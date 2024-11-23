Who’s News: 11/29/24

DEAN’S LIST

The following students made the summer dean’s list at the University of Utah: Lucas Bouillon, Alexandra Bye, Jack Cadieux and Taylor Townhill of Carlsbad; Paul Gauvreau of Rancho Santa Fe; Jeffrey Hsia, Megan Lewis and Scarlett Solomon-Romano of San Marcos; Sterlin Snodgrass of Solana Beach; and Brian Crabtree, Haley Fisher, Emma Francis and Kylin Toro of San Diego.

TRIBAL COUNCIL

The Pala Band of Mission Indians has re-elected Robert Smith as tribal chairman, Theresa J. Nieto as treasurer and Shelia L. Smith-Lopez as a committee member.

NOVEMBER CHAMPION

Sen. Catherine Blakespear (D-Encinitas) has named John Pointer as her Senate District 38 Champion of the Month for November. Pointer is a retired Army Command Sergeant Major and volunteer for American Legion Post 281 in Laguna Niguel.

GRAUER POWER

Sadie Sonneborn Malecki, an equestrian and freshman at The Grauer School in Encinitas, was selected to compete in the U.S. Hunter Jumper Association Zone Championships, which includes riders from 11 states, as one of the top 25 riders in her event. She qualified to compete in the event based on the competitions she completed around Southern California throughout the year. At the competition, her team placed second, and she placed fourth overall individually.

HIGH-TECH SUCCESS

Creative Electron Inc., a San Marcos-based high-tech manufacturing firm that leads in building X-ray inspection systems, has hired more than 10 employees from the engineering technician program at MiraCosta College’s Technology Career Institute.

HISTORIC VICTORY

The Carlsbad-based Army and Navy Academy’s varsity football team celebrated Head Coach and Athletic Director Nehemiah Brunson’s 50th career win this season, which concluded with an 8-3 record. Brunson, who joined the school as head football coach in 2015, has been instrumental in revitalizing the Warriors’ football program.

RISING STARS

The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce honored the following students as Rising Stars of the Month on Nov. 13: Sarah Gao of Canyon Crest Academy, Jayden Magnin of La Costa Canyon High School, Angelly Zepeda of San Dieguito High School Academy, and Kyson Hanson of Torrey Pines High School.

NEW BUILDING

MiraCosta College celebrated the opening of its new $62.1 million, 54,500-square foot Student Services Building A at the Oceanside Campus on Nov. 18. The center consolidates several student service functions including admissions, financial aid and counseling into a one-stop-shop. The building also provides a new home to the college’s Veterans Center.

REPRODUCTIVE ADVOCACY

The North County LGBTQ Center has announced the launch of its new Reproductive Justice Project program, which intends to serve clients needing access to reproductive and gender-affirming care.

FALLBROOK HEALTH

Fallbrook Regional Health District was recently recognized as the 2024 District of the Year by the Association of California Healthcare Districts.

HAND TO HAND

Hand to Hand, a women’s giving circle at Coastal Community Foundation in partnership with San Diego Foundation, has awarded $48,500 in grants to six nonprofits transforming the lives of women and girls across San Diego County. This year’s grantees include Solana Beach-based Casa de Amistad, an academic enrichment program for K-12 students, and ElderHelp of San Diego, which provides “dignified aging” for senior women.