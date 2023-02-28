Vista allows churches to offer mobile showers without permit

VISTA — Local organizations and churches in Vista now have explicit permission to offer mobile showers and laundry facilities to the local homeless population.

Previously, mobile showers and laundry facilities were not explicitly permitted as part of the city’s code, leading to confusion and changing information for organizations seeking to offer these services in Vista.

However, in an ordinance adopted on Feb. 14, the City Council approved changes to the city code making mobile showers and laundry facilities permitted uses in the city’s commercial and light manufacturing zones and clarified that religious institutions do not need to obtain a permit to offer these services.

The ordinance, which takes effect in mid-March, allows non-religious organizations to operate a mobile shower and laundry facilities with a minor use permit issued by the city.

While city officials discussed imposing a fee of around $3,300 for the permit, equal to the staff time it takes for review, the council ultimately decided to waive it.

“Most of the organizations that I’m considering that would use this MUP would be those that are serving a population experiencing homelessness. We would not want to burden those organizations with additional fees,” said Councilmember Corinna Contreras.

The topic of mobile hygiene facilities for homeless populations first came up in August at the request of Contreras, who expressed concerns that some local organizations offering these services were “illegally” being told it was not permitted.

City spokesperson Fred Tracey said the city has never denied an organization the ability to provide mobile showers, but that back in 2021, the city did inform Calvary Chapel Vista that they would need to amend their particular use permit, which all churches are required to obtain, to continue offering mobile showers.

Under the federal Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, or RLUIPA, local zoning laws cannot prohibit religious institutions from exercising their religious beliefs, including offering services like homeless outreach and assistance.

After considering the issue within the framework of RLUIPA, city staff changed their tune and determined that these activities are already allowed under the special use permits required for local churches in the city.

“Following consultation with our City Attorney’s office shortly thereafter, we reversed course and notified Calvary they were allowed to have mobile showers onsite without a [special use permit] amendment,” Tracey said.

Councilmember Katie Melendez said she recognized that the city was mistaken in handling this topic in the past and that city leaders are committed to supporting services for homeless individuals.

“I know it’s sometimes not recommended to showcase what the city has done that’s been inappropriate or wrong, but I think it is important to acknowledge what we’ve done that has been wrong. So I just want to, for myself as a council member and a leader, apologize — that was a mistake that we did make, and I do hope that we continue to build faith in the community that we are providing these services,” Melendez said.

In recent months, several residents and council members have spoken out about the benefits of mobile laundry facilities and showers. They not only support hygiene and cleanliness that can protect individuals from infections but also help to preserve dignity.

“Showers are very foundational. They provide dignity, and the health benefits are incredible,” Holly Herring, a Vista resident experiencing homelessness, told the City Council in the fall. “Having that bacteria on your skin, getting a scratch or a scrape, you know, the first thing you do is wash out the bacteria that has now gone in through the skin break.”

Free showers are available in neighboring cities, including Oceanside, Carlsbad and Escondido, via local religious and social service organizations such as San Diego Rescue Mission.

Rescue Mission Coordinator Mike Neff manages the mobile shower program in Oceanside, where he estimates that between 75 and 100 people obtain showers and toiletry kits at three locations per week. One of these locations is the Oceanside location of Calvary Chapel.

Neff said that providing a shower and the chance to feel clean can also open the door to connecting homeless individuals with additional resources.

“The people we’ve taken down to the Rescue Mission, the ones that do need help, even for some of them, just giving them a shower is enough. Just the smile and glow you see when they get out of the shower … we might not be able to help them get off the street, but we can help them with cleansing,” Neff said.

Rescue Mission would like to expand its program to other cities eventually and that Vista could be among them if they find a suitable site, according to Neff.

As their name suggests, mobile shower and laundry facilities permitted under the ordinance will be required to move to different locations regularly rather than remaining in one place.