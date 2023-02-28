Meetings for Vista general plan update

VISTA — The city of Vista will host four workshops for the city of Vista General Plan Update. The first is “Establishing the Vision!”

The workshop series will provide an overview of the project, a review of the existing conditions research the city has been performing, and an opportunity for you to help create the vision for the City of Vista.

There will be four in-person opportunities for you to participate in this workshop series, the date, time, location (including district) and language of each meeting is outlined in the table below.

They will be held:

March 20, English, 6 to 8 p.m., Gloria McClellan Senior Center, 1400 Vale Terrace Drive.

March 21 , Spanish, 6 to 8 p.m., Linda Rhoades Recreation Center, 600 N. Santa Fe Ave.

March 22, English, 6 to 8 p.m.,Vista Innovation and Design Academy

740 Olive Ave.

March 23, English, 6 to 8 p.m, Hyatt Place Vista, 2645 S. Melrose Drive.

The four public workshops, held over a one-week period, will be held in different locations throughout the city which generally coincide with the City Council districts. Three of the four workshops will be predominantly catered towards English speaking participates, while one workshop will be presented fully in Spanish. The material presented will be the same for each meeting in the series. Please note that each workshop will cover the exact same material.

For more information, visit https://vista2050.com/.