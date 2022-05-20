The Coast News Group
Weekly Crime Reports: Solana Beach, Encinitas, Del Mar crime Sheriff Department Weekly Arrests Report
North Coastal Sheriff's Station in Encinitas. Photo by Jordan P. Ingram
Cities Crime Crime Crime Crime Del Mar Encinitas News Region San Diego Solana Beach

Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

by Nijat Mamtimen251

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for May 9 through May 16 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Brandon Madson, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:15 a.m. on May 9 at South Santa Fe Ave., Vista. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:57 a.m. on May 9 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($1,200). 

Carlos Garcia, 38, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. on May 9 at Avocado St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 6:37 a.m. on May 9 at Piedras Oro Calle, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported a damaged van ($1,000). 

Bridget Manzanares, 42, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. on May 9 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI. 

Jacob Wilson, 27, was cited and released for a misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:12 p.m. on May 9 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported no injury. 

Jacob Wilson, 27, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:57 a.m. on May 9 at Sycamore Ave., Vista. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 1:51 p.m. on May 10 at Santa Rufina Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 20, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($18), an iWatch ($400), and a purse ($3,000).

Richard Boswell, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 3:11 a.m. on May 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. 

Christopher Jordan, 28, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. on May 10 at Harding St., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

crime reports Encinitas North Coastal Sheriff's Station
File photo

Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:51 p.m. on May 10 at Oak Ave., Carlsbad. 

Ashleigh White, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and battery on a person at 9:10 a.m. on May 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported no injury. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 p.m. on May 10 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported a stolen bicycle ($2,500). 

Jaime Kerr, 57, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:16 a.m. on May 11 at Crouch St., Oceanside.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:22 a.m. on May 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found miscellaneous ammunition, firearm parts, a Beretta 96-Cal pistol, a Pardner SBI shotgun, and a Stevens 62 rifle. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11 a.m. on May 11 at Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported a stolen white trailer ($7,000).  

Jeffrey Bowden, 45, and Enrique Peralta, 36, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:44 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista. 

Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:25 a.m. on May 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 8:01 p.m. on May 11 at 29th St., Del Mar. The female victim, 28, reported stolen four credit cards, cash ($25), an ID card ($48), a wallet ($400), and a purse ($1,000). 

Nikolas Rodriguez, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:05 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista. 

Mink Houston, 38, was cited and released for a felony bench warrant at 7:45 p.m. on May 11 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside. 

Sebastian Perez-Sanche, 22, and Edoardo Fenzl, 23 were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:22 a.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.  

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:43 p.m. on May 11 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a school, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:52 p.m. on May 11 at Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 75, reported stolen cash ($5,127). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:17 p.m. on May 11 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported a stolen camper shell ($500).  

Shanon Breer, 53, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. on May 11 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Jose Partida, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:01 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista. 

Julio Ohimaler, 47, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm). 

Kenneth Butts, 50, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on May 12 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony threatening a crime with intent to terrorize. 

Steven Choate, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 3:49 a.m. on May 12 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor committing mail theft at 9:57 a.m. on May 12 at Glen Arbor Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen checks. 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:15 a.m. on May 12 at Costa BI, Del Mar. The two male victims, 34 and 68, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($25), a wallet ($500), an iPhone ($1,300), miscellaneous items ($2,800), and a four-door sedan ($80,000). 

Gustavo Prado, 48, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. on May 12 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:02 p.m. on May 12 at Santa Estella, Solana Beach. The female victim, 29, reported a stolen jack ($570). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:26 p.m. on May 12 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported a stolen RadCity bicycle ($700). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:42 a.m. on May 13 at Andrew Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $1,420. 

Demetrios Kallios, 21, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on May 13 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Demetrius Roberts, 47, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on May 13 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:17 a.m. on May 13 at Santa Queta, Solana Beach. The female victim, 50, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 4:42 p.m. on May 13 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen bottles of liquor ($1,599). 

Samuel Tregoe, 45, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Jaden Slusiewicz, 22, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. on May 14 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a courtesy report at 8:07 a.m. on May 15 at Garfield, Huntington Beach. The female victim, 65, reported stolen cash ($257). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:51 a.m. on May 15 at Norfolk Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 45, and a male victim, 50, reported stolen cash ($1,800). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 1:40 p.m. on May 15 at Ocean Front St., Del Mar. The male victim, 64, reported stolen an Arlo camera ($300) and two power tools ($1,000). 

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:13 p.m. on May 16 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen miscellaneous Pedego parts ($895) and a Pedego bicycle ($1,200). 

Chase Duquette, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:05 p.m. on May 16 at Sorrento Valley Road, San Diego. 

Check out The Coast News’ “Daily Arrest Logs” for up-to-the-minute arrest reports in North County. Read more local crime news here. Also, visit the San Diego County Sheriff’s website for more information about arrests, cold cases and active alerts. 

Pin0LinkedIn0

Related Posts:

Support The Coast News. Click here.

Leave a Comment