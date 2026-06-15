Vista planners review 47-townhome project along Cedar Road

VISTA — A proposed project for 47 townhomes along Cedar Road underwent early design review by the Vista Planning Commission this month, where commissioners provided largely positive feedback and asked the developer to consider adding more amenities and open space.

An early review hearing allows developers to share project plans with the commission for preliminary feedback. This process can give a developer a better chance of seeing their project approved when they bring it back to the commission for a formal hearing.

The proposed site is a vacant lot at 206 Cedar Road, right at Vista’s western border with Oceanside. Considered an infill site, it is bordered by apartments and single-family residences and is located north of State Route 78 and about half a mile east of Tri-City Medical Center.

The 47 townhomes will be split among six Spanish-style buildings, each three stories tall, featuring second-floor decks and other architectural elements to break up the facades.

At a June 2 early design review hearing, Carlsbad-based developer Rincon Homes said they build strictly for-sale products to increase opportunities for local families to own a home.

“We just really enjoy being able to provide that homeownership opportunity for folks to achieve that dream and that milestone in their lives, and it’s something we’re really proud to do,” said Jonathan Frankel, Rincon’s vice president of forward planning.

Local zoning allows a maximum density of 21 dwelling units per acre at the site, for a total of 41 units.

Because the project includes four homes restricted to lower-income households (three for very-low-income households and one for moderate-income households), state law permits a 25% density bonus, equal to 11 units above the base density.

Rincon Homes chose to add six more units, bringing the total to 47 homes and a density of 24.2 dwelling units per acre. For parking, state law requires only 92 spaces, but Frankel said they will exceed this requirement with 99.

State law permits unlimited waivers of local design standards for the project, and Rincon is requesting several.

The project proposes increasing the building height from a maximum of 35 feet to 37 feet, increasing the number of stories from two to three, reducing open space requirements from 20,250 total square feet to 6,427 square feet, and reducing front and side setbacks. Rincon also requested an outright waiver of the requirement for two on-site amenities.

Commissioners said they appreciated the project’s architecture, the homeownership opportunities, and the fact that the condominiums range from three to four bedrooms.

“As far as density is concerned, we know as a city, we can’t really say anything because of the state’s density bonus laws that you’re using … but I appreciate that you went to 99 spaces for the parking, and I appreciate having a product that we can sell here, that homeownership is part of the product,” said Commission Chair Lisa De Jesus.

Rincon will also complete improvements along the project frontage, including a new sidewalk directly in front of the project along Cedar Drive, connecting to existing sidewalks to the north and south.

In addition to the positive aspects, some commissioners expressed concern about the reduced open space and the lack of amenities, such as playgrounds or gathering areas.

Commissioner Bill Martin said the project seems to target young families but lacks the features needed to build community.

“There’s nowhere for residents to gather, meet their neighbors, talk, or kids to play, because there’s going to be a lot of children in this project. So, I think it’s imperative that you take a look at creating some opportunity for open space where neighbors can get together and children don’t have to go offsite to play,” Martin said.

Some homes along Morningside Drive to the west have back patios that face directly onto the lot. Resident Karina Mullins, who lives in one of these homes on Morningside Drive, said their view from their back patio will be entirely blocked by the project.

She also said parking is already difficult in the area, and it will get worse with more homes.

“Our house is one story. That is three stories. There’s gonna be no privacy,” Mullins said. “Something like this is too big and it’s too much for where we live.”

The far west portion of the site, closest to Morningside Drive, contains a wetland buffer and will not be developed. Instead, a retaining wall will be built to separate the townhomes from the buffer.

Gilbert Morales, who also lives along Morningside Drive adjacent to the site, said he is concerned about brush building up behind the retaining wall, creating an eyesore and a potential fire hazard.

“Is there going to be access to clearing that area out if it gets overgrown?” Morales asked.

Residents also stated that the wetland area and the larger site were recently cleared of brush about a month prior. One resident said it had previously been a habitat for many animals, but that they were now all gone.

De Jesus said it was not the developer who cleared the wetlands, and asked staff to investigate what led to the brush being cleared. She also asked staff to look into the issue of fire risk related to brush.

Because it was an early design review hearing, the commission did not take a vote on the project.