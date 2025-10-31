Two Encinitas e-bike shops close for good

ENCINITAS — Two electric bicycle shops along Coast Highway 101 in Encinitas, Charlie’s Electric Bike and Griff Electric Bikes, have closed for good.

Charlie’s Electric Bike owner Niko Sougias, who opened his shop in 2017, announced the closure in an Oct. 15 social media post, noting that the business flourished during the pandemic but struggled as the market shifted and faster, motorcycle-style e-bikes gained popularity among young riders.

Sougias, who has been an outspoken advocate for safer youth riding and tighter adherence to California’s Class 1, 2 and 3 e-bike categories, said his “views on e-bikes no longer align with much of the industry, particularly when it comes to youth riders.”

“To succeed as a bike shop in Encinitas today, you need to sell what are essentially electric motorcycles marketed toward kids,” Sougias wrote in his public farewell on Instagram. “These machines are not bicycles — they’re illegal for street use.”

Sougias urged families to consider safety and legality before purchasing electric bikes, telling young riders to “always be aware of your surroundings” and asking parents to “reconsider buying your child an e-bike to ride in traffic alongside cars.”

Sougias thanked customers for their eight years of support.

“Thank you, Encinitas, for allowing us to serve you,” Sougias wrote. “Keep riding, and ride safe.”

Just up the road, Griff Electric Bikes, owned by Carlsbad resident John Griffin, also recently closed its shop at 1900 N Coast Hwy 101 in Encinitas. The storefront is now occupied by 101 Bikes, an e-bike company founded by motocross champion Jeremy McGrath and BMX legend Bob Haro, founder of Haro Bikes.

Neither Sougias nor Griffin could be reached for comment.

The closures come as North County cities are tightening rules for young e-bike riders amid mounting safety concerns. San Marcos recently became the first in the region to ban riders under 12 from using Class 1 and Class 2 e-bikes, while also adopting a “Ride Right” safety campaign.

Carlsbad’s traffic commission recently recommended a similar rule, though commissioners questioned whether the change would meaningfully change youth riding habits.

Leucadia Cyclery, founded in 1974 and operating out of its Highway 101 location, remains one of the region’s last legacy bike shops, offering e-bike sales and rentals and full-service mobile and in-house repairs for electric, road, gravel and mountain bikes, as well as cruisers, trikes, unicycles, scooters and more.

In his farewell post, Sougias recommended Leucadia Cyclery to provide full service and repairs for their former customers.