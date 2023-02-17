Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station from Feb. 6 to Feb. 12 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 10:59 a.m. on Feb. 6 at South Rancho Santa Fe Road, San Marcos. Sheriff’s deputies found miscellaneous ammunition.

Hansen, 27, was arrested at 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 6 at F Street, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a deadly weapon.

Perez, 39, was arrested at 7:28 p.m. on Feb. 6 at Las Pulgas Road, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a misdemeanor under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for shoplifting at 8:17 a.m. on Feb. 7 at San Elijo Avenue, 7-Eleven, Cardiff by the Sea. The victim, 7-Eleven, reported stolen miscellaneous consumable goods.

Gutierrez, 45, was arrested at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 7 at South Meyers Street, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 12:00 p.m. on Feb. 7 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The female victim, 46, reported stolen credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:19 a.m. on Feb. 7 at Eolus Avenue, Encinitas. The female victim, 25, reported stolen miscellaneous motor vehicle items ($3,500).

Knight, 48, was arrested at 1:52 p.m on Feb. 7 at Oceanside Boulevard, Rancho del Oro Sprinter Station, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 5:15 p.m. on Feb. 7 at Lugano Lane, Del Mar.

Naughton, 33, was arrested at 1:39 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Orpheus Avenue, Chevron, Encinitas for possessing controlled paraphernalia, possessing burglary tools, receiving known stolen property.

Aguirre, 31, was arrested at 3:14 a.m. on Feb. 8 at Orpheus Avenue, Chevron, Encinitas for possessing burglary tools.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Home Depot, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported a stolen bicycle ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for vehicle burglary at 11:31 a.m. on Feb. 8 at 4th Street, Encinitas. The male, 45, victim reported a 2 stolen paddle board ($2,500) and stolen miscellaneous items ($1,400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found narcotics 2:48 p.m. on Feb. 8 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 3:44 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Hermes Avenue, Encinitas. The male victim, 50, reported a stolen pistol.

Torres, 22, was arrested at 6:52 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Arcadia Road, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for resisting a peace officer and disorderly cunduct under the influence of alcohol.

Francis, 58, was arrested at 8:16 p.m. on Feb. 8 at Town Center Drive, Encinitas for driving under the influence of alcohol.

Aguilera, 30, was arrested at 8:39 a.m. on Feb. 9 at South Tremont Street, Oceanside and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for violating his parole.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a stolen vehicle at 9:55 a.m. on Feb. 9 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 35, reported a stolen motorcycle ($10,500).

Ramirez, 55, was arrested at 12:28 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas and was booked at the Metropolitan Correctional Center for possessing controlled substances and a felony under another agency’s warrant.

Morales, 42, was arrested at 2:47 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Orkney Lane, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for forgery.

Burrell, 32, was arrested at 1:46 p.m. on Feb. 9 at Santa Fe Drive, El Nopal Tortilleria, Cardiff by the Sea and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for assault with a firearm.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 4:32 p.m. on Feb. 9 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas. The male victim, 68, reported stolen bills and coins ($36,410).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for petty theft at 8:47 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Highland Avenue, Del Mar. The male victim, 65, reported a stolen camera ($180).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for suspicious circumstances at 9:46 a.m. on Feb. 10 at Encinitas Boulevard, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 10 at Santa Fe Drive, San Dieguito High School Academy, Encinitas. The female victim, 55, reported a stolen bicycle ($3,000).

Sales, 25, was arrested at 12: 37 a.m. on Feb. 11 at Legaye Drive, Encinitas and was booked at the Vista Detention Facility for disorderly conduct.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 11:03 a.m. on Feb. 11 at South Coast Highway 101, Charlies Electric Bikes, Encinitas. The victim, Charlies Electric Bikes, reported 2 stolen electric bicycles ($2,799).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for grand theft at 2:18 p.m. on Feb. 11 at NorthEl Camino Real, Dicks Sporting Goods, Encinitas. The female victim, 49, reported a stolen bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 3:24 p.m. on Feb. 11 at South Camino Del Mar, Del Mar. The male victim, 78, reported stolen bills and coins ($3,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for fraud at 10:16 a.m. on Feb. 12 at San Abella Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported stolen personal identifying information.

Robert Winshall, 76, was reported missing at 4:04 p.m. on Feb. 12 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriffs deputies responded to a call for residential burglary at 5:40 p.m. on Feb. 12 at Longden Lane, Solana Beach. The female victim 43 reported stolen miscellaneous items ($900).

