Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 20 to Feb. 22 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Editor’s Note: Due to a lack of available reports, this week’s crime report covers just three days.

Patchett, 24, was arrested at 3:38 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Pacific Avenue, Solana Beach, and was booked at the San Diego County Jail for disorderly conduct under the influence of alcohol.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:10 p.m. on Feb. 20 at Foxglove Street, Encinitas. The male victim, 49, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($94).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 5:10 p.m. on Feb. 20 at North El Camino Real, Target, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported a stolen grey 4-door sedan ($42,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 9:39 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Flores de Oro, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for commercial burglary at 9:54 a.m. on Feb. 20 at Via de la Valle, Solana Beach. The victim, IQHQ Inc. reported a stolen computer ($23), 2 stolen televisions ($3), miscellaneous computer equipment ($550), and shoes ($1,500).

Sheriff deputies responded to a report of a death at 3:44 a.m. on Feb. 21 at La Soldadera, Rancho Santa Fe.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for school burglary at 7:00 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Solana Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, LePort Montessori School, reported 3 stolen cameras ($879) and miscellaneous office equipment.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 8:30 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a medical examiner’s case at 11:13 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach.

Torres, 57, was arrested at 11:40 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Saxony Road, Encinitas, for possessing controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:49 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Viva Court, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported stolen hand tools ($900) and miscellaneous tools ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for MEET at 3:27 p.m. at Del Mar Downs Road, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 6:52 p.m. on Feb. 20 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 57, reported a stolen computer ($99) and backpack.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 6:48 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Calle Magdelena, Encinitas. The victim, the city of Encinitas, reported stolen automotive parts ($15,500) and power tools ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for lost property at 11:59 a.m. on Feb. 21 at Cornish Drive, Encinitas.

Sanchez, 31, was arrested at 2:28 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Crouch Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Kaiser, 41, was arrested at 7:54 p.m. on Feb. 21 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside, for a misdemeanor citation and was released on an active warrant.

Naughton, 33, was arrested at 10:30 p.m. on Feb. 21 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, for petty theft.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for assault with a deadly weapon at 9:48 p.m. on Feb. 21 at Villa de la Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 40, was left with apparent minor injuries.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 1:20 p.m. on Feb. 22 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 61 reported stolen personal identifying information.

Ashley, 38, was arrested at 10:02 a.m. on Feb. 22 at Morena Boulevard, San Diego, and booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agencies warrant.

