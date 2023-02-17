The Coast News Group
Weekly crime reports: Encinitas arrest reports, Weekly Crime Reports: Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar crime Sheriff Department Weekly Arrests Report
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
CitiesCrimeCrimeCrimeCrimeEncinitasNewsRegionSan DiegoSolana Beach

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Isabella Stearman3

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 6 at South Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos. Sheriff’s deputies found miscellaneous ammunition.

Hansen, 27, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at F Street, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez, 39, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Las Pulgas Road, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 7 at San Elijo Avenue, 7-Eleven, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, 7-Eleven, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods.

Gutierrez, 45, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 7 at South Meyers Street, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 7 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, reported stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:19 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Eolus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 25,  reported stolen miscellaneous motor vehicle items ($3,500).

Knight, 48, was arrested at 1:52 p.m on Feb. 7 at Oceanside Boulevard, Rancho del Oro Sprinter Station, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Lugano Lane, Del Mar.

Naughton, 33, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Orpheus Avenue, Chevron, Encinitas for possessing controlled paraphernalia, possessing burglary tools, receiving known stolen property.

Aguirre, 31, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Orpheus Avenue, Chevron, Encinitas for possessing burglary tools.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Home Depot, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported a stolen bicycle ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:31 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 4th Street, Encinitas. The male, 45, victim reported a 2 stolen paddle board ($2,500) and stolen miscellaneous items ($1,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Hermes Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported a stolen pistol.

Torres, 22, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Arcadia Road, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for resisting a peace officer and disorderly cunduct under the influence of alcohol.

Francis, 58, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Town Center Drive, Encinitas for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Aguilera, 30,  was arrested at 8:39 a.m. on Feb. 9 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported a stolen motorcycle ($10,500).

Ramirez, 55, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas and was booked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center for possessing controlled substances and a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Morales, 42, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Orkney Lane, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for forgery.

Burrell, 32, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Santa Fe Drive, El Nopal Tortilleria, Cardiff by the Sea and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:32 p.m. on Feb. 9 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen bills and coins ($36,410).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:47 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Highland Avenue, Del Mar. The male victim, 65, reported a stolen camera ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for suspicious circumstances at 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Santa Fe Drive, San Dieguito High School Academy, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,000).

Sales, 25, was arrested at 12: 37 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Legaye Drive, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 11 at South Coast Highway 101, Charlies Electric Bikes, Encinitas. The victim, Charlies Electric Bikes, reported 2 stolen electric bicycles ($2,799).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 11 at NorthEl Camino Real, Dicks Sporting Goods, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 11 at South Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 78, reported stolen bills and coins ($3,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:16 a.m. on Feb. 12 at San Abella Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Robert Winshall, 76, was reported missing at 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 12 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriffs deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Longden Lane, Solana Beach. The female victim 43 reported stolen miscellaneous items ($900).

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
Isabella Stearman is an intern crime reporter at The Coast News. She is a junior at San Dieguito Academy in Encinitas. Isabella is bilingual and has written for the school newspaper, The Mustang. She also volunteers for the nonprofit BOOST and St. Andrews Food Pantry.

Leave a Comment