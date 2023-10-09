Two motorcyclists collide on freeway, one dead

OCEANSIDE — Two motorcyclists from Oceanside crashed their bikes on Interstate 5 near the Orange County/San Diego County border, killing one of them, authorities said Sunday.

Officers were dispatched at around 9:20 a.m. on Oct. 8 to northbound I-5, just south of the U.S. Border Patrol Checkpoint at San Onofre, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A 20-year-old rider of a black Yamaha motorcycle was behind a 22-year-old rider of a Honda CBR600 motorcycle, and for reasons under investigation, the rider of the Yamaha rear-ended the Honda, which caused both riders to be thrown off their bikes, authorities said.

The victim on the Yamaha was pronounced dead at the scene, and the other rider was taken to a hospital with moderate injuries. Alcohol or drugs were not suspected to have contributed to the crash, according to the CHP.

The San Diego County Medical Examiner’s Office will release the identity of the Yamaha rider.

Both riders were Oceanside residents, according to the CHP.

Authorities urged anyone who has information on the crash to call the CHP at 760-643-3400.