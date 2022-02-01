Who’s News: 2/4/22

SILVERGATE IS HIRING

Silvergate San Marcos retirement community, where great care starts with great people, is hiring locally across all departments. Training and $500 signing bonus is being offered, plus competitive salary, flexible schedules, paid time off and on-site training. Positions include licensed vocational nurses, med technicians, caregivers, restaurant wait staff, cooks and prep cooks, dishwashers, drivers, housekeeping, maintenance and activity coordinators. Apply at 1550 Security Place, San Marcos, call (760) 744-4484 or visit SilvergateRR.com/careers.

BALLERINA TO MOSCOW

Head of Encinitas Ballet, owner Sayat Asatryan, applauds student Elisa Schroeder of Encinitas for being accepted to the Bolshoi Ballet Academy for its 2022 Summer Intensive program.

PRESIDENTIAL SCHOLARS

Ayush Agrawal, Audrey Chyung, Sonja Rodin, Yundi Xu, Daniel Wang, Arnav Vora and Andrew Gao of Canyon Crest Academy; Jonah Pawlak of San Dieguito High School Academy and Megan Peng and Annika Salz of Torrey Pines High School were named as candidates in the 2022 U.S. Presidential Scholars Program. A panel of educators will review these submissions and select approximately 600 semifinalists in early April. The most recent SDUHSD student to progress from candidate to semifinalist to official U.S. Presidential Scholar was Christina Wooden from Canyon Crest Academy in 2020.

STAR STUDENTS

• Cade Windham of Oceanside has been named to the Knox College dean’s list of distinguished students for the 2021 fall term.

• Carthage College has named Danielle Aiello from Carlsbad to its dean’s list for academic excellence during the fall 2021 semester.

• Annmarie Walker of Oceanside has been named to the McDaniel College fall 2021 dean’s list with highest honors.

• Elizabeth R. Bruch of Del Mar was named to the dean’s list at the University of Alaska Southeast.

• Matthew Anderson of San Diego has been named to the dean’s list at Hamilton College for the 2021 fall semester.

• Ryan Camarata of San Diego was named to Elmhurst University’s fall 2021 dean’s list.

• Trevor Dalton of San Marcos and Caitlin Sullivan of Solana Beach were named to the University of Rhode Island fall 2021 dean’s list.

• Leilah Abelman of San Diego, Jordan Dubroy of San Marcos and Alexis Friedman of Oceanside were named to the Hofstra University fall 2021 dean’s list.

• Elliha Baker and Leilani Baker of San Diego were named to the Freed-Hardeman University president’s list.

• Melanie Goetz and Melody Vega of Oceanside and Kennedy Olsen, Lauryn Ward and Megan Ward of San Marcos earned Dixie State University dean’s list recognition for the fall 2021 semester.

• Lucas Luwa of Rancho Santa Fe earned the distinction of faculty honors for fall 2021 at the Georgia Institute of Technology.

• Adrien Cao and Steffanie Yeung of San Marcos and Andy Yu of Encinitas earned the distinction of dean’s list at the Georgia Institute of Technology for fall 2021.

CONGRATS, GRADUATES

• Graduates from the University of Alabama included Taraneh Barjesteh of Encinitas, bachelor of science in chemistry; Ryan Culp of Encinitas, master of science; Kaley Duff of San Diego, bachelor of arts in communication & information sciences; Lauren Kostuke of Carlsbad, master of business administration; Selina Martinez of Carlsbad, bachelor of science in human environmental sciences and Maxwell Parker of Solana Beach, bachelor of science in commerce & business administration.

• David Poblano, Ayesha Zantt, Leticia Mora Vargas, Sylvia Madison, Athena Altman, Tre Davis, Steven Lee, Mya Foster, Taffarol Wedderburn, Alfred Negron, Elizabeth Abebe, Maria Martinez, Aaron Alcorn, Johnathon Hardy and Brian Moran, all of Oceanside; Wyatt Ogle and Nicholas Romero of Carlsbad; Sean Miosek, Naveen Gill and Kyle Sitarsk of San Marcos and Katie Poznanski of San Diego earned degrees from University of Maryland Global Campus in fall 2021.

• Isabel Smith of Rancho Santa Fe graduated with a Doctor of Chiropractic degree from Palmer College of Chiropractic on Dec. 17.

• Dylan Cummiford, business administration, and Akina Shanie Goodson, human resource management, both of Oceanside, earned degrees from Park University in fall 2021.

FUNDS FOR VISTA CLINIC

Vista Community Clinic’s has been selected to receive funds from the Federal Communications Commission COVID-19 Telehealth Program. During the COVID-19 pandemic VCC provided telehealth services to reach vulnerable patients. Thanks to these efforts, FCC COVID-19 Telehealth Program has awarded VCC $894,718 in funds to secure equipment that will help expand our telehealth services such as computers, monitors, webcams, and headsets. FCC’s telehealth provides reimbursement for service and devices that are essential to telehealth during the COVID-19 pandemic.

GERMICIDAL LIGHTING

Artience Lighting, an Oceanside-based lighting manufacturer, founded by former teacher and Marine Corps veteran Jason Ventetuolo, celebrated its one-year anniversary by launching a unique line of UVC germicidal lighting fixtures, PULS, the Prometheus UVC Lighting System. “By simply replacing the lighting in a space, you can single-handedly create a safer & healthier environment, something we all need right now,” said associate, lighting industry and Marine Corps veteran Marcus Bolen. For more information, visit ArtienceLighting.com.

TEEN DANCE RETURNS

MBDY + be, at 431 Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, designed to be a safe space for women of all ages to move, dance, and connect, announces the relaunch of its teen program, MBDY Teens, with contemporary and hip hop on Wednesday afternoons. MBDY Teen Yoga is from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. and Teen Hip Hop is from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. To register, visit https://view.flodesk.com/pages/602f2c4c54e757c24852139b. The studio also offers yoga, barre, and cardio hip-hop classes. For more information or to sign-up for classes, visit mbdy.be.

DOWNTOWN WORKS

Downtown Works coworking spaces, has expanded its Downtown Works Carlsbad coworking space on 4.9 acres in Carlsbad at 2011 Palomar Airport Road, by 50%, adding 13 private, sound-proof, furnished offices and more outdoor meeting areas and work stations. For a tour, contact Community Manager Niki Ellis at [email protected]. For more information, visit downtownworks.com.

HELP FOR FOOD PRODUCERS

San Diego County Supervisors voted unanimously Jan. 25 to move forward with a landmark proposal to invest in local food sources and support San Diego community food producers, workers, and businesses. The Board previously voted to dedicate $20 million of the American Rescue Plan Act for food assistance last June. At the request of Supervisor Terra Lawson-Remer, some of those funds were set aside for county staff to develop and implement food system sustainability, equity, and local sourcing procurement guidelines.

FROM BOOK TO SCREEN

Rancho Santa Fe author C.R. Stewart’s “Britfield & the Lost Crown,” will become a feature-length, live action movie (the first of seven films). Estimated at a film budget of $100 million-$120 million, pre-production is tentatively planned for summer/fall of 2022, followed by principal production in England/Eastern Europe in spring 2023. Global release could be as soon as November/December 2023 or 2024.