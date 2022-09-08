West PACE celebrates 3-year anniversary

Join us in celebrating the 3-year anniversary of Gary and Mary West PACE as well as National PACE Month! The Gary and Mary West Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (West PACE) opened its nearly 20,000-square-foot center for North County San Diego seniors in July of 2019.

Since then, the program has cared for hundreds of vulnerable seniors so they may live safely in their own communities.

West PACE is a nonprofit organization located in San Marcos, and is part of an innovative, nationwide model of person-centered care for vulnerable seniors. The talented team at West PACE is comprised of medical professionals, social workers, nutritionists, and physical and occupational therapists.

West PACE offers high-quality, comprehensive healthcare, as well as social services and support, for North County San Diego seniors who qualify for nursing home-level of care and who wish to age in place at home for as long as possible.

West PACE is a place where your loved ones can be part of the supportive community for older adults to meet friends and celebrate special events. While at the Day Center, participants can engage in social activities, complete with meals and snacks, see their primary care provider, spend time with friends, or work out with their therapist, in a vibrant, supportive environment.

One West PACE participant says, “I like everything about the program. The care is outstanding, I always feel like I can go to them. They’re very approachable. From the physical therapist to the dietitian, everything is excellent. I feel very fortunate about the care given to me.”

The PACE model of care has shown to reduce rates of emergency room visits, unnecessary hospital admissions, and long-term nursing home placements. It also reduces the cost of care and the strain on family caregivers.

Over 90 percent of PACE participants can successfully remain in their homes and communities. PACE participants live longer, are more socially engaged, and have a better quality-of-life than they might experience in nursing homes or other institutional settings.

“Older individuals have so much to offer,” says Dr. Ross Colt, medical director at West PACE who is also a retired Army Colonel. “I consider it a true honor to serve them, just as I considered it an honor to serve my country in the Army—an experience that gave me the skills and flexibility to treat our seniors with the dignity and respect they deserve.”

West PACE is planning their annual holiday drive again this year. Organizers seek North County San Diego businesses, churches, and community organizations who may be interested in supporting the effort. For more information, please contact Mary Jurgensen at (760) 280-2230.

Gary and Mary West PACE is located in San Marcos at 1706 Descanso Avenue. To learn more about what West PACE has to offer or to see if you or a loved one qualifies, visit us online at westpace.org or call us at (760) 280-2230.