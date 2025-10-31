Vegetables take big leap in San Diego County’s annual crops report

SAN DIEGO — The total value of San Diego County’s agricultural products rose by 1% over the past year to $1.67 billion, led by a vegetable boost, according to the Annual Crop Report released today.

The report, which covers last year’s growing season, saw veggies make a jump in the county’s top 10 crops to fifth place, ahead of lemons and just behind avocados.

San Diego County still relies heavily on its top three crops: “bedding plants, color, perennials, cacti & succulents,” “ornamental trees & shrubs,” and “indoor flowering and foliage plants,” which make up $395 million, $385 million and $302 million, respectively.

Those three top crops alone accounted for nearly 65% of the county’s total agricultural value, covering just 3.4% of the total acreage devoted to agriculture.

Of the seven identified crop groups, four saw decreases in 2024. Nursery & cut flower products and fruit & nut crops both suffered slight decreases, while field crops and apiary products saw double-digit percent decreases.

Apiary products were valued at $3,497,675, a 26% decrease from the previous year, attributed to a 47% drop in honey and beeswax production, caused by decreased prices and inconsistent rainfall.

However, three of the seven crop groups registered increases, including significant jumps in two.

Livestock & poultry increased by 12.13%, from roughly $86 million to nearly $97 million, partly since chicken, milk and egg prices rose significantly for a portion of the year. Vegetable & vine crops increased by 26.13%, from roughly $89 million to just over $113 million.

The jump in the vegetable & vine crops group included the single crop that had the highest percentage increase, “vegetable, other,” which jumped 31.1%, from roughly $75 million to over $98 million.

The county’s Department of Agriculture, Weights and Measures compiles the annual crop report. AWM supports the agricultural industry by inspecting and intercepting invasive agricultural pests, certifying agricultural exports and regulating pesticide use, among other duties.

San Diego County’s top 10 crops are:

— Bedding plants, color, perennials, cacti & succulents, $395,366,388;

— Ornamental trees & shrubs, $385,803,071;

— Indoor flowering and foliage plants, $302,215,874;

— Avocados, $99,383,191;

— Vegetables, other, $98,232,546;

— Lemons, $84,675,418;

— Livestock & poultry products, $76,017,015;

— Oranges, $30,064,990;

— Other cut flowers & bulbs, $26,467,110; and

— Citrus, avocado & subtropical fruit trees, $24,511,172.