Vista resident shoots, kills man during apparent break-in

VISTA — A Vista resident shot and killed a man who they said was breaking into their home early Thursday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

Deputies received a call around 5 a.m. from a resident in the 1700 block of York Drive, who stated that a man was in their backyard and possibly going to break into their home. While on the phone, the resident then said the suspect was breaking in and the sound of a gunshot was heard.

Deputies arrived at the scene and discovered the suspect with a gunshot wound. He was provided medical aid and transported to the hospital, where he died. He has not been identified.

According to Lt. Joseph Jarjura, the man was trying to come in through the window of the residence. There were no weapons found on his person.

The Sheriff’s Department said the resident, whose name is being withheld, was the only person home at the time and that they were not injured.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Unit is investigating the circumstances of the shooting.

Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call the Homicide Unit at (858) 285-6330, or (858) 565-5200 after hours, or make an anonymous report by calling Crime Stoppers at (888) 580-8477.