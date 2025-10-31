The Grauer School’s ASB hosted a student-led spooky haunted house fundraiser

ENCINITAS — Taking inspiration from Halloween, students at The Grauer School transformed part of their campus into a haunted maze of chills and creativity for a student-led fundraiser.

The Haunted House event, organized by the school’s Associated Student Body (ASB), featured original sets and performances by students from the Leadership and Theatre classes.

“Designed and performed by students, the event transformed The Justice Center into a maze of spooky surprises and eerie fun,” said Shelley Joslin, ASB and Leadership Class teacher. “The production starred our Theatre Teacher, Erin Langen, whose performance brought both chills and cheers from guests, along with several talented student actors who brought the scares. Blending creativity, teamwork and just the right amount of fright, each scene showcased the students’ imagination and commitment to creating an unforgettable experience for our community.”

The independent Encinitas school also announced a series of upcoming Discover Grauer tour days for prospective families. The next tour is scheduled for Thursday, Nov. 13, from 9:15 to 10:30 a.m., with additional sessions on Wednesday, Dec. 3, and throughout early 2026. To RSVP for an upcoming Discover Grauer Tour, visit www.grauerschool.com.

About The Grauer School