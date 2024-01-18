Pedestrian struck, killed by truck in San Marcos 

SAN MARCOS — A man was struck and killed by a truck while crossing East Mission Road in San Marcos early Thursday morning, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported.

The 56-year-old pedestrian was utilizing the west crosswalk at the Mulberry Drive intersection around 4:32 a.m. when he was hit by a silver Dodge Ram. The driver, a 61-year-old man, stopped his vehicle and called 911.

Paramedics with the San Marcos Fire Department attempted life-saving measures, but he succumbed to his injuries at the scene, sheriff’s officials said.

The county Medical Examiner’s Office is working to identify the man and his cause of death, and the circumstances of the collision are being investigated by the sheriff’s San Marcos Traffic Unit.

Anyone with information about the collision is asked to call the San Marcos Traffic Unit at (760) 510-5200.