Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas woman pleads not guilty to misdemeanor vandalism

ENCINITAS — A 62-year-old woman pleaded not guilty this week to a misdemeanor vandalism charge after allegedly defacing more than 50 campaign signs belonging to Encinitas City Council candidate Dan Vaughn.

Teresa Conkey, of Encinitas, was arrested on Oct. 2 after witnesses reported observing an individual defacing Vaughn’s campaign signs with black spray paint the previous day along Rancho Santa Fe Road, Village Park Way and Encinitas Boulevard.

Vaughn is one of four candidates seeking the District 4 seat in Encinitas.

Conkey’s defense attorney Scott Salmu told the San Diego Union-Tribune that his client is “a respected member of the community.”

“She has cooperated with law enforcement from the very beginning, and we look forward to a resolution of this matter in the near future,” Salmu said.

The Union-Tribune reported that investigators used area surveillance footage to obtain the suspect’s license plate number before arresting Conkey. Conkey’s charge, which was filed on Oct. 6 by the District Attorney’s office, was reduced from felony vandalism ($400 or more) to misdemeanor vandalism.

Weekly Crime Reports

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Oct. 1 to Oct. 5 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 11:33 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The found property includes an iPhone.

Mendoza, 47, was arrested at 8:10 a.m. on Oct. 1 at W. Valley Parkway, Escondido, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony on another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 4:58 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Border Ave/S Sierra Ave, Solana Beach. The female victim, 63, reported stolen a purse ($20), and a miscellaneous item ($20).

Crill, 33, was arrested at 4:16 p.m. on Oct. 1 at Ashbury St @ N Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 8:58 a.m. on Oct. 1 at Sheridan Rd, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported stolen a miscellaneous jewelry item ($1).

Jimenez, 30, was arrested at 8:26 p.m. on Oct. 1 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Bradshaw, 40, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Camino, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor obstruction/resistance of peace officers/emergency medical technicians and a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 7:03 a.m. on Oct. 2 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The found property includes identification cards/documents, credit cards, U.S currency ($100), miscellaneous items, and a wallet.

Conkey, 62, was arrested at 2:26 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Tucker Ln, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more). The male victim, 55, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($444).

Bradshaw, 49, was arrested at 5:30 p.m. on Oct, 2 at Camino, Del Mar, and booked at Vista Detention Facility, for a misdemeanor of obstructing/resisting peace officers/emergency medical technicians, and a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Soto, 25, was arrested at 1:55 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of obstructing/resisting peace officers/emergency medical technicians.

Finn, 49, was arrested at 7:57 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Arden Dr, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor DUI.

Espinoza, 38, was arrested at 2:50 a.m. on Oct. 2 at Santa Fe Drive/Evergreen, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 12:50 a.m. on Oct. 2 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 44, reported no apparent injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor simple battery at 9:09 p.m. on Oct. 2 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The female victim, 59, reported apparent minor injuries.

Baker, 54, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:40 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Barham Dr, Escondido.

Mazloom, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 3 at N Coast Highway/Neptune Way, Oceanside. Jacobs, 32, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:34 p.m. on Oct. 3 at N Coast Highway/Neptune Way, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism ($400 or more) at 12:58 p.m. on Oct. 3 at blk N Vulcan, Encinitas. The victim, the city of Encinitas, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($2,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 12:06 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Europa St, Encinitas. The victim, a home-building company, reported stolen a bank ($847).

Voigtlander, 37, was arrested at 10:00 a.m. on Oct. 3 at E D St, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 9:48 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Hawk View Dr, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen power tools ($1,370).

Taylor, 36, was arrested at 7:08 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Rockport Ct, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being under the influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 1:35 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Santa Fe Dr, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a convenience store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($460).

Quintinar, 57, was arrested at 1:14 p.m. on Oct. 3 at Sycamore Ave & Shadowridge Dr, Vista, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor bench warrant.

Beas, 38, was arrested at 12;49 p.m. on Oct. 3 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia, possession of controlled substances, felony parole violation, and a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 10:29 a.m. on Oct, 3 at 15th St, Del Mar. The victim, a surf shop, reported stolen miscellaneous clothing items ($174).

Acevedo, 31, was arrested at 9:43 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Encinitas Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for felony vandalism ($400 or more) and a felony of vandalizing a church because of race to intimidate. The male victim, 73, reported damaged garden equipment ($500), and a miscellaneous item ($500).

Hoke, 58, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 3 at N Coast Highway/Neptune Way, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (pocket picking) at 12:15 a.m. on Oct. 3 at Birmingham Dr, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 43, reported stolen a wallet ($90), U.S currency ($200), a cell phone ($100), credit cards ($0), and an ATM card ($0).

Keliikoa, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:25 a.m. on Oct. 3 at W. Valley Pkwy, Escondido.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 5:31 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Glasgow Ave, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 29, reported stolen athletic equipment ($300), sunglasses ($50), and a knife ($50).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony of conveying/selling personal ID info with intent to defraud at 4:13 p.m. on Oct. 4 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 41, reported stolen intangible personal identifying information.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 7:54 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported stolen credit cards ($0), U.S currency ($560), and foreign currency ($1.000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft (shoplifting) at 7:18 p.m. on Oct. 3 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The commercial victim, a children’s store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($550).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:01 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Rancho Real, Rancho Santa Fe. The female victim, 58, reported stolen a bracelet ($400), sunglasses ($1,575), and a wallet ($500).

Abdullah, 68, was arrested at 3:28 p.m. on Oct. 4 at N Vulcan Ave, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony of threatening crime with the intent to terrorize.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:59 p.m. on Oct. 4 at S Cedros Ave, Solana Beach. The female victim, 27, reported stolen credit cards ($27).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:02 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Mackinnon Ave, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 48, reported stolen purses ($1,100), and a miscellaneous jewelry item ($300).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:08 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Chesterfield Dr, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a bicycle ($1,300), and bicycle parts ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft at 7:53 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Mackinnon Ave, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported stolen a white Sedan (4-door, automobile) ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony robbery and felony kidnapping at 5:02 a.m. on Oct. 4 at Birmingham Dr, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 28, reported stolen U.S currency ($115), and cigarettes ($220). The victim also reported no apparent injuries.

Funes, 26, was arrested at 9:55 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Via Morella, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Markle, 40, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 1:59 p.m. on Oct. 4 at Sycamore Ave, Vista.

Hernandez, 34, was arrested at 12:18 p.m. on Oct. 4 at ½ Oceanside Blvd, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a felony bench warrant, and a misdemeanor on another agency’s warrant.

Tregoe, 46, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 3:13 a.m. on Oct. 4 at La Costa Ave, Encinitas.

Cruz, 33, was arrested at 8:45 p.m. on Oct. 5 at El Camino Real & Leucadia Blvd, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vehicle theft/recovery at 8:02 a.m.on Oct. 5 at N El Camino Real, Encinitas. The recovered vehicle (stolen in other jurisdictions and recovered locally) includes a silver/aluminum Sedan (4-door, automobile).

Kane, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor cite and release on active warrant at 10:38 a.m. on Oct. 5 at State St, Carlsbad.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:14 a.m. on Oct. 5 at Santa Bartola, Solana Beach, The male victim, 52, reported stolen automotive parts ($3,800).

