Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for May 9 through May 16 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Brandon Madson, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:15 a.m. on May 9 at South Santa Fe Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:57 a.m. on May 9 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($1,200).

Carlos Garcia, 38, was arrested at 3:43 a.m. on May 9 at Avocado St., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor vandalism at 6:37 a.m. on May 9 at Piedras Oro Calle, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported a damaged van ($1,000).

Bridget Manzanares, 42, was arrested at 7:10 p.m. on May 9 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Jacob Wilson, 27, was cited and released for a misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:12 p.m. on May 9 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 30, reported no injury.

Jacob Wilson, 27, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:57 a.m. on May 9 at Sycamore Ave., Vista.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle, at 1:51 p.m. on May 10 at Santa Rufina Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 20, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($18), an iWatch ($400), and a purse ($3,000).

Richard Boswell, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances at 3:11 a.m. on May 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas.

Christopher Jordan, 28, was arrested at 1:10 p.m. on May 10 at Harding St., Carlsbad, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 1:51 p.m. on May 10 at Oak Ave., Carlsbad.

Ashleigh White, 24, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of narcotic controlled substances and battery on a person at 9:10 a.m. on May 10 at Encinitas Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 55, reported no injury.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:19 p.m. on May 10 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 36, reported a stolen bicycle ($2,500).

Jaime Kerr, 57, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 10:16 a.m. on May 11 at Crouch St., Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for found property at 9:22 a.m. on May 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The officer found miscellaneous ammunition, firearm parts, a Beretta 96-Cal pistol, a Pardner SBI shotgun, and a Stevens 62 rifle.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 11 a.m. on May 11 at Melba Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 61, reported a stolen white trailer ($7,000).

Jeffrey Bowden, 45, and Enrique Peralta, 36, were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 12:44 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista.

Eric Colon, 41, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 10:25 a.m. on May 11 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 8:01 p.m. on May 11 at 29th St., Del Mar. The female victim, 28, reported stolen four credit cards, cash ($25), an ID card ($48), a wallet ($400), and a purse ($1,000).

Nikolas Rodriguez, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances at 7:05 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista.

Mink Houston, 38, was cited and released for a felony bench warrant at 7:45 p.m. on May 11 at Oceanside Blvd., Oceanside.

Sebastian Perez-Sanche, 22, and Edoardo Fenzl, 23 were cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 2:22 a.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 12:43 p.m. on May 11 at Stevens Ave., Solana Beach. The victim, a school, reported damaged miscellaneous items ($500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 1:52 p.m. on May 11 at Cancha De Golf, Rancho Santa Fe. The male victim, 75, reported stolen cash ($5,127).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 6:17 p.m. on May 11 at Solana Hills Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 27, reported a stolen camper shell ($500).

Shanon Breer, 53, was arrested at 2:21 p.m. on May 11 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Jose Partida, 30, was cited and released for a misdemeanor on an active warrant at 7:01 p.m. on May 11 at Olive St., Vista.

Julio Ohimaler, 47, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (firearm).

Kenneth Butts, 50, was arrested at 12:33 a.m. on May 12 at South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony threatening a crime with intent to terrorize.

Steven Choate, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 3:49 a.m. on May 12 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor committing mail theft at 9:57 a.m. on May 12 at Glen Arbor Drive, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen checks.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 8:15 a.m. on May 12 at Costa BI, Del Mar. The two male victims, 34 and 68, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($25), a wallet ($500), an iPhone ($1,300), miscellaneous items ($2,800), and a four-door sedan ($80,000).

Gustavo Prado, 48, was arrested at 2:29 p.m. on May 12 at El Camino Real, Oceanside, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 1:02 p.m. on May 12 at Santa Estella, Solana Beach. The female victim, 29, reported a stolen jack ($570).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:26 p.m. on May 12 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas. The male victim, 45, reported a stolen RadCity bicycle ($700).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 8:42 a.m. on May 13 at Andrew Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 37, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $1,420.

Demetrios Kallios, 21, was arrested at 9:15 p.m. on May 13 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Demetrius Roberts, 47, was arrested at 7:20 p.m. on May 13 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:17 a.m. on May 13 at Santa Queta, Solana Beach. The female victim, 50, reported stolen automotive parts ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft (shoplifting) at 4:42 p.m. on May 13 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen bottles of liquor ($1,599).

Samuel Tregoe, 45, was arrested at 3:17 p.m. on May 11 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Jaden Slusiewicz, 22, was arrested at 11:19 p.m. on May 14 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a felony assault with a deadly weapon (not a firearm).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a courtesy report at 8:07 a.m. on May 15 at Garfield, Huntington Beach. The female victim, 65, reported stolen cash ($257).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 11:51 a.m. on May 15 at Norfolk Drive, Cardiff by the Sea. The female victim, 45, and a male victim, 50, reported stolen cash ($1,800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential, at 1:40 p.m. on May 15 at Ocean Front St., Del Mar. The male victim, 64, reported stolen an Arlo camera ($300) and two power tools ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 7:13 p.m. on May 16 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen miscellaneous Pedego parts ($895) and a Pedego bicycle ($1,200).

Chase Duquette, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 9:05 p.m. on May 16 at Sorrento Valley Road, San Diego.

