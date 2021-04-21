Villa Lorena Senior Living offers residents a luxurious, active lifestyle

There is never a dull moment at Villa Lorena Senior Living, a retirement community that allows residents to feel like they’re living in an extension of their own home.

With designs reminiscent of Italian architecture, Villa Lorena offers a luxurious, high-end atmosphere within its independent and assisted living spaces as well as its robust memory care.

Villa Lorena is a full service facility, with laundry, housekeeping and transportation services.

“We take them wherever they want to go, usually within a 10-mile radius, but if it’s a little further it’s no problem,” said Executive Director Joey Collado.

The community also has its own restaurant with delicious, chef-prepared meals, wine and other specialty drinks. One thing that sets Villa Lorena apart from other communities is its dining room hours of operation: rather than keep it open for short windows of time in the mornings, afternoons and evenings and closing in between meals, Villa Lorena keeps its dining room open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.

“We give our residents a choice for when they want to eat,” Collado said.

Villa Lorena offers a wide range of activities for its residents, including its ever-popular yoga club, a gardening club, knitting club, music therapy, history lectures and much more. The community often holds live music and concerts outdoors for its residents with appetizers, drinks and more to enjoy.

Children of residents can also follow where and what their parents did throughout the day with the community’s system, which records their attendance at different events, by visiting www.gosagely.com.

“One complaint we used to hear from family members is that they couldn’t get ahold of Mom because she was always doing something,” Collado said. “Now, children can know exactly what Mom decided to do today.”

The grounds of the community are also gorgeous and located in the peaceful, Rancho Santa Fe hills well away from loud freeway traffic. There’s plenty of outdoor space for families to visit their loved ones at the community, which was particularly helpful throughout the pandemic when visits were restricted to outdoors only.

Now the community has opened up visits indoors to residents’ rooms, but Collado said a lot of families opt to sit outside to enjoy the beautiful patios of the community and the pleasant San Diegan weather.

The community was fortunate to get through the last year without any COVID-19 cases, and now is fully vaccinated with the exception of a few staff members who are either pregnant or exempt due to other health reasons.

The award-winning staff at Villa Lorena also helps residents feel at home by getting to know them and what they did before they retired to the community.

“All of the residents have a get-to-know-me page,” Collado said. “If they were teachers or nurses, for example, we honor them during Teacher’s week or Nurse’s week. We invite them to be part of our activities.”

With its high-quality amenities, Villa Lorena provides its residents a comfortable, dignified lifestyle.

To learn more and schedule a tour, visit www.villalorenaseniorliving.com or call 858-756-9600.