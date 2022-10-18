Who’s News: 10/21/22

WITNESSES NEEDED

The Carlsbad Police Department is seeking witnesses or information about a single vehicle collision in the 5700 block of Armada Drive at about 7:25 p.m. Oct. 7. Officers found a 30-year-old unconscious male trapped in a pickup truck that had crashed into a tree. The investigation is ongoing, and the cause of the collision has yet to be determined. Anyone with information is asked to call Accident Investigator Adam Bentley at (442) 339-5559.

GREAT GRADS

Kevin Loney of Encinitas received a bachelor of arts from the college of liberal arts and Troy Bloomquist of Carlsbad received a bachelor of science from the school of journalism and new media, at University of Mississippi in August 2022.

ON STAGE

El Levinson of Rancho Santa Fe participated in Emerson College’s stage production of “The Wolves,” Sept. 21-24 in the Jackie Liebergott Black Box Theater on the Boston campus.

RISING STARS

The Oceanside Chamber of Commerce recognized Oceanside students as Rising Stars for October. The winners included Thomas Carramusa (Surfside Educational Academy), Elizabeth Danielson (Oceanside High School) and Alejandra Santos (El Camino High School). These seniors were honored Oct. 18 for rising above their circumstances.

SWIM FOR CHARITY

North Coast Aquatics swimmers from ages 7 to 18 enjoyed an afternoon of fun relay Sept. 17, racing to raise money for Kathy’s Legacy, a Carlsbad nonprofit serving children and pets impacted by domestic violence. NCA raised and donated $1,800 to Kathy’s Legacy.

BEDS FOR KIDS

There are children in San Diego county who don’t have the luxury of having a bed to sleep in every night. San Diegans have the power to change this. Sleep In Heavenly Peace, at https://shpbeds.org/, is a non-profit made of a group of volunteers dedicated to building, assembling and delivering top-notch bunk beds to children and families in need. The San Diego chapter officially opened its doors in August and is continuing to get the word out to potential bed applicants, potential donors and is always looking for volunteers to help.

CLOSING FOR THANKSGIVING

The retail real estate landlord, Brookfield Properties, plans to close its shopping centers on Thanksgiving Day, including the Shoppes at Carlsbad, Otay Ranch Town Center and Chula Vista Center. The centers will reopen for “Black Friday” at 9 a.m. Nov. 25 to kick off the 2022 holiday shopping season.

VROOM VROOM

Pala Casino Spa Resort and Live Fast Motorsports has announced a partnership expansion for the NASCAR Cup Series race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway Oct. 16. Pala Casino Spa Resort has sponsored LFM in the 2022 race season in multiple states.

ANIMAL HOLIDAY

For the fifth year, rescues and shelters, including Helen Woodward Animal Center in Rancho Santa Fe, received a major gift of pet food and supplies to kick off the Oct. 12 Home 4 The Holidays Campaign, from sponsor Blue Buffalo. Last year, Home 4 the Holidays resulted in more than 1 million dogs and cats united with loving families.