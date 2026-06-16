Trinity Theatre Company coming to Carlsbad

CARLSBAD — Access is an important part of the mission of the Trinity Theatre Company, according to founder Sean Boyd.

Boyd told The Coast News the company’s core tenets are universal collaboration, ubiquitous access, steadfast learning, innovative sustainability and infectious positivity.

Having built a community at its Mission Valley location, Trinity is expanding its reach into North County with a second location at The Shoppes at Carlsbad.

“We’re limited in North County,” Boyd said of the company’s current reach. “So to build that access means we’re going to welcome new people and I can’t wait to meet them.”

Boyd co-founded the nonprofit theater company as an 18-year-old senior at San Diego High School. He later earned a master’s degree in education from Point Loma Nazarene University.

Trinity Theatre Company is about “much more than just putting on a show,” Boyd said.

“We want the community to be a part of the process,” Boyd said. “A dear friend of mine always put theater into a mathematical equation of actors plus audience equals theater. So if we’re not embedding the audience — if we’re not embedding a culture of community right at the onset, we’ve missed.”

That philosophy extends to the welcoming atmosphere the theater company strives to cultivate, Boyd said, meaning “everyone needs to be involved and needs to feel welcomed at the table.”

“It’s so much more fun when people want to stay afterward” and discuss the performance with actors or fellow attendees.

“I think it’s awesome when the lobby is open and the conversations flow,” Boyd said.

The company’s first production at the Carlsbad location will be “The Addams Family,” with open auditions scheduled for the end of August.

The production is planned for actors ages 8 to 18, though Boyd said adult programming is also in the works.

“Our plan is to serve the entire community — 0 to 100,” he said. “There’s more opportunity coming.”

Trinity is also planning an open house featuring performances and other activities on Sept. 19.

Boyd offered simple advice for those interested in theater but who have never participated before.

“You don’t need any experience to come and play,” he said. “If you’ve got the will or the want, that’s all you really need.

“So come play.”