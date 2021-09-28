Who’s News: 10/1/21

NEW ASSISTANT VP

Mission Fed Credit Union has named Danielle Gonzalez as Assistant Vice President Branch Manager for its 33rd branch site in Oceanside. Gonzalez has been with Mission Fed for over 20 years, serving in many different roles including branch management for San Marcos and the original Oceanside branch.

BE A FRIEND

For those who are interested in becoming a member of Friends of the Cardiff-by-the-Sea Library, the group is offering individual memberships until Oct. 15 for $5, that are effective through the end of the year. Annual individual memberships are $10 per year, (January to December).

DEAN’S LIST

Seton Hall University named Annagrace Galleno of Carlsbad and Sierra Stewart of Del Mar to the Spring 2021 dean’s list.

DIVERSITY AWARD

Cal State San Marcos has received the 2021 Higher Education Excellence in Diversity Award from “INSIGHT Into Diversity” magazine, a diversity-focused publication in higher education. The HEED Award is a national honor recognizing U.S. colleges and universities that demonstrate an outstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion.

KUDOS FOR WATER USE

The city of Oceanside received an Award of Excellence during the WateReuse conference in September. Oceanside received the Recycled Water Outreach/Education Program award for Pure Water Oceanside. The award goes to an agency that demonstrates a significant and wide-reaching community outreach and/or public education program that informs the community about the presence and benefits of water reuse.

BATES ON COMMITTEE

The Senate Rules Committee led by Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins (D-San Diego) has appointed Sen. Patricia Bates (R-Laguna Niguel) to serve as a member of the California Debt and Investment Advisory Commission (CDIAC). Bates will serve on the commission until Jan. 1, 2023.

RAIL SAFETY

During Rail Safety Week, Sept. 20 to Sept. 26, the city of Carlsbad Police Department joined forces with Amtrak Police Department and Operation Lifesaver, Inc., for “Operation Clear Track”- a rail safety initiative. Officers worked to raise awareness of the importance of making safe choices near railroad tracks and trains. For more information Operation Clear Track, visit oli.org.

REMEMBER ME THURSDAY

On Sept. 23, animal-lovers across the world united their voices for orphan animals by being part of Remember Me Thursday. There were social media postings using the hashtags #RememberMeThursday and #SeeTheLight, as well as candle-lighting ceremonies, proclamations, and even flag raisings. The campaign was started 9 years ago by Helen Woodward Animal Center.