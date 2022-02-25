Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar, Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for Feb. 14 through Feb. 17. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Glen Deuchars, 56, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances and under the influence of controlled substances at 8:13 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Newport Ave., Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 7:58 a.m. on Feb. 14 at North Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 58, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($25), and keys ($1).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 9:04 a.m. on Feb. 14 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 28, reported stolen two Happy eBike ($1,750).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 4:58 a.m. on Feb. 14 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The male victim, 34, reported damaged a car window ($150).

Robert Montoyamaya, 24, was cited and released for a felony other agency’s warrant at 8:36 p.m. on Feb. 14 at South El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 12:08 p.m. on Feb. 14 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 44, reported stolen an iPhone 11 Pro ($2,000), a Nintendo game switch ($500), cash ($300), and two credit cards.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:56 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Manchester Ave., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($430), three Honda tools ($400), a Tohatsu tool ($100), a jacket ($100), and an Igloo tool ($50).

Brian Vowell, 62, was arrested at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a felony residential burglary. The victim, a store, reported stolen a Google Pixel ($300).

Juan Ramos, 51, was cited and released for an active misdemeanor warrant at 10:38 a.m. on Feb. 14 at Thunder Drive, Oceanside.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony commercial burglary at 11:26 a.m. on Feb. 14 at West F St., Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen cash ($750), three liquor ($30), and three credit cards.

Cameron Finley, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor DUI at 7:19 p.m. on Feb. 15 at Melba Road, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 5:07 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Loma Larga Drive, Solana Beach. The male victim, 67, reported stolen a white HP printer ($500), and miscellaneous items ($20).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 7:57 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Regal Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 34, reported damaged Kia a car window ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 5:14 p.m. on Feb. 15 at North Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. The male victim, 59, reported a stolen bicycle valued at $2,500.

Francisco Mendoza, 56, was arrested at 2:36 p.m. on Feb. 15 at North Coast Highway, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Dylan Owen-Pachito, 19, was arrested at 2:04 a.m. on Feb. 15 at Cuchara Ave., Del Mar, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony likely causing harm or death of an elder adult.

Michael Alexanian, 43, was arrested at 9:56 a.m. on Feb. 15 at South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Cameron Finley, 22, was cited and released for misdemeanor shoplifting at 8:07 p.m. on Feb. 15 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous Peroni Azzurro food products ($20), and Barcardi Cola alcohol ($3).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:10 a.m. on Feb. 16 at Santa Bartola, Solana Beach. The male victim, 49, reported stolen automobile parts valued at $4,000.

Larisa Morey, 27, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances, possession of controlled substances with prescription, and possession of narcotic controlled substances at 11:30 a.m. on Feb. 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, residential at 10:47 p.m. on Feb. 16 at Montgomery Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 75, reported stolen an Apple laptop ($1,700), and a black Samsung S10 ($800).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 16 at Requeza St., Encinitas. The female victim, 65, reported stolen automobile parts valued at $3,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a misdemeanor petty theft, shoplifting at 2:40 p.m. on Feb. 16 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas. The victim, a store, reported stolen miscellaneous items valued at $599.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 3:57 p.m. on Feb. 16 at West Solana Court, Solana Beach. The female victim, 50, reported stolen automobile parts valued at $8,000.

Michael Mettler, 32, was arrested at 2:55 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Encinitas, Encinitas, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Christopher Rosado, 27, was arrested at 3:52 a.m. on Feb. 17 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor possession of burglary tools, felony possession of a stolen vehicle, and other agency vehicle theft. The victim, 27, reported stolen a silver four-door sedan automobile valued at $4,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 11:10 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Santa Bartola, Solana Beach. The female victim, 85, reported stolen automobile parts valued at $2,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, a vehicle at 5:05 p.m. on Feb. 17 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 30, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($250).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary, commercial at 11:37 a.m. on Feb. 17 at Genevieve St., Solana Beach. The victim, a store, reported stolen a black Acer computer ($700), and 36 hair-related products ($1,881).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:48 p.m. on Feb. 17 at South Nardo Ave., Solana Beach. The female victim, 37, reported stolen a black utility vehicle ($30,000).

