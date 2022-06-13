Weekly Crime Reports: Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach

Weekly crime reports from the Sheriff’s Dept. North Coastal Station for May 30 through June 6 for the cities of Encinitas, Del Mar and Solana Beach. All arrestees within these crime reports are presumed innocent.

Alexandra Rule, 30, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 8:45 a.m. on May 30 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas.

Ryan Forbes, 35, was arrested at 11:23 p.m. on May 30 at Aberdeen Drive, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

James Isbell, 57, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 8:32 p.m. on May 30 at South Coast Highway 101, Cardiff by the Sea.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 10:18 a.m. on May 30 at Santa Florencia, Solana Beach. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a credit card, miscellaneous items ($460) and a Chanel purse ($5,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 10:57 a.m. on May 30 at Garden View Road, Encinitas. The female victim, 43, reported stolen a body camera and a four-door sedan ($20,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 11:55 a.m. on May 31 at South Sierra Ave., Solana Beach. The male victim, 42, reported stolen two credit cards, miscellaneous papers ($38), a wallet ($40), and an iPhone ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 2:11 p.m. on May 31 at Countrywood Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 30, reported stolen a credit card, a passport, an ID card ($20), and cash ($80).

Cory Hom-Weaver, 36, was cited and released for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:45 p.m. on May 31 at San Elijo Ave., Cardiff by the Sea. The victim reported stolen miscellaneous food items ($57).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 8:56 a.m. on May 31 at Magdalena, Encinitas. The victim, a church, reported stolen an Ion speaker box ($400) and a Black speaker ($200).

Ymanolo Ibanez, 38, was arrested at 4:20 p.m. on May 31 at 4:20 p.m., and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public and possession of controlled substances paraphernalia.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 6:58 p.m. on June 1 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 34, reported stolen a pickup car ($10,000) and a four-door sedan ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 6:04 p.m. on June 1 at Hygeia Ave., Encinitas. The female victim, 19, reported stolen a three-door truck ($15,000) and miscellaneous tools ($4,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:11 p.m. on June 1 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 43, reported stolen a RAD Runner bicycle ($1,500).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:28 p.m. on June 1 at Caminito Septimo, Cardiff by the Sea. The male victim, 22, reported stolen cash ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony fraud at 10:21 p.m. on June 1 at Robert Lane, Encinitas. The female victim, 71, reported stolen cash ($10,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 9:09 a.m. on June 1 at El Montevideo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a company, reported damaged miscellaneous computer equipment ($2,500).

David Law, 47, was cited and released for misdemeanor battery on a person at 7:30 p.m. on June 1 at Hermes Ave., Encinitas.

Robert Butt, 56, was arrested at 5:33 p.m. on June 1 at Eolus Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor contempt of court: violating a protective order.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 10:56 a.m. on June 1 at El Vuelo, Rancho Santa Fe. The victim, a company, reported damaged miscellaneous furniture ($1), store structure ($1) and items ($1).

Sawyer Forthun, 23, was arrested at 12:54 a.m. on June 2 at Red Barn Road, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor DUI.

Christopher Antista, 46, was arrested at 8:20 p.m. on June 2 at San Elijo Ave., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor under influence of controlled substances.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for misdemeanor petty theft at 7:18 p.m. on June 2 at Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The female victim, 75, reported stolen two credit cards, a purse ($200), and an intangible personal identifying information ($536).

Eugene Martinez, 37, was arrested at 7:15 a.m. on June 2 at La Costa Ave., Carlsbad, and booked at San Diego Central Jail on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

Daniel Olsen, 43, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia at 4:28 a.m. on June 3 at Loma Larga Drive, Solana Beach.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (vehicle) at 11:59 a.m. on June 3 at Mil Cumbres, Solana Beach. The male victim, 26, the female, 53, reported stolen miscellaneous items ($240) and a guitar ($400).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (commercial) at 2:38 p.m. on June 3 at De La Valle, Solana Beach. The female victim, 56, reported stolen miscellaneous Jewelry ($15,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony grand theft at 8:52 p.m. on June 3 at Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. The male victim, 38, reported stolen a bicycle ($6,000).

Joy Stanton, 50, was arrested at 1:15 p.m. on June 3 at 12:49, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony vandalism at 2:04 p.m. on June 3 at 3rd St., Encinitas. The victim reported damaged windows ($1,000).

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for felony burglary (residential) at 1:59 p.m. on June 4 at East D St., Encinitas. The female victim, 34, and the male victim, 34, reported stolen a credit card, an ID card ($32), a wallet ($38), miscellaneous household goods ($100), two pairs of shoes ($280), a Tumi backpack ($297), two pairs of Gucci sunglasses ($650), and miscellaneous clothing ($924).

Hector Quintero, 34, was arrested at 8:52 p.m. on June 4 at 8:52 p.m., and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Michael Schneider, 36, was arrested at 11:30 p.m. on June 4 at Leucadia Blvd., Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of felony other agency’s warrant.

David Schneider, 55, was arrested at 10:30 a.m. on June 5 at North El Camino Real, Encinitas, and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of misdemeanor vandalism. The female victim, 47, reported damaged windows ($350).

Symeon James, 32, was arrested at 1:25 a.m. on June 5 at 1:25 a.m., and booked at Vista Detention Facility on suspicion of a misdemeanor of being drunk in public.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 5:50 a.m. on June 6 at Montgomery Ave., Encinitas. The male victim, 51, reported stolen a utility vehicle valued at $50,000.

Sheriff’s deputies responded to a call for a felony vehicle stolen at 12:15 p.m. on June 6 at Little Orphan Alley, Del Mar. The male victim, 62, reported stolen a station wagon.

Richard Macias, 31, was cited and released for misdemeanor possession of controlled substances paraphernalia and possession of controlled substances at 7:59 p.m. on June 6 at Torrey Pines Gliderport, La Jolla.

