gathered virtually Feb. 26 to discuss a new report highlighting the economic and environmental impacts of delays at the U.S.-Mexico border and received an update on the future Otay Mesa East Port of Entry project.