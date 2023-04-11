Welcome to the ‘magentaverse’

Forgive me the assumption that you’re reading this column in hopes you’ll learn something new.

With that thought hanging in the air, you may have missed the pronouncement that magenta is the color of the year for 2023.

Selected by the Pantone Color Institute (PCI), this color is variously described as “powerful,” “empowering” and “electrifying.” Look for it to be incorporated into advertising, clothing, shoes, cellphones and every imaginable canvas, from wallpaper to shower curtains.

It will, in fact, pop up virtually everywhere around the globe, and in relatively short order.

How did that happen? Every six months PCI hosts a secret meeting of representatives from various nations’ color standards groups (yes, such groups really do exist). After two days of presentations and debate, they choose a color for the following year that connects with the zeitgeist and forecasts a state of mind for the world’s consumers.

Impacting this discussion could be the entertainment industry, traveling art collections, new artists, fashion, all areas of design and popular travel destinations. Also considered are new lifestyles, playstyles and general socio-economic conditions.

Influences may also stem from new technologies, materials, textures and effects that impact color. Throw in trends on relevant social media platforms and even upcoming sporting events capturing worldwide attention, and…well, you get the idea.

This semi-annual exercise informs the next generation of high fashion immediately, then rolls downhill into the mainstream over the next 6-9 months. Meaning even as this magenta wave is starting, the last cycle or two are still working their way through the lower recesses of the system.

I share this little tidbit with you because pretty soon it’ll be impossible to miss it. Especially since those trying to stay on the cutting edge will inevitably swap out their violet frocks from 2022, as well as items that are yellow (2021), blue (2020) or coral (2019).

In “The Devil Wears Prada,” it was observed that a particular blue sweater represents millions of dollars and countless jobs guiding any consumer’s fashion choice, based on decisions that were made years ago.

Meaning this announcement is truly a big deal and it will impact each of us, either directly or indirectly. When someone in your home brings home something magenta for the holidays, you’ll see what I mean.

With that said, I wish you a week of profitable marketing.

