The Coast News Group
The Grauer School Halloween
The Grauer School’s ASB Hosted a Haunted House fundraiser. (Photos courtesy of The Grauer School)
Educational OpportunitiesMarketplace News

The Grauer School’s ASB hosted a student-led spooky haunted house fundraiser

by advertising2

ENCINITAS — Taking inspiration from Halloween, students at The Grauer School transformed part of their campus into a haunted maze of chills and creativity for a student-led fundraiser.

The Haunted House event, organized by the school’s Associated Student Body (ASB), featured original sets and performances by students from the Leadership and Theatre classes.

The Grauer School, Halloween
The Grauer School’s ASB Hosted a Haunted House fundraiser. (Photos courtesy of The Grauer School)

“Designed and performed by students, the event transformed The Justice Center into a maze of spooky surprises and eerie fun,” said Shelley Joslin, ASB and Leadership Class teacher. “The production starred our Theatre Teacher, Erin Langen, whose performance brought both chills and cheers from guests, along with several talented student actors who brought the scares. Blending creativity, teamwork and just the right amount of fright, each scene showcased the students’ imagination and commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for our community.”

The independent Encinitas school also announced a series of upcoming Discover Grauer tour days for prospective families. The next tour is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 13, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., with additional sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and throughout early 2026. To RSVP for an upcoming Discover Grauer Tour, visit www.grauerschool.com.

About The Grauer School
Founded in 1991, The Grauer School is an independent private school in Encinitas, Calif., serving students in grades seven through 12 in a college preparatory environment in Northern San Diego and surrounding communities. With a student-teacher ratio of 7:1, the school has a relationship-driven approach and strong commitment to Learn by Discovery®. The school nurtures and encourages six key core values: compassion, self-advocacy, perseverance, accountability, intellectual curiosity and resourcefulness. The Grauer School serves as a successful educational model for hundreds of private schools around the world through the Small Schools Coalition. For more information, visit www.grauerschool.com.
PinLinkedInPrint

Related Articles:

Support The Coast News. Click here.
The Coast News has been delivering high-quality news, community voice and storytelling since its inception in 1987. Since then, the news organization has grown into a successful newsgroup covering a majority of San Diego’s populous North County region.

Leave a Comment